JetBrains brengt verschillende ontwikkelomgevingen uit, zoals IntelliJ Idea gericht op Java, CLion gericht op C en C++, DataGrip gericht op sql en PhpStorm gericht op php. PhpStorm biedt on-the-fly-errorpreventie, autocompletion, coderefactoring en debugging, en kan ook overweg met html, css, Coffee- en JavaScript. Voor een overzicht van de mogelijkheden verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Voor het gebruik van PhpStorm is wel een licentie nodig. Voor zakelijk en thuisgebruik zul je daarvoor moeten betalen, maar als de software wordt gebruikt voor onderwijs of niet-commerciële opensourceprojecten, is de licentie gratis. JetBrains heeft PhpStorm 2020.2.1 uitgebracht en de changelog voor die uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Notable changes New inspection: missing parameter type (WI-49595 +3)

Fixed: Don’t consider variables as undefined based on DFA reachability (WI-54713 +8)

Fixed: Method argument is not highlighted when cursor is on a variable in the method body (WI-54558 +8)

Fixed: Trait collision false positive in case of usage of insteadof conflict resolution (PHP >= 7.3) (WI-54284 +5)

Fixed: Unused import false positive when using parent FQCN as child class namespace (WI-54254 +5)

Fixed: Missing return type declaration quick-fix adds the return type before ‘use’ in closures (WI-54474 +1)

Fixed: “Extract class” refactoring messes up return types of fluent methods (WI-54550)

Don’t suggest to change standalone void to standalone null when void is used in wrong context (WI-54478) The full list of changes is available in the release notes.