Software-update: PhpStorm 2020.2.1

PhpStorm logo (76 pix) JetBrains brengt verschillende ontwikkelomgevingen uit, zoals IntelliJ Idea gericht op Java, CLion gericht op C en C++, DataGrip gericht op sql en PhpStorm gericht op php. PhpStorm biedt on-the-fly-errorpreventie, autocompletion, coderefactoring en debugging, en kan ook overweg met html, css, Coffee- en JavaScript. Voor een overzicht van de mogelijkheden verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Voor het gebruik van PhpStorm is wel een licentie nodig. Voor zakelijk en thuisgebruik zul je daarvoor moeten betalen, maar als de software wordt gebruikt voor onderwijs of niet-commerciële opensourceprojecten, is de licentie gratis. JetBrains heeft PhpStorm 2020.2.1 uitgebracht en de changelog voor die uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Notable changes
  • New inspection: missing parameter type (WI-49595 +3)
  • Fixed: Don’t consider variables as undefined based on DFA reachability (WI-54713 +8)
  • Fixed: Method argument is not highlighted when cursor is on a variable in the method body (WI-54558 +8)
  • Fixed: Trait collision false positive in case of usage of insteadof conflict resolution (PHP >= 7.3) (WI-54284 +5)
  • Fixed: Unused import false positive when using parent FQCN as child class namespace (WI-54254 +5)
  • Fixed: Missing return type declaration quick-fix adds the return type before ‘use’ in closures (WI-54474 +1)
  • Fixed: “Extract class” refactoring messes up return types of fluent methods (WI-54550)
  • Don’t suggest to change standalone void to standalone null when void is used in wrong context (WI-54478)
The full list of changes is available in the release notes.

Versienummer 2020.2.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website https://blog.jetbrains.com/phpstorm/2020/08/phpstorm-2020-2-1-is-released/
Download https://www.jetbrains.com/phpstorm/whatsnew/
Licentietype Shareware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (43)

+1MeMoRy
29 augustus 2020 19:31
Thuisgebruik mag niet, maar onderwijs en niet commerciële dingen wel?
Wat als ik thuis nou PHP wil leren? Is toch ook een soort onderwijs? En zeker niet commercieel.
Of moet ik mijn test projectjes dan openbaar op Github zetten?

+2Groentjuh
@MeMoRy29 augustus 2020 19:48
Op deze pagina staan de diverse mogelijkheden om korting op de licentie of een gratis licentie te krijgen.

Thuis een beetje PHP leren is natuurlijk gewoonweg niet controleerbaar. Studenten kunnen echter na validatie van hun studenten email kunnen ze gebruik maken van een gratis licentie. Open Source project moeten ook weer aan diverse eisen voldoen.

Je kunt gewoon 90 euro eenmalig betalen en de versie niet meer bijwerken en dan oneindig gebruiken. De licentie van Jetbrains zijn wat dat betreft best schappelijk.

+1sandr
@Groentjuh30 augustus 2020 01:57
Weet je dat van die eenmalige betaling zeker? Naar mijn weten kan je de software niet meer (legaal) gebruiken zodra je licentie verlopen is.
+1Mopperman
@sandr30 augustus 2020 06:53
All yearly subscriptions include a perpetual fallback license.
A perpetual fallback license is a license that allows you to use a specific version of software without an active subscription for it. The license also includes all bugfix updates, more specifically in X.Y.Z version all Z releases are included.

