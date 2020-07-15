Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Driver-update: AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.7.2

AMD Radeon Software Crimson Edition logo (75 pix) AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 2020-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de HD 7730(M) en hoger, de HD 8570 en hoger, en de kaarten uit de R5-, R7- R9- en RX-series. De drivers worden alleen voor Windows 7 en 10 aangeboden en verder zijn er geen 32bit-drivers meer beschikbaar. Nieuw in de 2020 editie is onder meer Radeon Boost, een technologie die van dynamic resolution scaling gebruik maakt om betere framerates te bereiken. In versie 20.7.2 treffen we onder meer ondersteuning aan voor Death Stranding, F1 2020 en de open bèta van Hyper Scape.

Support For
  • Death Stranding
    • With the high preset on the Radeon RX 5700 XT, achieve up to 8% better performance playing Death Stranding with Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 edition 20.7.2 than with Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.5.1.
  • F1 2020
    • With the ultra-high preset on the Radeon RX 5700 XT, achieve up to 5% better performance playing F1® 2020 with Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 edition 20.7.2 than with Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.7.1 Hyper Scape Open Beta.
  • Hyper Scape Open Beta
Fixed Issues
  • Launching VR applications using the Oculus Rift headset may cause corruption or a system hang on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products.
  • AMD Bug Report Tool may fail to load the available application lists and does not time out when failing to load.
  • Previews for video content on Netflix® using Microsoft® Edge browser may fail to load or appear black.
  • Wallpaper Engine or system folders may sometimes be detected as a game by Radeon Settings game manager.
  • Valorant fails to launch from Radeon Software Home screen or Gaming tab.
  • Hyper Scape may experience an intermittent game crash or hang on Windows®7 system configurations.
Known Issues
  • Brightness flickering may be experienced on some VP9 video content playback through applications or web browsers on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics product system configurations.
  • Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.
  • Performance Metrics Overlay and the Performance Tuning tab incorrectly report higher than expected idle clock speeds on Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products. Performance and power consumption are not impacted by this incorrect reporting.
  • With HDR enabled, Windows® desktop may experience flickering, and performing a task switch while in a game may cause colors to become washed out or over saturated.
  • Audio may experience instability when connected through an Audio Video Receiver via HDMI® on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products
  • YouTube playback may become frozen with Microsoft® Edge player and Chrome when played on an extended display on some AMD Ryzen 7 3000 series and AMD Ryzen 4000 series APU system configurations.
  • Modifying the HDMI Scaling slider may cause FPS to become locked to 30.
  • AMD is investigating isolated reports of intermittent system hangs while exiting system sleep on some AMD Ryzen 3000 Series Mobile Processors with Radeon Graphics.
  • Some games may exhibit stutter intermittently during gameplay on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products.
  • AMD will continue to monitor and investigate any new reports of black screen or system hang issues during extended periods of gameplay closely. Users are encouraged to use the new Bug Reporting Tool for any issues they may encounter.

AMD Adrenalin 2020

Versienummer 20.7.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 10
Website AMD
Download https://www.amd.com/en/support/kb/release-notes/rn-rad-win-20-7-2
Bestandsgrootte 425,00MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 15-07-2020 11:01
22 • submitter: AnonymousWP

15-07-2020 • 11:01

22 Linkedin

Submitter: AnonymousWP

Bron: AMD

Update-historie

24-05 AMD Software Adrenalin Edition 22.5.2 3
10-05 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 22.5.1 15
26-04 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 22.4.2 5
05-04 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 22.4.1 12
25-03 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 22.3.2 1
17-03 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 22.3.1 6
25-02 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 22.2.3 8
18-02 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 22.2.2 8
04-02 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 22.2.1 8
19-01 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 22.1.2 6
Meer historie

Lees meer

AMD Software

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Overige software

Reacties (22)

-Moderatie-faq
-122020+16+20+30Ongemodereerd9
Wijzig sortering
+1Anoniem: 1269758
15 juli 2020 16:22
Weer geen oplossing voor TDR ERROR. scherm bevriest en pc start automatisch opnieuw op.
0Tourmaline
@Anoniem: 126975816 juli 2020 17:12
Gewoon de drivers installeren en verder niets.
bestand downloaden, open in 7-zip, zoek naar de mappen Audio en Display en unzip die naar een map.
Zoek via apparaatbeheer naar de nieuwe drivers. De meeste problemen ontstaan door de software die rond de driver geinstalleerd worden.

Ik had trouwens ook geen problemen met de software, maar installeer nu alleen nog maar de drivers.
0caspar M
@Anoniem: 126975831 juli 2020 12:56
Idem hier, om de haverklap TDR error en dan reset. vaak 2 a 3 keer achter elkaar. Daarna weer lang stabiel werken.

