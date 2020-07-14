Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Python 3.8.4

Python logo (75 pix)Python is een objectgeoriënteerde programmeertaal die kan worden gebruikt om eenvoudige tot complexe, platformonafhankelijke applicaties te ontwikkelen. Het is in de jaren negentig ontworpen door Guido van Rossum, die destijds in Amsterdam voor het CWI werkte. Guido, die als BDFL betrokken was bij de ontwikkeling van Python en tevens voor Dropbox heeft gewerkt, is tegenwoordig met pensioen. Het ontwikkelteam heeft versies 3.8.4 van Python uitgegeven en de aankondiging van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Python 3.8.4 is now available

Python 3.8.4 is the fourth maintenance release of Python 3.8. Maintenance releases for the 3.8 series will continue at regular bi-monthly intervals, with 3.8.5 planned for mid-September.

What’s new?

The Python 3.8 series is the newest feature release of the Python language, and it contains many new features and optimizations. See the “What’s New in Python 3.8” document for more information about features included in the 3.8 series.

This is the first bugfix release that is considerably smaller than the previous three. There’s almost 20% fewer changes at 162 commits than the average of previous three bugfix releases. Detailed information about all changes made in version 3.8.4 specifically can be found in its change log. Note that compared to 3.8.3, version 3.8.4 also contains the changes introduced in 3.8.4rc1.

Python

Versienummer 3.8.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, UNIX, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website Python Insider
Download https://www.python.org/downloads/
Licentietype GPL

+1Gropah
14 juli 2020 23:00
Deze versie heeft bij ons op het werk een bug geïntroduceerd icm sqlalchemy (uit mijn hoofd __setattr), iets om voor op te passen
0vickypollard
14 juli 2020 20:10
Onzin, deze updates. 2.7 werkt nog prima :+
+1inquestos
@vickypollard14 juli 2020 20:58
Daar denkt het ontwikkelteam toch echt anders over ;)
Python 2.7.18 is the last Python 2.7 release and therefore the last Python 2 release. It's time for the CPython community to say a fond but firm farewell to Python 2.
0vickypollard
@inquestos14 juli 2020 21:04
Het was dan ook overduidelijk een grapje.
0Unsocial Pixel
@vickypollard14 juli 2020 21:10
Vond 3.5 toch anders even een heel stuk fijner... Daarnaast om even te mierenneuken,, 2.7 is toch echt even een complete versie eerder
0crowke
@Unsocial Pixel14 juli 2020 23:08
Wat was er dan fijn aan 3.5 dat je in 3.8 niet meer kan? Ik ben zelf geen expert en zie meestal weinig verschil tussen alle versies behalve dan een nieuw commando of een nieuwe operator. Bedankt!
0Unsocial Pixel
@crowke15 juli 2020 06:58
Ehm ik reageer op iemand die over 2.7 praat, compleet andere versie en ook niet altijd backwards compatible.
(v3.5 heeft bijv. niet de verplichting om overal ; achter te zetten als ik mij nog goed herinner, bind me er niet op vast tho ik schrijf al enkele jaren geen python dingen meer).
weet nog wel dat ik 3.5 sneller een grove poc kon neerzetten dan in 2.7.
0crowke
@Unsocial Pixel15 juli 2020 07:07
Oh sorry! Had de thread order niet goed gezien en ik dacht dat je 3.5 fijner vond dan 3.8. Daarom dat ik het je vroeg. Excuses!

Het verschil tussen python 2 en 3 is inderdaad wel erg groot!
0lauwie0
14 juli 2020 22:33
Fijn dat de Efteling de achtbaan nog steeds blijft updaten

