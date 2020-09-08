Versie 2.75 van Tixati is uitgekomen. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient voor Windows en Linux met ondersteuning voor dht, magnet-links en rss-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux. Het programma toont geen advertenties. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Changes in Tixati version 2.75:
- New File Auto-Select preset system in Settings > Transfers > Files
- Clicking the Auto button in transfer pre-load window will show dropdown menu if there are multiple Auto-Select presets
- Each Category can have it's own default Auto-Select preset, configurable from Category Properties window
- New option for File Auto-Select to apply file filter to single-file transfer
- Transfer pre-load window Select All button will no longer expand all folders
- Added expall and expselall to pre-load window custom button codes
- In pre-load window, added Next In Queue option to menu when right clicking the Start button
- Automatically undo the single file move out of folder action in pre-load window if user selects additional files
- Before applying File Auto-Select, file and folder locations and move-on-complete paths are reset to defaults
- Right-click menu for locally queued downloads has new option to move to front of queue
- In RSS created transfer options, added Next In Queue option to prioritize created transfers yet still queue them
- Improvements to RSS feed parsing routines, better compatibility with even more feeds
- Fixed rare crash in custom color selector on certain Windows builds
- Fixed updating problem in custom color config view that happened when clicking Revert on some items
- A few other minor GUI tweaks and adjustments