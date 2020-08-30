Ventoy is een opensource programma waarmee zelfstartende usb-sticks kunnen worden gemaakt. De manier waarop het dat doet is echter anders dan vergelijkbare tools. De usb-stick hoeft slechts eenmaal geprepareerd te worden en daarna kunnen net zoveel iso-bestanden op de stick geplaatst of aangepast worden als er ruimte is. Ventoy maakt zelf automatisch een bootmenu aan voor de aanwezige iso-bestanden. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor zowel uefi- als legacy-boot en het is getest met meer dan 550 verschillende iso-bestanden. Hieronder is de changelog voor deze uitgave te vinden.

Fixed a bug about booting Debian i386 netinstall.iso

Change the default directory and file permissions in linux tarball issue #392

easy-2.3.2-amd64.img (Legacy + UEFI)

volumio-2.799-2020-07-16-x86.img (Legacy + UEFI)

Lakka-Generic.x86_64-2.3.2.img (Legacy + UEFI)

LibreELEC-Generic.x86_64-9.2.3.img (Legacy + UEFI)

freedombox-stable-free_buster_all-amd64.img (Legacy + UEFI)

paldo-live-x86_64-stable.img (Legacy + UEFI)

ubos_yellow_x86_64-pc_20200817-001259.img (Legacy + UEFI)

recalbox-x86_64.img (Legacy + UEFI)

batocera-5.26-x86_64-20200527.img (Legacy + UEFI)

memtest86-usb.img (UEFI)

wifislax-4-12-final.iso (Legacy)

MidnightBSD-1.2--amd64-uefi-disc1.iso (Legacy + UEFI)

MidnightBSD-1.2--i386-disc1.iso (Legacy)

HP SPP P03093_001_spp-Gen8.1-SPPGen81.4.iso (Legacy + UEFI)

HP SPP P26940_001_spp-2020.03.0-SPP2020030.2020_0319.22.iso (Legacy + UEFI)

hardenedbsd-12-stable-amd64-disc1.iso (Legacy + UEFI)

rescurezilla-1.0.6.1-64bit.iso (Legacy + UEFI)

garuda-xfce-lite-200726-linux-zen.iso (Legacy + UEFI)

debian-edu-10.5.0-amd64-netinst.iso (Legacy + UEFI)

minimal_linux_live_15-Dec-2019_64-bit_mixed.iso (Legacy + UEFI)

nethserver-7.8.2003-x86_64.iso (Legacy + UEFI)

osgeolive-13.0-amd64.iso (Legacy + UEFI)

pardus_topluluk_4.2_9.10.2018_xfce_64bit.iso (Legacy + UEFI)

Pinguy_OS_18.04.2_Full-LTS_x86-64.iso (Legacy + UEFI)

debian-9.9.0-amd64-netinst-Elastix.iso (Legacy + UEFI)

aryalinux-gnome-2.4-x86_64.iso (Legacy + UEFI)

efw_community-x64_3.3.0_recovery_softwarex86-64_20181026164637.iso (Legacy + UEFI)

hamara-sugam-live-2.1-final-amd64.iso (Legacy + UEFI)

Rocks Cluster kernel-7.0-0.x86_64.disk1.iso (Legacy + UEFI)

MorpheusArch_2018.4-2018.4-x86_64.iso (Legacy + UEFI)

smeserver-9.2-x86_64.iso (Legacy + UEFI)

apodio12-beta0.4.1.iso (Legacy + UEFI)

lin-comm-server-2019.iso (Legacy + UEFI)

PeachOSI.Patriot.19.4.18.04.64bit.LTS.iso (Legacy + UEFI)

photon-minimal-3.0-a383732.iso (Legacy + UEFI)

plamo-6.2_x86_64_dvd.iso (Legacy + UEFI)

SuperX_5.0_Lamarr_build416_amd64.iso (Legacy + UEFI)

Bicom serverware-3.3.0.iso (Legacy + UEFI)

ploplinux-19.4-x86_64.iso (Legacy + UEFI)

lliurex-servidor_64bits_19_latest.iso (Legacy + UEFI)

omarine-7.0-dvd.iso (Legacy + UEFI)

freespire-6.iso (Legacy + UEFI)

DietPi_NativePC-UEFI-x86_64-Buster.iso (Legacy + UEFI)

boss-8.0-amd64-DVD-301019.iso (Legacy + UEFI)

Pisilinux-2.1.2-Mehmetcik-UEFI_KDE_x86_64.iso (Legacy + UEFI)

t2-minimal-glibc-gcc-x86-64-r49128.iso (Legacy + UEFI)

blackPantherOS-v18.1SE-x86_64-Renegade-DVD.iso (Legacy + UEFI)

pld-new-rescue-th2018-1.6-64bit.iso (Legacy)

clonos-19.09-release.iso (Legacy)

Vine65-DVD-x86_64.iso (Legacy)

Vine65-DVD-i686.iso (Legacy)

Vine63-CD-x86_64.iso (Legacy)

kolibri.iso (Legacy)

Omoikane dvdboot.iso (Legacy)

redorescue-2.0.4.iso (Legacy)

Secure-K OS live-image-amd64.iso (Legacy)

slackellive64-openbox-7.3.iso (Legacy)

dragora-3.0-x86_64-beta1-live.iso (Legacy)

Express-3.1-SP4-i586.iso (Legacy)

Express-3.1-SP4-x86_64.iso (Legacy)

lunar-1.7.0-x86_64.iso (Legacy)

lunar-1.7.0-i686.iso (Legacy)

TENS-3.0.0_public.iso (Legacy)

rancheros.iso (Legacy)

smgl-test-quinq-x86_64-20090608.iso (Legacy)

alpine-standard-3.12.0-x86_64.iso (Legacy + UEFI)

alpine-standard-3.12.0-x86.iso (Legacy)

alpine-extended-3.12.0-x86.iso (Legacy)

Webconverger-e43e9c8b34bc8aac292762556b1b847e70516f52.iso (Legacy)

After nearly five months of crazy development, Ventoy now supports 90%+ of the distros in distrowatch.com. So I have achieved the main goal I set when I originally designed Ventoy.

Next I will slow down my pace, fix bugs and improve compatibility and documentation. I hope the 1.1.0 stable will come in the next one or two releases.