Ik zit even te wachten op een driver die een hoop fixed en dan ga ik ook maar handmatig alleen de driver installeren en de rest van die ATI software meuk nooit meer installeren
0maxkranendijk
15 juli 2020 11:07
Iemand ervaring? Alvast installeren of wachten totdat het stabiel(er) is? Heb een 5700 die nu soepel loopt.
+1AnonymousWP

@maxkranendijk15 juli 2020 11:11
Heb hem geïnstalleerd puur voor F1 2020. Nog niet uit kunnen proberen. 20.5.1 en 20.7.1 liepen bij mij in ieder geval soepel.
+1MicGlou
@maxkranendijk15 juli 2020 11:11
Deze kleine update fixed wat bugs en voegt support toe voor twee games... als je geen last hebt van die bugs en ook de twee genoemde games niet speelt, dan is er weinig reden om deze update te draaien.
0Vr4nckuh
16 juli 2020 10:02
Deze draait ook prima bij mij.
Heb wel alleen de driver draaien en geen bloatware software! (Sapphire Nitro RX 5700 XT).

Een hele tijd geklooid met drivers vanwege die blackscreens tijdens met name BFV. Daarna besloten om de bloatware software eraf te gooien en enkel de drivers...

voila problem solved
0roland kroes
16 juli 2020 16:04
Mijn pulse 5700 xt draait stabiel en als een tierelier. Ik laat deze even aan mij voorbij gaan :+
0qbig1970
@roland kroes26 juli 2020 18:00
welke driver gebruik jij om stabiel te zijn?
0roland kroes
@qbig197030 juli 2020 17:25
De 20.4.1 versie. Sorry voor het late antwoord.

Wel eergisteren een PC shutdown gehad tijdens spelen van MW. "Whocrashed" liet mij wel weten welke drivers het waren, maar na wat zoeken, wezen die niet specifiek naar de grafische kaart.

[Reactie gewijzigd door roland kroes op 30 juli 2020 17:27]

0Robbie65
28 juli 2020 00:13
Voor het eerst sinds december 2019, met deze driver geen enkel probleem meer. RX5700XT.
+1HugoBoss1985
@HerrPino15 juli 2020 11:23
Al meer dan een jaar geen enkel probleem met een Vega 56 die volgens velen slecht is (Gigabyte).
Kan zelfs undervolten en overklokken.
0henk717
@HugoBoss198530 juli 2020 05:22
Is niet te vergelijken, mijn Vega 64 werkt ook geweldig vrijwel nooit problemen. Bijna iedereen die AMD drivers een ramp vind noemt de 5000 serie en ook analysten bevestigden dit. Deze serie was niet stabiel in de drivers voor een lange tijd (mogelijk nog steeds). De Vega serie heb ik vrijwel niemand over horen klagen.
+1Nikeo
@HerrPino15 juli 2020 12:07
Dan ligt de fout bij jou dat je steeds weer een AMD kaart koopt. Na 24 jaar moet je toch beter weten.

Heb zelf nooit problemen. Niet met nvidia of amd. (De laatste jaren een 7950 gehad en nu een 5600xt, niks aan de hand)
0winwiz
@HerrPino15 juli 2020 13:03
Misschien moet je dan eens na gaan denken, ik doe iets fout maar wat.....
0Countess

@HerrPino15 juli 2020 14:06
ik kan greenscreens vinden die opgelost zijn door MSI afterburner te deinstalleren, de videokaart bios te updaten, drivers opnieuw te installeren, en MSI dragon center te deinstalleren.
Slechte vram koeling kan ook het probleem veroorzaken.

Voor mij nooit meer nvidia. 1 laptop gekocht met nvidia omdat er helaas geen goede AMD optie was. die ging net buiten garantie kapot door nvidia bumpgate. volledig hun schuld, maar ik krijg niks.
Ook hebben ze al een aantal keer drivers uitgebracht die letterlijk kaarten kapot kon maken.

Dat samen met de rest van hun zaken praktijken maakt dat ik ze voor geen meter vertrouw, met niks.
0deuzige
@HerrPino15 juli 2020 14:41
Onzin. Al decennia ATI/AMD graka's gehad en zelden problemen gehad, zeker niet met drivers. Ja 1x kan ik me herinneren, maar dat was binnen 2 dagen opgelost. Met Nvidia is dat heel anders! Een keer toch gekozen voor Nvidia, in de nano tijd, en alsmaar ellende als er een nieuwe driver was. Hoe vaak ik niet nieuwe drivers heb geuninstalled om een oude whql terug te installeren is niet te tellen. Geloof zeker een maand of 4 met een oude driver gezeten!
0bigsteve22
@HerrPino15 juli 2020 18:50
Ik gebruik m'n leven lang al AMD videokaarten. Nog nooit last gehad. Super stabiele kaarten daarentegen!
+1osmosis
@HerrPino15 juli 2020 11:35
Apart, ook een RX5700 ding is zo stabiel als het maar kan.
Ook al moet ik zeggen ik heb de kaart rond launch gekocht, toen wel instabiliteitsproblemen gehad.
0Tourmaline
@Anoniem: 126975816 juli 2020 17:14
Ik ben er eentje zonder problemen en ik heb ook al jaren AMD kaarten.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True