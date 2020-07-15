AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 2020-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de HD 7730(M) en hoger, de HD 8570 en hoger, en de kaarten uit de R5-, R7- R9- en RX-series. De drivers worden alleen voor Windows 7 en 10 aangeboden en verder zijn er geen 32bit-drivers meer beschikbaar. Nieuw in de 2020 editie is onder meer Radeon Boost, een technologie die van dynamic resolution scaling gebruik maakt om betere framerates te bereiken. In versie 20.7.2 treffen we onder meer ondersteuning aan voor Death Stranding, F1 2020 en de open bèta van Hyper Scape.

Support For Death Stranding With the high preset on the Radeon RX 5700 XT, achieve up to 8% better performance playing Death Stranding with Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 edition 20.7.2 than with Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.5.1.

F1 2020 With the ultra-high preset on the Radeon RX 5700 XT, achieve up to 5% better performance playing F1® 2020 with Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 edition 20.7.2 than with Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.7.1 Hyper Scape Open Beta.

Hyper Scape Open Beta Fixed Issues Launching VR applications using the Oculus Rift headset may cause corruption or a system hang on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products.

AMD Bug Report Tool may fail to load the available application lists and does not time out when failing to load.

Previews for video content on Netflix® using Microsoft® Edge browser may fail to load or appear black.

Wallpaper Engine or system folders may sometimes be detected as a game by Radeon Settings game manager.

Valorant fails to launch from Radeon Software Home screen or Gaming tab.

Hyper Scape may experience an intermittent game crash or hang on Windows®7 system configurations. Known Issues Brightness flickering may be experienced on some VP9 video content playback through applications or web browsers on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics product system configurations.

Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.

Performance Metrics Overlay and the Performance Tuning tab incorrectly report higher than expected idle clock speeds on Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products. Performance and power consumption are not impacted by this incorrect reporting.

With HDR enabled, Windows® desktop may experience flickering, and performing a task switch while in a game may cause colors to become washed out or over saturated.

Audio may experience instability when connected through an Audio Video Receiver via HDMI® on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products

YouTube playback may become frozen with Microsoft® Edge player and Chrome when played on an extended display on some AMD Ryzen 7 3000 series and AMD Ryzen 4000 series APU system configurations.

Modifying the HDMI Scaling slider may cause FPS to become locked to 30.

AMD is investigating isolated reports of intermittent system hangs while exiting system sleep on some AMD Ryzen 3000 Series Mobile Processors with Radeon Graphics.

Some games may exhibit stutter intermittently during gameplay on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products.

AMD will continue to monitor and investigate any new reports of black screen or system hang issues during extended periods of gameplay closely. Users are encouraged to use the new Bug Reporting Tool for any issues they may encounter.