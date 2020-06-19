Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Postbox 7.0.19

Postbox logo (75 pix) Versie 7.0.19 van Postbox is uitgekomen. Postbox is een e-mailclient voor Windows en macOS, die zijn oorsprong heeft in Mozilla's Thunderbird. Het heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden, zoals een gemeenschappelijke inbox voor verschillende e-mailaccounts, quick reply, signatures en het openen van mails in tabs. Daarnaast heeft het een uitgebreide contactmanager en veel zoekmogelijkheden. Vanaf versie 7.0 kan er naast de levenslange licentie ook een jaarlijks abonnement worden afgenomen. Sinds versie 7.0.19 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in Postbox 7.0.19
  • Enhanced Gmail Labeling so that entries in the Quick Bar do not remove previous labels
  • Enhanced the Quick Bar by removing [Gmail] and [Goolge Mail] labels before special folder names
  • Enhanced the Quick Search contextual menu to reduce panel flicker
  • Updated the Anti-Tracking database to prevent more services from tracking your behavior
  • Fixed an issue that prevented inline vCards from opening when View menu > Display Attachments Inline is disabled
  • Fixed an issue that prevented the Folder Pane at minimal width from being resized
  • Fixed an issue with the Global Filter indicator not updating when a filter's position was changed
  • Fixed an issue that caused messages to lose selection after applying a Gmail label
Changes in Postbox 7.0.18
  • Added an importer for Thunderbird (in BETA)
  • Changed the protocol handler from callto: to tel: to prevent Zoom from launching for phone numbers
  • Fixed an issue that could prevent vCard, Signature, and Clips preferences from sticking
  • Fixed an issue that caused non-Favorite Topic colors to lose their colors
  • Fixed an issue with contextual menus after a specific search path
Changes in Postbox 7.0.17
  • Contextual menus for Favorite Contacts in the Focus Pane can now filter multiple email addresses per contact
  • Addressed an issue with Updates on macOS

Versienummer 7.0.19
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Postbox Inc.
Download https://www.postbox-inc.com/download
Licentietype Shareware

Reacties (7)

-Moderatie-faq
-1707+17+21+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1dakka
19 juni 2020 21:44
Wat zijn de limieten met de gratis trial versie?
+21DMKIIN

@dakka20 juni 2020 09:59
Geen limieten, behalve de 30-dagen beperking.
Maar in die periode kan je deze client in vol ornaat uitproberen ;)

Mocht deze je bevallen dan kan je dus weer voor de lifetime licentie kiezen of jaarlijks te vernieuwen.
Ik zeg weer omdat de optie voor een lifetime licentie er een tijd tussenuit geweest is, maar na het nodige protest al geruime tijd terug aan te schaffen is.

Mochten heel wat andere devs hier een voorbeeld aan nemen, in plaats van hardnekkig subscription-only te blijven handhaven ... de app- en applicatiewereld zag er een stuk interessanter uit... tenzij de lifetime-versie een schattige, exuberante aankoopprijs met zich zou meebrengen ;)

Destijds (voor versie 7) koste een lifetime van Postbox wat je nu normaal jaarlijks komt te betalen (29 dollar) . Normaal schrijf ik, omdat beide licentiemodellen momenteel 33% korting genieten - dus de lifetime is sinds versie 7 met een 20 dollar gestegen, maar blijft het me persoonlijk absoluut waard. Heb deze al jaren op 6 systemen draaien, dat was dus 5 dollar/ PC - Mac.

Voor de powerfuncties - dewelke wel degelijk aan boord zijn (!) dien je wat te graven of hun supportpagina's te raadplegen. Je stelt hem zo simpel of high-end in zoals je zelf wenst. En ja, met add-ons kan je bij sommige andere clients nog verder gaan en de add-on support is sinds versie 7 (voorlopig) geminderd, maar tal van wereldse bedrijven kunnen er alvast hun mannetje mee staan :)

Happy testing! :P
+1Oon
19 juni 2020 18:08
Ik heb deze client een tijdje geleden uitgeprobeerd als alternatief voor Outlook, omdat Thunderbird nu zo weinig support heeft van de nodige plugins (waar ik in Outlook (betaalde) alternatieven voor heb kunnen vinden), maar ik moet zeggen dat het me erg tegenvalt. Performance is niet geweldig en de UI is volledig gericht op het type gebruiker dat niet veel nodig heeft. Voor een power user zijn er weinig opties, en dingen zoals sorteren op aantal berichten van een specifieke afzender zijn niet mogelijk (waar in Thunderbird een 'sender frequency' addon voor is).

