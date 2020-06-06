Versie 28.10.0 van Pale Moon is uitgekomen. Deze webbrowser is ooit begonnen als een fork van Mozilla Firefox. Door optimalisaties voor moderne hardware en het weglaten van Accessibility features en Parental Controls presteerde hij toen een stuk beter. Ook was er een 64bit-versie beschikbaar, ruim voordat Mozilla deze zelf aanbood. Sinds Mozilla in versie 57 is overgestapt op Quantum, is er echter weinig meer dat de twee browsers nog verbindt.
Vlak voordat Mozilla met Quantum kwam, heeft het Pale Moon ontwikkelteam de sourcetree van Firefox nog een keer geforkt en er de verbeteringen van Pale Moon aan toegevoegd. Zo is er bijvoorbeeld de lay-outengine Goanna, een fork van Gecko, waarvan nu de vierde generatie uit is. Daarnaast is er het Unified XUL Platform, wat kan worden beschouwd als een tegenhanger van het op Chromium-gebaseerde Electron. De download van Pale Moon is alleen in het Engels, een apart Nederlands taalbestand is beschikbaar. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden:
Changes/fixes:
DiD This means that a fix is "Defense-in-Depth": It is a fix that does not apply to a (potentially) actively exploitable vulnerability in Pale Moon, but prevents future vulnerabilities caused by the same code, e.g. when surrounding code changes, exposing the problem, or when new attack vectors are discovered.
- Implemented
URLSearchParams'
sort()function
- Implemented ES2020
globalThisfor web compatibility
- Improved our WebM media parser to be more tolerant to different encoding styles.
- Improved our MP3 media parser to be more tolerant to different encoding styles and particularly tiny files/stream chunks.
- Improved performance of table drawing for more corner cases
- Changed the way images without a
srcare handled in page layouts to align with the Chrome-pushed spec.
- Added modern MIPS support
- Split out the ICU data file from xul.dll on Windows
- Fixed a regression in WebAudio channel handling due to a landed security fix.
- Fixed a regression preventing scripting from properly disabling input controls
- Fixed an issue with border radius sometimes not being honored in tables
- Fixed some build issues in non-standard configurations.
- Removed more telemetry code
- Removed the in-browser speech recognition engine and API
- Removed support for the obsolete and unmaintained NVidia 3DVision stereoscopic interface.
- Changed handling of braille blanks in the ui (CVE-2020-12409) DiD
- Mitigated a potential timing attack against DSA keys in NSS (CVE-2020-12399)
- Unified XUL Platform Mozilla Security Patch Summary: 1 fixed, 1 defense-in-depth, 8 not applicable.