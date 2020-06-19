Versie 7.0.19 van Postbox is uitgekomen. Postbox is een e-mailclient voor Windows en macOS, die zijn oorsprong heeft in Mozilla's Thunderbird. Het heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden, zoals een gemeenschappelijke inbox voor verschillende e-mailaccounts, quick reply, signatures en het openen van mails in tabs. Daarnaast heeft het een uitgebreide contactmanager en veel zoekmogelijkheden. Vanaf versie 7.0 kan er naast de levenslange licentie ook een jaarlijks abonnement worden afgenomen. Sinds versie 7.0.19 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in Postbox 7.0.19 Enhanced Gmail Labeling so that entries in the Quick Bar do not remove previous labels

Enhanced the Quick Bar by removing [Gmail] and [Goolge Mail] labels before special folder names

Enhanced the Quick Search contextual menu to reduce panel flicker

Updated the Anti-Tracking database to prevent more services from tracking your behavior

Fixed an issue that prevented inline vCards from opening when View menu > Display Attachments Inline is disabled

Fixed an issue that prevented the Folder Pane at minimal width from being resized

Fixed an issue with the Global Filter indicator not updating when a filter's position was changed

Fixed an issue that caused messages to lose selection after applying a Gmail label Changes in Postbox 7.0.18 Added an importer for Thunderbird (in BETA)

Changed the protocol handler from callto: to tel: to prevent Zoom from launching for phone numbers

Fixed an issue that could prevent vCard, Signature, and Clips preferences from sticking

Fixed an issue that caused non-Favorite Topic colors to lose their colors

Fixed an issue with contextual menus after a specific search path Changes in Postbox 7.0.17 Contextual menus for Favorite Contacts in the Focus Pane can now filter multiple email addresses per contact

Addressed an issue with Updates on macOS