Vreemd dat ze al in 'final' release 7 zitten, want het oogt nog heel jong en ondoordacht.
+1Anoniem: 1350842
@Oon19 juni 2020 18:14
Het ligt natuurlijk ook een beetje aan de groep die ze willen bereiken, wellicht is hun doelgroep wel gewoon de massa die alleen een mail client nodig heeft. Als je al grote spelers zoals Outlook hebt heeft het wellicht ook niet zo veel zin om in te zetten op addons en power users, maar moet je gewoon de grote groep pakken en daar je geld aan verdienen.
Ik vind dat juist wel een reden om zulke producten te gebruiken, Outlook oogt altijd een beetje chaotisch en je kan veel te veel voor wat een mail client zou moeten doen. Waarschijnlijk inderdaad goed voor de power user, maar ik heb niet meer nodig dan een knopje om van een ander adres te verzenden, een zoekoptie en automatische handtekeningen bijvoorbeeld, dan is zoiets perfect.
+1Ventieldopje
@Anoniem: 135084219 juni 2020 18:57
In tegendeel, ze richten zich op power users. Je kan/kon juist aardig veel zonder vast te zitten aan slimme cloud diensten. Echter is het sinds versie 7 wel veranderd, addons worden niet echt meer ondersteund en dat beperkt de functionaliteit. Grote kans dat je met andere mail clients (met addons) meer kan dan met Postbox out of the box.

Qua snelheid heb ik geen problemen ondervonden, itt Thunderbird. Dit was dan ook de voornaamste reden om over te stappen, iets hebben dat werkt en blijft werken. Vooralsnog dus zijn geld waard maar ik snap dat nieuwe gebruikers huiverig zijn. Het is ook een perpetual license gelukkig, geen maandelijkse.
+1Oon
@Ventieldopje19 juni 2020 19:29
Echter is het sinds versie 7 wel veranderd, addons worden niet echt meer ondersteund en dat beperkt de functionaliteit.
Jammer, want dat is net de versie waarin ik het geprobeerd heb.

Qua performance heb ik niet echt iets om over te klagen, maar ik kan nou ook niet zeggen dat ik onder de indruk was. Ik denk dat ik vooral de balans tussen addons en performance een beetje miste; waar Thunderbird nog wel eens moeite wilde hebben met het verwerken van veel data was de weergave voor mij (ook met honderdduizenden mails) altijd vrij snel, en werkten de meeste addons uiteindelijk wel. In Outlook zie ik dat bij het verwerken van veel data de hele client gewoon crasht en opnieuw opstart, vaak ook nog eens met verlies van profieldata (zoals favoriete mappen).

In Postbox miste de uitbreidbaarheid van Thunderbird en was de performance met filteren en sorteren niet geweldig. Er is niet direct iets mis mee, maar het is niet de superclient waar ik op hoopte.
+1e.dewaal
@Oon19 juni 2020 20:37
Ik gebruik Postbox al een tijdje. Er zit juist veel functionaliteit in voor de power users. Enkele voorbeelden: Account groepen, HTML Editer, tabbladen, thema's (donkere modus _/-\o_), Anti Tracking, Handtekeningen, quick bar, sjablonen, opnieuw verzenden.
Veel power user functionaliteiten zitten eerlijk gezegd wel een beetje verstopt.

Ik wil echter zeker niet zeggen dat het en heilig programma is en dat het alle functionaliteit heeft. Echter puur op het gebied van mail komt het wel heel dichtbij.

Wat ik mis:
- contactpersonensynchronisatie, al was het alleen maar dat het contactpersonen uit gmail (read only) ophaalt...

