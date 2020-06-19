Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Visual Studio Code 1.46.1

Visual Studio Code logo (79 pix) Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft een update voor versie 1.46 uitgebracht en hierin zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

The 1.46.1 update addresses these issues:

Versienummer 1.46.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Microsoft
Download https://code.visualstudio.com/#alt-downloads
Licentietype GPL

Reacties (6)

-Moderatie-faq
-1606+14+20+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
+1Roodey
19 juni 2020 15:52
Voor mijn gevoel is VS Code met 1.46.0 wel een stuk trager geworden. Met 1.46.1 is dat iets verbeterd, maar niets als vanouds.
Meer mensen dat gevoel? Misschien ligt het aan de 'pinned tabs'.
+1à bloc
@Roodey19 juni 2020 16:05
Je kan kijken of het een extensie is die je VS Code trager maakt. Bij mij heb ik niet veel verschil gemerkt in de afgelopen tijd.
+1YoeriOppelaar
@Roodey19 juni 2020 16:18
Ik heb merk dit enkel enkel met opstarten van de applicatie, dat het iets trager is, maar na het uitzetten van een out of date extensie, was het weer normaal.
2 dagen later was extentie geupdate, nu is speed ook weer terug.
+1g4wx3
19 juni 2020 16:55
Net als Chrome <=> chromium is er VScodium: https://vscodium.com/
0Robinho96
20 juni 2020 10:09
Ik zou het veel handiger vinden dat ze voor programma's als VS Code de updates ook via de Microsoft Store zouden kunnen laten gaan.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

