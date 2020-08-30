Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Ventoy 1.0.20

Ventoy logo (72 pix)Ventoy is een opensource programma waarmee zelfstartende usb-sticks kunnen worden gemaakt. De manier waarop het dat doet is echter anders dan vergelijkbare tools. De usb-stick hoeft slechts eenmaal geprepareerd te worden en daarna kunnen net zoveel iso-bestanden op de stick geplaatst of aangepast worden als er ruimte is. Ventoy maakt zelf automatisch een bootmenu aan voor de aanwezige iso-bestanden. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor zowel uefi- als legacy-boot en het is getest met meer dan 550 verschillende iso-bestanden. Hieronder is de changelog voor deze uitgave te vinden.

Ventoy 1.0.20 release
  • Fixed a bug about booting Debian i386 netinstall.iso
  • Change the default directory and file permissions in linux tarball issue #392
New image support
  • easy-2.3.2-amd64.img (Legacy + UEFI)
  • volumio-2.799-2020-07-16-x86.img (Legacy + UEFI)
  • Lakka-Generic.x86_64-2.3.2.img (Legacy + UEFI)
  • LibreELEC-Generic.x86_64-9.2.3.img (Legacy + UEFI)
  • freedombox-stable-free_buster_all-amd64.img (Legacy + UEFI)
  • paldo-live-x86_64-stable.img (Legacy + UEFI)
  • ubos_yellow_x86_64-pc_20200817-001259.img (Legacy + UEFI)
  • recalbox-x86_64.img (Legacy + UEFI)
  • batocera-5.26-x86_64-20200527.img (Legacy + UEFI)
  • memtest86-usb.img (UEFI)
New iso support (total 550+)
  • wifislax-4-12-final.iso (Legacy)
  • MidnightBSD-1.2--amd64-uefi-disc1.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • MidnightBSD-1.2--i386-disc1.iso (Legacy)
  • HP SPP P03093_001_spp-Gen8.1-SPPGen81.4.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • HP SPP P26940_001_spp-2020.03.0-SPP2020030.2020_0319.22.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • hardenedbsd-12-stable-amd64-disc1.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • rescurezilla-1.0.6.1-64bit.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • garuda-xfce-lite-200726-linux-zen.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • debian-edu-10.5.0-amd64-netinst.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • minimal_linux_live_15-Dec-2019_64-bit_mixed.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • nethserver-7.8.2003-x86_64.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • osgeolive-13.0-amd64.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • pardus_topluluk_4.2_9.10.2018_xfce_64bit.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • Pinguy_OS_18.04.2_Full-LTS_x86-64.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • debian-9.9.0-amd64-netinst-Elastix.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • aryalinux-gnome-2.4-x86_64.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • efw_community-x64_3.3.0_recovery_softwarex86-64_20181026164637.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • hamara-sugam-live-2.1-final-amd64.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • Rocks Cluster kernel-7.0-0.x86_64.disk1.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • MorpheusArch_2018.4-2018.4-x86_64.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • smeserver-9.2-x86_64.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • apodio12-beta0.4.1.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • lin-comm-server-2019.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • PeachOSI.Patriot.19.4.18.04.64bit.LTS.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • photon-minimal-3.0-a383732.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • plamo-6.2_x86_64_dvd.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • SuperX_5.0_Lamarr_build416_amd64.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • Bicom serverware-3.3.0.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • ploplinux-19.4-x86_64.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • lliurex-servidor_64bits_19_latest.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • omarine-7.0-dvd.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • freespire-6.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • DietPi_NativePC-UEFI-x86_64-Buster.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • boss-8.0-amd64-DVD-301019.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • Pisilinux-2.1.2-Mehmetcik-UEFI_KDE_x86_64.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • t2-minimal-glibc-gcc-x86-64-r49128.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • blackPantherOS-v18.1SE-x86_64-Renegade-DVD.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • pld-new-rescue-th2018-1.6-64bit.iso (Legacy)
  • clonos-19.09-release.iso (Legacy)
  • Vine65-DVD-x86_64.iso (Legacy)
  • Vine65-DVD-i686.iso (Legacy)
  • Vine63-CD-x86_64.iso (Legacy)
  • kolibri.iso (Legacy)
  • Omoikane dvdboot.iso (Legacy)
  • redorescue-2.0.4.iso (Legacy)
  • Secure-K OS live-image-amd64.iso (Legacy)
  • slackellive64-openbox-7.3.iso (Legacy)
  • dragora-3.0-x86_64-beta1-live.iso (Legacy)
  • Express-3.1-SP4-i586.iso (Legacy)
  • Express-3.1-SP4-x86_64.iso (Legacy)
  • lunar-1.7.0-x86_64.iso (Legacy)
  • lunar-1.7.0-i686.iso (Legacy)
  • TENS-3.0.0_public.iso (Legacy)
  • rancheros.iso (Legacy)
  • smgl-test-quinq-x86_64-20090608.iso (Legacy)
  • alpine-standard-3.12.0-x86_64.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • alpine-standard-3.12.0-x86.iso (Legacy)
  • alpine-extended-3.12.0-x86.iso (Legacy)
  • Webconverger-e43e9c8b34bc8aac292762556b1b847e70516f52.iso (Legacy)

After nearly five months of crazy development, Ventoy now supports 90%+ of the distros in distrowatch.com. So I have achieved the main goal I set when I originally designed Ventoy.
Next I will slow down my pace, fix bugs and improve compatibility and documentation. I hope the 1.1.0 stable will come in the next one or two releases.