When purchasing an annual subscription, you will immediately get a perpetual fallback license for the exact version available at the time.
+1pizzafried
@Mopperman30 augustus 2020 15:41
inderdaad, en je krijgt ook als betalende gebruiker korting als je het langer dan een jaar gebruikt. Vanaf het 3e jaar 53 euro. Voor iets dat je normaliter vaker gebruikt dan Netflix (en ja, de licentie mag ook gebruikt worden bij je werkgever ), toch best schappelijk zo'n 4,50 euro per maand.
0JackBe
@Groentjuh30 augustus 2020 13:28
Ik heb ooit licenties voor zowel webstorm en phpstorm, was bepaald niet goedkoop, na een jaar bleken ze niet meer te starten, moest je eerst opnieuw betalen. Je kunt niet met een oude versie doorwerken. Ik gebruik het daarom niet meer.
+1OverSoft
@JackBe30 augustus 2020 17:20
Onzin, ze hebben al sinds het begin van de abo’s perpetual fallback licenses, wat wil zeggen dat je altijd de versie kan blijven gebruiken die tijdens je abo als laatst is gereleased.
+1ThaStealth
@MeMoRy29 augustus 2020 19:49
Je moet dan een aanvraag doen bij JetBrains met je opensource project, dus aangeven wat de doelstellingen zijn, hoe de licentie is, etc. of vanuit je onderwijsinstelling.
+1FidOo
@MeMoRy29 augustus 2020 20:30
Je kan ook elke maand de early release proberen. Deze is geldig voor 1 maand. Je zou dan wel elke maand de oude versie moeten weghalen en de nieuwe early release moeten installeren.
+1bobdetweaker
@MeMoRy29 augustus 2020 22:24
Je hebt zo'n uitgebreide editor als deze echt niet nodig om PHP te leren. Als je niet klaar bent mo deze features allemaal te gebruiken of ervoor te betalen, dan staat het je vrij om allerlei andere, gratis editors te gebruiken.
0leendt
@MeMoRy30 augustus 2020 16:04
Notepad++ volstaat prima voor simpele scripts. Voor complexere projecten (oop, framework, externe libraries al dan niet via composer, ...) kun je met Apache Netbeans prima uit de voeten.

Je hebt PHPstorm absoluut niet nodig. Sterker nog, je gaat deze editor waarschijnlijk pas waardeerden voor wat het kan als je wat langer in PHP zit.
+1Webgnome
29 augustus 2020 19:35
Waarom mag thuisgebruik niet? Als je er gebruik van wil maken dan dien je er voor te betalen. De eerste maand is, zover ik weet, ook nog eens gratis. Heb een jaar of wat geleden voor mij thuis een licentie aangeschaft en wil eigenlijk niet meer anders. Het maakt het ontwikkelen met PHP zoveel fijner dan andere pakketten die ik geprobeerd heb. Zoals Eclipse (wat een ramp..), Visual studio code (code completion etc werkte 9 van de 10 keer niet) en sublime (opgevoerde notepad++..). Daarnaast bied PHPstorm ook nog eens goede support voor vuejs en andere javascript frameworks. Zeker waar voor zijn geld
+2Oon
@Webgnome29 augustus 2020 20:42
Eclipse en VS Code zijn allebei niet relevant voor PHP. ST3 kan zeker wel een competente IDE worden met de juiste packages, maar mist dan weer wat visuele dingen die PHPStorm kan.

Ik heb zelf de all-products pack en in gebruik voornamelijk IDEA Ultimate, niet normaal wat je ermee kan. Ik heb nog geen enkele andere IDE gezien die zover gaat in diepe ondersteuning van verschillende talen zonder 3rd party plugins nodig te hebben, en wanneer je die dan ook nog toevoegt dan hebben ze helemaal de wedstrijd gewonnen met een flinke voorsprong.
0Bose321
@Webgnome29 augustus 2020 19:40
Dan heb je voor VSCode niet de juiste pakketten geprobeerd denk ik. Gebruik ruim een jaar VSCode voor PHP ontwikkeling op werk. Heb wel een PHPStorm licentie van de zaak, maar wat een complex en log en traag gedrocht is dat zeg. Zeker in WSL werken is zó veel fijner in VSCode dan PHPStorm. Maar smaken verschillen natuurlijk.

Verder werkt VueJS subliem in VSCode, en omdat TS van MS is werkt dat ook perfect.
+1wha
@Bose32129 augustus 2020 21:13
Log en traag? dan doe je toch iets fout denk ik, draai op windows en osx maar niks log en traag..
+1RoestVrijStaal
@wha30 augustus 2020 01:01
Indexing (van de dependencies in de vendor & node_modules mappen) KAN irritant traag duren. Zelfs met een rappe NVMe SSD, een dijk aan RAM en last-gen CPU.

De fout die JetBrains in mijn optiek gemaakt heeft, is dat PhpStorm standaard gelijk opstart met de projecten die de vorige keer open waren toen je PhpStorm afsloot.

