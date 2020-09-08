Versie 2.75 van Tixati is uitgekomen. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient voor Windows en Linux met ondersteuning voor dht, magnet-links en rss-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux. Het programma toont geen advertenties. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in Tixati version 2.75: New File Auto-Select preset system in Settings > Transfers > Files

Clicking the Auto button in transfer pre-load window will show dropdown menu if there are multiple Auto-Select presets

Each Category can have it's own default Auto-Select preset, configurable from Category Properties window

New option for File Auto-Select to apply file filter to single-file transfer

Transfer pre-load window Select All button will no longer expand all folders

Added expall and expselall to pre-load window custom button codes

In pre-load window, added Next In Queue option to menu when right clicking the Start button

Automatically undo the single file move out of folder action in pre-load window if user selects additional files

Before applying File Auto-Select, file and folder locations and move-on-complete paths are reset to defaults

Right-click menu for locally queued downloads has new option to move to front of queue

In RSS created transfer options, added Next In Queue option to prioritize created transfers yet still queue them

Improvements to RSS feed parsing routines, better compatibility with even more feeds

Fixed rare crash in custom color selector on certain Windows builds

Fixed updating problem in custom color config view that happened when clicking Revert on some items

A few other minor GUI tweaks and adjustments