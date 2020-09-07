Versie 3.3 van de webbrowser Vivaldi is uitgekomen. Vivaldi is een webbrowser die wordt ontwikkeld door voormalige werknemers van Opera. Hij richt zich voornamelijk op powerusers en gebruikers van Opera voor de overstap op Chromium, hoewel ook deze browser daarop is gebaseerd. Vivaldi heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden, zoals mousegestures, stapelen van tabbladen, uitgebreide keyboardshortcuts en het maken van aantekeningen op webpagina's. De browser is gratis en wordt voor Windows, Linux en macOS ontwikkeld. De release notes voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

For the millions of people working from home, the internet is always on. That may sound like nirvana for a browser company like Vivaldi – but in fact, it’s alarming. People are more productive and happier when they take proper breaks and have a variety of experiences.

Our built-in tools like Tab Tiling, Notes, visual History, full-page screen Capture, and more help you stay ahead. But in order to boost health and productivity, you also need to be present outside the browser and more importantly, simply switch off.

“Unplugging” from work is the top issue faced by many and the COVID-19 pandemic has only pressed the fast-forward button on remote work.

Without a daily change of location and defined office hours, many people have a tough time dividing their personal and professional time. Enter Break Mode from Vivaldi, a new feature to help you unplug. You can now take a break and put the Internet on pause to focus your attention elsewhere.

We want to give you the tools to stay productive, but we also want to empower you to manage your time well and balance all the things that are important to you.

Easily triggered with the new pause button at the left corner of the Status Bar, Break Mode mutes and stops HTML5 audio and videos, hides all tabs, panels, and other content leaving the screen clean. Alternatively, Break Mode can be activated with Quick Commands or its shortcut Ctrl + “.”

Once the browser is paused, you can interact with the physical world – communicate with colleagues or loved ones, make a phone call, jot down those creative ideas on a piece of paper, exercise, take a power nap, or grab a cup of coffee in peace.

When ready, you can resume your browsing activity exactly where you left off. Press play to unpause the browser via Break Mode – everything will be visible again and audios/videos will restart.

While the built-in Break Mode feature underlines the power of taking a break and limits internet addiction, it is also the quickest way to stop or resume work with several advantages:

Work-life balance: With Break Mode, you can encourage a healthy work-life balance, improve your workflow, and communicate with friends, family, and colleagues in the real world.

With Break Mode, you can encourage a healthy work-life balance, improve your workflow, and communicate with friends, family, and colleagues in the real world. Hide private content: Hide browsing activity or sensitive information on the screen at once if interrupted by a colleague or a family member, or when you simply need to step away from the screen for a while.

Hide browsing activity or sensitive information on the screen at once if interrupted by a colleague or a family member, or when you simply need to step away from the screen for a while. Shift focus: With Break Mode on, you can use another application and save resources from the browser especially if you have a number of tabs open or audio/video playing.

Our ultra-customizable Themes now have more options. You can already pick what you like from the eight predefined Themes in Vivaldi, create your own custom Themes, and even schedule them to change at a preferred time.

And taking cues from those who find it difficult to distinguish between a regular and Private Window with endless coloring options, we have a new “Private” Theme for Private Window by default – enhancing aesthetics and usability.

In addition to the brand-new blurple (a steady mix of blue and purple colors) as a default, you can also set unique custom Themes for Private Window(s) – something no other browser offers. Or else, you can go for matching Themes for both window types if that fits your workflow better. Pick Themes for Private Window in Settings > Themes > Private Window Theme.

The privacy and security of users come first at Vivaldi – no user tracking, no user profiling, no data-collection. In this version, we step it up and help you identify Web Pages that are malicious or legitimate by highlighting the base domain (eTLD+1) in the URL field.

You will be drawn towards the core part of the URL while the rest of the URL will be visible and lowlighted. This way you can recognize which company controls the domain and prevent scams and phishing attacks. For example, earlier Vivaldi displayed a URL as www.google.fakesite.com but now the domain will be highlighted and displayed as www.google.fakesite.com In addition, Vivaldi will also caution you with a warning icon if the Address Bar is very narrow or has been resized making the base domain difficult to read.

The Address Bar is now further improved and has received a bunch of fixes in this update. One standout feature is the addition of highlighted, clickable parts to the URLs – a unique functionality – these can be easily cropped by pressing CTRL (Cmd/⌘ on macOS) and clicking. When holding CTRL while hovering in the URL field, you can see clearly where the URL will be cut. This allows you to rapidly move up directories and to new locations.

A fast, and convenient way to move about a website, even when the site’s own controls are poor or lacking, and one that is only found in the Vivaldi browser.

Based on your suggestions and input, we continue to add more useful functionality to our much-loved features: