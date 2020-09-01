Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: AIMP 4.70 build 2227

AIMP logo (75 pix) Er is een nieuwe update voor versie 4.70 van AIMP uitgekomen. Deze gratis, lichtgewicht mediaspeler van Russische makelij heeft ondersteuning voor de populairste muziekformaten. Het uiterlijk heeft wat weg van het bekende Winamp en is door middel van skins aan te passen. AIMP heeft een 18-kanaalsequalizer aan boord en ondersteunt plug-ins. Verder kan het programma cd's rippen, muziekbestanden converteren en tags bewerken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Common:
  • Localizations has been updated
Music library:
  • Performance has been increased
Plugins:
  • MyClouds - support for changes in API of cloud services
  • WebLyrics - support for URL-encoding in rules for parser
Fixed:
  • Sound engine - app plays one track from Audio CD and stops if the "pre-load next track while current is playing" option is switched on and tracks has been added to playlist as files
  • Sound engine - replaygain - cache was not reset before new analysis that leads to less accurate calculation results in certain cases
  • Tags - Mp4 - common bitrate is displayed instead of bitrate of audio stream
  • Tags - Vorbis Comments - rating from old versions of player loads incorrectly (regression)
  • Music library - rating cannot be set to entire album anymore (regression)
  • Plugins - podcasts - duration is not displayed for some podcasts
  • Plugins - information bar - app hangs up on Windows XP
  • Minor issues were fixed

AIMP

Versienummer 4.70 build 2227
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website AIMP
Download https://www.aimp.ru/?do=download&os=windows
Bestandsgrootte 11,44MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

AIMP

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

