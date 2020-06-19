Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft een update voor versie 1.46 uitgebracht en hierin zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:
The 1.46.1 update addresses these issues:
- [regression in 1.46] noDebug:true is lost when calling debug.startDebugging()
- [VS Code Stable Web 1.46.0] Live Share Web hangs on sign in
- Action bar has broken accessibility
- VS Code runs stale persisted launch configs
- v1.46 New file/window menu items not functional with no window open
- Markdown tables are not rendered on Hover with 1.46.0
- Left/Right Arrows Not Working in Custom Menu Bar
- May 2020 1.46.1 Update
- Regression: Codicons in hovers are broken
- Default build task does not start