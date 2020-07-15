Oracle heeft de zesde update voor VirtualBox versie 6.1 uitgebracht. VirtualBox kan worden gebruikt om andere besturingssystemen in een virtuele omgeving op een computer te installeren. Op die manier is het mogelijk om verschillende besturingssystemen op dezelfde hardware naast elkaar en tegelijkertijd te gebruiken. VirtualBox is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS, Linux en Solaris, en is in staat om diverse gastbesturingssystemen te draaien. De veranderingen die in versie 6.1.12 zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

This is a maintenance release. The following items were fixed and/or added: UI: Fixes for Log-Viewer search-backward icon

Devices: Fixes and improvements for the BusLogic SCSI controller emulation

Serial Port: Regression fixes in FIFO data handling

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure integration: Experimental new type of network attachment, allowing local VM to act as if it was run in cloud

API: improved resource management in the guest control functionality

VBoxManage: fixed command option parsing for the "snapshot edit" sub-command

VBoxManage: Fix crash of 'VBoxManage internalcommands repairhd' when processing invalid input (bug #19579)

Guest Additions, 3D: New experimental GLX graphics output

Guest Additions, 3D: Fixed releasing texture objects, which could cause guest crashes

Guest Additions: Fixed writes to a file on a shared folder not being reflected on the host when the file is mmap'ed and the used Linux kernel is between version 4.10.0 and 4.11.x

Guest Additions: Fixed the shared folder driver on 32bit Windows 8 and newer returning an error when flushing writes to a file which is mapped into memory under rare circumstances

Guest Additions: Improve resize coverage for VMSVGA graphics controller

Guest Additions: Fix issues detecting guest additions ISO at runtime

Guest Additions: Fixed German translation encoding for Windows GA installer