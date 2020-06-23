Versie 15.7 van TeamViewer is verschenen. Met dit programma kunnen andere computers via een veilige vpn-verbinding op afstand worden beheerd. Die verbinding loopt via de servers van TeamViewer, dus er hoeven geen instellingen op de router aangepast te worden om het allemaal te laten werken. TeamViewer is gratis voor niet-commercieel gebruik en wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS en Android. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen toegevoegd:

New Features: Black screen for incoming remote control connections can now be activated for the TeamViewer Client and TeamViewer Host Client via the advanced options. Bug Fixes Fixed a bug that caused open windows on Windows 10 to have no border if "Disable GUI animations" was active.

Fixed a bug for drag & drop which caused the file to stop moving at the end of the session window when trying to drag from the remote to the local machine.

[QuickSupport] Fixed a bug that prevented the application from establishing a connection after logging in with an Administrator account during Windows authentication.