Ventoy

Versienummer 1.0.20
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Ventoy
Download https://github.com/ventoy/Ventoy/releases/tag/v1.0.20
Bestandsgrootte 7,55MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 30-08-2020 18:0715

30-08-2020 • 18:07

15 Linkedin

Bron: Ventoy

Update-historie

26-03 Ventoy 1.0.72 20
12-03 Ventoy 1.0.71 2
20-02 Ventoy 1.0.70 8
15-02 Ventoy 1.0.69 7
14-02 Ventoy 1.0.67 7
13-02 Ventoy 1.0.66 7
04-02 Ventoy 1.0.65 13
08-01 Ventoy 1.0.64 12
20-12 Ventoy 1.0.63 3
02-12 Ventoy 1.0.62 7
Meer historie

Lees meer

Ventoy

geen prijs bekend

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (15)

-Moderatie-faq
-115015+18+20+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
+1Single Core
30 augustus 2020 18:09
Top software! Gebruik het nu 2 maand en het is een echte vervanger voor rufus.
+1JohanKupers
@Single Core30 augustus 2020 18:13
Vroeger nog wel eens gewerkt met een pricewatch: Zalman ZM-VE350 Zwart maar dit is vele malen handiger.
+1- peter -
@JohanKupers30 augustus 2020 19:39
Ik blijf vanwege OSX helaas nog bij de zalman.
0OxWax
@JohanKupers30 augustus 2020 18:18
Vroeger nog wel eens gewerkt met een pricewatch: Zalman ZM-VE350 Zwart maar dit is vele malen handiger.
"dit" is software, wat bedoelt u met handiger?
*update* las net de specs van de Zalman, geen idee dat dit bestond

[Reactie gewijzigd door OxWax op 30 augustus 2020 19:00]

+1michielRB
30 augustus 2020 18:11
Wat mij betreft de 'must-have' voor iedere systeembeheerder/werkplekbeheerder. Het is als een zwitsers zakmes. Zet er een stuk of wat forensische distro's op, wat diskmanagement + andere troubleshoot distro's plus veel gebruikte desktop ISO's en je kan al een groot deel van veel voorkomende problemen direct oplossen.
Aanrader!
0OxWax
@michielRB30 augustus 2020 18:19
Dit werkt ook met een externe SSD veronderstel ik?
+1Mr777
@OxWax30 augustus 2020 18:35
Hangt van de ssd af, of zelfs van de usb-stick. Sommige sticks of ssd-schijven zijn gewoon niet werkend te krijgen als bootmedium. Bekend probleem.
+1Jogai
@Mr77731 augustus 2020 08:36
Komt me toch niet bekend voor. Mijn sticks hebben altijd gestart, en heb soms ook echt van die relatiegeschenk varianten gebruikt. Heb je wel met mbr/gpt geprobeerd? https://www.ventoy.net/en/doc_mbr_vs_gpt.html
0OxWax
@Mr77730 augustus 2020 18:41
Enig idee of het werkt met Samsung T5 ? (nee, heb'm nog niet )
+1Mr777
@OxWax30 augustus 2020 19:05
Weet ik niet, ik hoop het wel voor je. Zelf heb ik het met een 64Gb stick van Kruidvat geprobeerd, maar die is met geen mogelijkheid bootend te krijgen. Data-opslag is geen probleem, maar ervan booten lukt echt niet. Ook geprobeerd met een Kingspec SSD van 120Gb, zelfde verhaal. Heb wat gezocht op internet, en het schijnt echt aan de firmware/hardware te liggen.
+1zzzzap
@Mr77731 augustus 2020 09:28
Er zijn idd USBsticks welke wel kunnen voorzien worden van een bootloader, maar vanwege de firmware in die USBstick niet kunnen booten. Daar kom je dmv trial-and-error achter welke sticks wel booten en welke niet. Ik heb diverse sticks van Kingston in gebruik die allemaal kunnen booten.

Echter voor sticks die niet in BIOS-mode (CSM) kunnen starten kan je wellicht booten via UEFI proberen.
0OxWax
@Mr77730 augustus 2020 19:12
Bedankt voor uw feedback.
Heb nog een 2.5 enclosure liggen, eens testen met SSD.

Ook maar een topic geopend in het forum.
0faxityy
30 augustus 2020 22:02
Mensen die into dit soort tools zijn

Dit is misschien ook een interessante om te bekijken om ergens te selfhosten:
https://netboot.xyz/

Netbootxyz is a way to PXE boot various operating system installers or utilities from one place within the BIOS without the need of having to go retrieve the media to run the tool. iPXE is used to provide a user friendly menu from within the BIOS that lets you easily choose the operating system you want along with any specific types of versions or bootable flags.
0Jogai
@faxityy31 augustus 2020 08:28
Dat is meer op bedrijven gericht, terwijl ventoy op een stickje wat makkelijker is om familie/vrienden/mede-studenten te helpen met hun eigen hardware.
0route99
4 september 2020 23:33
Dit interessante tooltje ondersteunt sinds kort ook het clone/backup programma Foxclone
https://foxclone.com/features.php
De lancering van deze Linux gebaseerde tool vond o.a. plaats op het Linux Mint forum:
https://forums.linuxmint....ic.php?p=1784922#p1784922
Vanmiddag een testje gedaan: Een Linux partitie van ca 300 GB gebacked/gerestored kostte ca 3 min versus 2 min. Zo te zien wordt ook klonen/backuppen van Windows ondersteund, heb een testje daarvan nog niet gedaan.
Het mist o.a. nog incremental/differential backups e.d.
Even blijven volgen.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True