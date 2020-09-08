Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Tixati 2.75

Tixati logo (75 pix) Versie 2.75 van Tixati is uitgekomen. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient voor Windows en Linux met ondersteuning voor dht, magnet-links en rss-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux. Het programma toont geen advertenties. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in Tixati version 2.75:
  • New File Auto-Select preset system in Settings > Transfers > Files
  • Clicking the Auto button in transfer pre-load window will show dropdown menu if there are multiple Auto-Select presets
  • Each Category can have it's own default Auto-Select preset, configurable from Category Properties window
  • New option for File Auto-Select to apply file filter to single-file transfer
  • Transfer pre-load window Select All button will no longer expand all folders
  • Added expall and expselall to pre-load window custom button codes
  • In pre-load window, added Next In Queue option to menu when right clicking the Start button
  • Automatically undo the single file move out of folder action in pre-load window if user selects additional files
  • Before applying File Auto-Select, file and folder locations and move-on-complete paths are reset to defaults
  • Right-click menu for locally queued downloads has new option to move to front of queue
  • In RSS created transfer options, added Next In Queue option to prioritize created transfers yet still queue them
  • Improvements to RSS feed parsing routines, better compatibility with even more feeds
  • Fixed rare crash in custom color selector on certain Windows builds
  • Fixed updating problem in custom color config view that happened when clicking Revert on some items
  • A few other minor GUI tweaks and adjustments

Versienummer 2.75
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website Tixati
Download https://www.tixati.com/download
Bestandsgrootte 14,51MB
Licentietype GPL

+1keranoz
9 september 2020 00:32
Ik vind Tixati echt een fijne client. Geen geouwehoer, geen ads, goeie informatie.

Helaas wordt op een aantal sites Tixati niet geaccepteerd waardoor ik geforceerd ben om een andere client te gebruiken.
0The Zep Man
@keranoz9 september 2020 16:18
Helaas wordt op een aantal sites Tixati niet geaccepteerd waardoor ik geforceerd ben om een andere client te gebruiken.
Betreft vanuit traditie voornamelijk private trackers. Als Tuxati een probleem is dan zijn er voldoende open-source en advrije alternatieven.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 9 september 2020 16:19]

