Software-update: GnuCash 4.1

GnuCash logo (75 pix) Versie 4.1 van GnuCash is uitgekomen. De "oude" 3.x tak wordt nog onderhouden en tegelijkertijd is ook versie 3.11 verschenen. GnuCash is een crossplatform en opensource boekhoudprogramma voor particulieren en kleine bedrijven. Het maakt gebruik van het dubbelboekhoudsysteem en is in staat om eenvoudig bijvoorbeeld bankrekeningen, beleggingen, inkomsten en uitgaven, budgetten, hypotheken en leningen bij te houden en kan natuurlijk rapportages en grafieken maken. De release notes voor versie 4.0 maken melding van de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen:

The following bugfixes were accomplished:
  • Bug 775582 - Change "Petrol" (or Gas if seen in USA) to "Fuel"
  • Bug 797759 - Some transactions are not highlighted in the matching window
  • Bug 797787 - Feature request: preference setting to open new tabs adjacent to currently active tab (as opposed to at the end of the tab list)
  • Bug 797825 - OFX import crashes on import of investment transaction
  • Bug 797827 - 4.0.1 gnucash-cli seg faults on macOS Catalina
  • Bug 797828 - Budget Barchart was not upgraded
  • Bug 797830 - Expense over time has extra empty row
  • Bug 797831 - Printer not found
  • Bug 797834 - Ctrl+A in account register fields chimes after any element newly focussed.
  • Bug 797835 - Zero Crossing in 4.0 that wasn't in 3.10
  • Bug 797842 - Windows: Insertion cursor invisible in Edit Account or New Account windows until text fields have content
  • Bug 797843 - Quickfill broken with Cyrillic input language
  • Bug 797844 - Typing account number to select account fails
  • Bug 797845 - Backspace key produces incorrect result
  • Bug 797847 - Best match probability calculation on import is too pessimistic
    Lowering the minimum value for the auto-clear preference. This is to allow user to still auto clear even when date don't match quite exactly.
  • Bug 797850 - Account register credit/debit column headings untranslated
  • Bug 797853 - Crash on 'Save As' in MacOS Mojave and Gnucash 4
  • Bug 797854 - Global Register Preference to prompt for interest payment is not being honored.
    Replace the global preference item with a per-account option, enabled only on those account types where interest might be paid or charged.
  • Bug 797858 - Transaction date is one day too early from SWIFT MT940 import.
  • Bug 797861 - Yearly / Monthly average reporting displays zeros
  • Bug 797873 - New Account Hierarchy selects en_US
The following fixes and improvements were not associated with bug reports:
  • Accommodate Guile-3.0 in Scheme code.
  • [html-style-info] Display fractional amounts as decimal in price-render
  • Warn against using xaccTransGetSplit for iteration instead of encouraging it.
  • Quickfill cells: Remove the selection after a delete.
  • Accommodate AQBanking < 6 use of GWEN_TIME instead of GWEN_DATE.
  • ensure averaging-multipler returns exact numbers rather than floats
  • [gnucash-cli] improve "-R show" to describe report
  • Don't leak the libofx contexts in gnc_file_ofx_import_process_file/
  • Make the edit dialog refresh the auto-interest flag display based on pref
  • Remove global preference for auto-interest-transfer
  • [Reports] Use SRFI-9 records for HTML styling.
  • [html-style-sheet] combine 2 similar functions
  • Let environment override AppleLanguages on Macs.
  • [balsheet-eg] remove unused functions
  • [balsheet-eg] modernize accrec to use srfi-9 record
  • [account.cpp] prevent crash in gnc_account_get_currency_or_parent.
  • CMakeLists: mark deprecation of .scm files
  • [eguile-utilities] Ensure that fmtnumeric renders numbers as decimals instead of exact fractions.
  • [Python Bindings] Implement keyword paramters to selected functions.
  • [Python Bindings] Adapt to use of sessionOpenMode in qof_session_begin
  • introduce python submodule deprecation.
  • Link with libm.so on those platforms that require it.
  • [account-piecharts] round account->balance to report-currency SCU
  • [report-utilities] ensure commodity-collector doesn't round amounts
  • [advanced-portfolio] simplify basis functions
  • [advanced-portfolio] simplify basis-builder and use scheme division which is more accurate than gnc_numeric_div. tests need to change slightly.
  • [git-release-notes.pl] html-escape strings in the html output.
Updated Translations:
  • Croatian
  • Hebrew
  • Italian
  • Japanese
  • Romanian
  • Ukrainian

Versienummer 4.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website GnuCash
Download https://www.gnucash.org/download.phtml
Bestandsgrootte 142,00MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

27-07-2020 13:57

27-07-2020 • 13:57

10 Linkedin

Bron: GnuCash

Reacties (10)

+1Core2016
27 juli 2020 17:43
Sinds een tijdje firefly gaan gebruiken. Is lang niet zo geavanceerd maar voldoende voor wat budgetteer gedoe.
+1bvdbos
@Core201627 juli 2020 18:15
Ik zie GnuCash dan ook niet als budgeteer-software (privé) maar als boekhoud-software (zakelijk).... FireFly maakt toch ook geen gebruik van tegenrekeningen?
+1scholtnp
@bvdbos27 juli 2020 19:09
Je bedoelt dubbel boekhouden? Voor zover ik kan zien staat double entry bookkeeping bij de lijst met features.
Een relevant verschil lijkt me dat je met firefly een server laat draaien terwijl gnucash een losse applicatie is: misschien handig als je meerdere personen of vanaf verschillende werkplekken wijzigingen wilt doen? (Ik heb alleen ervaring net gnucash).
+1Core2016
@scholtnp28 juli 2020 07:37
Dat het een webbased is, was voor mij de reden dat ik over ben gegaan. Eerst ook gnu cash gebruikt maar het was te groot/veel voor mijn doeleinde.

Nu kan ik in de winkel een foto maken van men bonnetje, mee uploaden en weggooien/vergeten. Dat is echt super. Raad alleen niet aan zoiets public beschikbaar te maken. Dus host het in je eigen netwerk.

Er is hier een topic over zie ik. Het grote "Firefly III" topic
Had zelf de software via de tweakers download sectie gevonden.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Core2016 op 28 juli 2020 08:22]

+1Footpig
27 juli 2020 19:13
Manager uit Australië is ook een heel fijn programma
+1ari3
27 juli 2020 14:36
Bug 797858 - Transaction date is one day too early from SWIFT MT940 import.b
Doh! Zoveel gezeik gehad met deze bug met de jaarafsluiting. Goed dat het eindelijk opgelost is.