Ikzelf heb dat uitgezet en kom dus op een leeg begin scherm, waardoor ik dus niet moet wachten totdat PhpStorm klaar is met een ongewenst project te indexeren als ik al in eerste instantie een ander project wou openen.

0Webgnome
@RoestVrijStaal30 augustus 2020 08:49
De fout die JetBrains in mijn optiek gemaakt heeft, is dat PhpStorm gelijkt opstart met de projecten die de vorige keer open waren toen je PhpStorm afsloot
Dat is een instelling die je kan wijzigen: Appearance & Behaviour->System Settings->Reopen projects on startup

+1Saven
@wha30 augustus 2020 12:20
Meh, ik gebruik ook PhpStorm en het is een goede IDE. Maar het is wel simpelweg een Java gedrocht. VScode is dat niet :) Is dus veel meer responsive, snappier. Voelt minder stroperig aan. Je moet het maar eens vergelijken, dan begrijp je wat hij bedoelt.
0Bose321
@wha29 augustus 2020 21:29
Vergelijk het eens met VSCode, dan merk je wel hoe veel trager het is.
+1Timo002
@Bose32129 augustus 2020 22:17
Typ je trager in phpstorm dan?
Ik zou ook eerlijk waar niet weten wat er traag is aan phpstorm. Opstarten misschien? Dat doe ik ongeveer 1x in de 4 weken.
0Archcry
@Timo00230 augustus 2020 01:05
Dat jij je computer maar eens in de vier weken echt opnieuw opstart is geen argument tegen trage opstart van het programma vind ik.

Moet wel zeggen dat ik de opstart tijd nooit echt als probleem ervaren heb bij Intellij dus in de rest van je argument kan ik me wel vinden.

0johnkeates
@Archcry30 augustus 2020 17:20
Waarom niet? Een probleem is pas een probleem als je er last van hebt. Stel dat je synthetisch wil benchmarken, dan is het inderdaad een factor, maar het gaat hier over real-world gebruik.

0Saven
@Timo00230 augustus 2020 12:29
Alles aan PhpStorm is trager, alles voelt stroperiger. Maar dat komt simpelweg omdat het een logge Java applicatie is. Neemt niet weg dat het een goede IDE is hoor, ik gebruik het zelf ook. Maar vergelijk het maar eens met een 'native' applicatie als VScode (ja dat is .NET maar draait dus niet in een VM zoals Java).
0BL3ND3D
@Saven30 augustus 2020 13:41
VScode is een Electron app (html, css, js) en dus niet 'native' .NET.
0Saven
@BL3ND3D30 augustus 2020 13:53
Klopt, maar is nog steeds geen Java VM :)
0johnkeates
@Saven30 augustus 2020 17:19
Het is een JavaScript VM in het geval van VSCode... Java is op z'n minst een paar ordegroottes sneller. Dat zou je als developer toch wel moeten weten.

0OverSoft
@Saven30 augustus 2020 17:22
Ik kies toch altijd voor Java boven Electron waar iedere app maar 1 unaudited dependency van malware is verwijderd.
0Bose321
@Timo00211 september 2020 12:18
Ja dat zeg ik ook duidelijk dat het opstarten trager is.
+1Koen Hendriks
@Bose32129 augustus 2020 23:39
Je zou je Java virtual machine settings is kunnen nalopen, die kunnen je een beste performance boost geven. Zelf phpstorm op oude Linux systemen gebruikt zonder problemen. VSCode is zeker een goede editor maar kan qua features en support gewoonweg niet op tegen phpstorm.
0kftnl
@Bose32129 augustus 2020 19:54
Dan heb je voor VSCode niet de juiste pakketten geprobeerd denk ik.
Ben je nou meningen over IDE's aan het gatekeepen? Het zijn compleet andere producten. I gebruik beide en out of the box heb je in de Jetbrains producten veel completere ontwikkelomgevingen dan in VSCode. Traagheid klopt als je op een low end device werkt.
0Bose321
@kftnl29 augustus 2020 19:55
Nee hoor, ik zeg alleen dat je niet de juiste pakketten hebt gebruikt als je zei dat de code completion niet zo goed werkt als PHPStorm.

Ik weet niet wat jij low end noemt, maat een 10e generatie i5 doet er toch echt een heel stuk langer over om PHPStorm op te starten vergeleken met VSCode. Ik hoor dit van al mijn collega's op Mac en Windows. Het klopt wel dat het out of the box meer kan/doet. Maar dat was het punt niet.

