Software-update: VirtualBox 6.1.12

VirtualBox logo (105 pix) Oracle heeft de zesde update voor VirtualBox versie 6.1 uitgebracht. VirtualBox kan worden gebruikt om andere besturingssystemen in een virtuele omgeving op een computer te installeren. Op die manier is het mogelijk om verschillende besturingssystemen op dezelfde hardware naast elkaar en tegelijkertijd te gebruiken. VirtualBox is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS, Linux en Solaris, en is in staat om diverse gastbesturingssystemen te draaien. De veranderingen die in versie 6.1.12 zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

This is a maintenance release. The following items were fixed and/or added:
  • UI: Fixes for Log-Viewer search-backward icon
  • Devices: Fixes and improvements for the BusLogic SCSI controller emulation
  • Serial Port: Regression fixes in FIFO data handling
  • Oracle Cloud Infrastructure integration: Experimental new type of network attachment, allowing local VM to act as if it was run in cloud
  • API: improved resource management in the guest control functionality
  • VBoxManage: fixed command option parsing for the "snapshot edit" sub-command
  • VBoxManage: Fix crash of 'VBoxManage internalcommands repairhd' when processing invalid input (bug #19579)
  • Guest Additions, 3D: New experimental GLX graphics output
  • Guest Additions, 3D: Fixed releasing texture objects, which could cause guest crashes
  • Guest Additions: Fixed writes to a file on a shared folder not being reflected on the host when the file is mmap'ed and the used Linux kernel is between version 4.10.0 and 4.11.x
  • Guest Additions: Fixed the shared folder driver on 32bit Windows 8 and newer returning an error when flushing writes to a file which is mapped into memory under rare circumstances
  • Guest Additions: Improve resize coverage for VMSVGA graphics controller
  • Guest Additions: Fix issues detecting guest additions ISO at runtime
  • Guest Additions: Fixed German translation encoding for Windows GA installer

Versienummer 6.1.12
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Solaris, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website Oracle
Download https://www.virtualbox.org/wiki/Downloads
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

15-07-2020 10:58

15-07-2020 • 10:58

12 Linkedin

Bron: Oracle



VirtualBox

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (12)




+1mach2
15 juli 2020 18:26
Ik gebruik het zelf verders niet, maar je kunt toch ook gewoon Hyper-V inschakelen in Windows 10 (Pro)? Ook voor nop.
+1mbb
@mach215 juli 2020 22:12
Alleen € 259,00 voor een Windows Pro-licentie. (Of het verschil van € 259,00 - € 145,00 =) €114 als je toch een nieuwe machine moet. (Vroeger kon je een losse upgrade naar Windows Pro kopen, maar die staat niet meer op hun website? (En zie nu Win 10 Pro for workstations van € 439,00
staan, is die nieuw?)

Heb je met Window 10 Pro ook meteen een licentie om een Windows 10 in die VM te draaien, net zoals je vroegen XP-modus in windows 7 had? Dan is die upgrade misschien niet duur.
+1TonnyTonny
@mbb16 juli 2020 00:05
Win10 Pro for Workstations is een nieuwe Win10 variant geintroduceerd met de 1909 release. (Fall Creators update.)
Micro$oft heeft de normale Pro is gecastreerd wat betreft het aantal CPU's (2) en maximale hoeveelheid RAM (2 TB). Ook worden "server" CPU's (bepaalde modellen Xeon's en alle Epyc's) niet meer ondersteund.
Om een echt zware machine (tot 4 CPU's en 6 TB RAM) te gebruiken moet je nu de duurdere Pro for Workstation hebben.
Die support ook ReFS wat de normale Pro NIET meer doet nu. (Iemand die dat uberhaupt gebruikt? Ben het nog nooit in het wild tegen gekomen.)

[Reactie gewijzigd door TonnyTonny op 16 juli 2020 00:06]

+1cybermans
15 juli 2020 15:43
virtualbox werkt voor nop met vagrant. Dat is voor mij de belangrijkste reden om het te gebruiken
+1mrooie
16 juli 2020 06:46
Hopelijk hebben ze de bugs van Virtualbox binnen Catalina opgelost met irritante kernel errors!!
Maar zie nergens staan dat VMware Workstation Player gratis is, op de Mac moet ik sowieso VMware Fusion gebruiken ook die is niet gratis.

Tot nu toe bevalt Parallels mij het best op een Mac wat is jullie ervaring met Vmware Fusion of andere....?
0Cybermage
15 juli 2020 11:49
Als je wilt starten met virtualisatie dan is virtualbox de meest toegankelijke.
+1Bor

@Cybermage15 juli 2020 12:10
Waarom? Ik vind een VMware workstation minstens zo toegankelijk of wellicht zelfs beter voor de beginner. Betere stabiliteit, performance en ondersteuning. De enige reden wanneer ik virtualbox zou aanraden is wanneer het gratis moet zijn. Voor de rest zie ik geen voordelen boven een VMware oplossing.
Oracle Cloud Infrastructure integration: Experimental new type of network attachment, allowing local VM to act as if it was run in cloud
Ik ben benieuwd naar usecases voor deze nieuwe experimentele optie. Wie heeft hier al wat ervaring mee?

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bor op 15 juli 2020 12:11]

+1Cergorach
@Bor15 juli 2020 13:09
De enige reden wanneer ik virtualbox zou aanraden is wanneer het gratis moet zijn.
Veel beginners zijn jong en hebben dan geen €275 voor een Workstation Pro licentie, dat maakt het dus totaal ongeschikt voor beginners. En veel features die Workstation Pro heeft zijn nu ook niet bepaald op beginners.

Ik ben sinds een maand of twee ook een Workstation Pro gebruiker, had het zakelijk nodig en bevalt redelijk. Persoonlijk vind ik hoe VB omgaat met muisfocus een heel stuk fijner werken, maar het miste essentiële functies bij zakelijk gebruik verplicht 100x een €50 licentie afnemen gaat mij veel te ver...
+1dycell
@Cergorach15 juli 2020 15:53
Dan gebruiker je gewoon de gratis VMware Workstation Player. Deze is niet gratis voor commercieel gebruik maar dat is Virtualbox ook niet.
+1Z_God
@dycell15 juli 2020 23:04
VirtualBox is vrije software en dus juist ook gratis voor commercieel gebruik. Alleen die extension pack die naar huize Oracle terugbelt moet je mijden.

Overigens is VirtualBox nog altijd no-go voor veel mensen omdat hun kernel modules een slechte reputatie hebben. Je kan geen enkele hulp verwachten als blijkt dat die geladen zijn. Ik zou daarom altijd KVM+QEMU adviseren.

VMware is geen vrije software, maar heeft wel veel features.
+1MarcAngel0
@Bor15 juli 2020 15:10
De enige reden wanneer ik virtualbox zou aanraden is wanneer het gratis moet zijn.
Dan zou je eens kunnen kijken naar VMware Workstation Player (https://www.vmware.com/products/workstation-player.html) in plaats van VMware Workstation Pro.
Da's de "gratis" versie, welke een aantal functies ten opzichte van de Pro versie mist, maar om "normaal" een VirtualMachine te draaien prima te gebruiken is. (zelfs voor b.v. een Hackingtosh VM)
0de-meester
16 juli 2020 00:41
Het screenshot is in darkmode.
Hoe kun je dit met Windows 10 (home) voor elkaar krijgen?

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

