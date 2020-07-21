Versie 7.0.24 van Postbox is uitgekomen. Postbox is een e-mailclient voor Windows en macOS, die zijn oorsprong heeft in Mozilla's Thunderbird. Het heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden, zoals een gemeenschappelijke inbox voor verschillende e-mailaccounts, quick reply, signatures en het openen van mails in tabs. Daarnaast heeft het een uitgebreide contactmanager en veel zoekmogelijkheden. Vanaf versie 7.0 kan er naast de levenslange licentie ook een jaarlijks abonnement worden afgenomen. Sinds versie 7.0.22 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in Postbox 7.0.24 Changed some of the strings in the en-GB locale to better map to what's used for en-US

Fixed an issue with text not displaying in pop-up menus on macOS Big Sur

Fixed an issue that prevented quoted text from displaying the correct colors during message composition

Fixed an issue that prevented the "add to filter" feature from writing preferences when the Filter Manager wasn't open

Fixed an issue that could cause mixed conditionals when using the "add to filter" feature Changes in Postbox 7.0.23 Changed the default for contact display from "Email Address" to "Display Name"

On macOS, when adding an event to the Calendar from a detected date, Postbox now includes a link back to the original message

Created "add to filter" option in the Contacts Card

Added new services to the Tracking Prevention database

Fixed a glitch with the action buttons on Windows for the Calypso and Storm Grey themes