+1Webgnome
@Bose32129 augustus 2020 20:37
Maar dat was het punt niet.
Dat was eigenlijk wel mijn punt achteraf gezien. Maar de opstarttijd van een pakket boeit mij eigenlijk over het algemeen voor geen meter ( ok. er zijn limieten). Ik start mijn IDE over het algemeen een keer per dag op en sluit hem weer af aan het eind. Tussendoor switch ik van projecten maar hij blijft open. Dus het opstarten, klein irritatiepuntje.

Het kan dat ik niet de juiste pakketten heb gebruikt. Echter een jaar terug heb ik er wat moeite in gestoken en als het mij binnen een korte tijd niet lukt om een IDE goed in te richten dan switch ik al snel naar de volgende kandidaat. PHPStorm is een kwestie van starten en gaan. Maar ieder zo zijn eigen voorkeuren natuurlijk.
Nee hoor. Je kan dingen prima vergelijken als ze hetzelfde (kunnen) doen. Dat de een meer kan out of the box betekent niet dat het geen IDE meer is ofzo.
Je kan ze inderdaad prima vergelijken. Het zijn beide IDE's. Niemand zegt dan ook dat het GEEN ide's zijn ( ok.. dat zei ik wel over sublime). En met de nodige configuratie zul je ze beide vergelijkbaar krijgen. Maar zoals ik hierboven al aangaf. PHPstorm is out of the box een stuk completer.

0CH4OS
@Bose32129 augustus 2020 20:14
Je bent het eens dat PhpStorm en VSCode verschillende soorten programma's zijn, waarbij PhpStorm out of the box completer is, dan weet je dus dat je appels met peren vergelijkt.
0Bose321
@CH4OS29 augustus 2020 20:15
Nee hoor. Je kan dingen prima vergelijken als ze hetzelfde (kunnen) doen. Dat de een meer kan out of the box betekent niet dat het geen IDE meer is ofzo.
0Brummetje
@Bose32129 augustus 2020 20:21
Ik gebruik Eclipse met Remote System voor directe FTP toegang... Ik kreeg dat helaas niet lekker aan de praat in VSCode.. Tips misschien omdat wel te kunnen ?
0Bose321
@Brummetje29 augustus 2020 20:22
Is dat voor WSL? Want voor VSCode heb je daar gewoon de Remote extension waarbij je direct kan programmeren via SSH of dus direct vanuit Windows naar WSL.
0Brummetje
@Bose32129 augustus 2020 20:27
Ik bedoel echt FTP. Sommige van onze website bieden helaas geen SSH aan. Kan dat ook met de Remote extension en heb je dan net als bij Eclipse gewoon een lijst met al je "websites"?
0Bose321
@Brummetje29 augustus 2020 20:53
Denk niet dat dat met die extensie kan, aangezien die meer doet dan alleen bestandjes lezen en schrijven.
0redecal
@Brummetje30 augustus 2020 08:09
PHPStorm ondersteunt FTP, SFTP etc out of the box. Je kan daar zelfs instellen dat je een nieuw project start vanuit een blanco folder en de bestanden binnenhaalt via FTP.

Op zich een prima oplossing voor simpele projecten, maar je zou ook GitFTP kunnen gebruiken als deployment methode. Dan heb je toch meer controle en is het ook makkelijker om te reverten mocht t nodig zijn. Ik vind dat ideaal: locaal ontwikkelen en testen, gitftp script voor staging, na ok: git ftp naar live :)
+1boulderdash1978
29 augustus 2020 19:58
Offtopic vraagje : Weet iemand welke font is gebruikt in deze video? (De code font)
+1CH4OS
@boulderdash197829 augustus 2020 20:05
Ik vermoed het font dat JetBrain zelf ontwikkeld heeft; https://www.jetbrains.com/lp/mono/. :)

+1boulderdash1978
@CH4OS29 augustus 2020 23:10
Dank! Een prachtig monotype font wat mij betreft.
0JackBe
30 augustus 2020 13:40
Inderdaad een fijn font, maak er gebruik van, zou ik zeggen:
https://www.jetbrains.com/lp/mono/

