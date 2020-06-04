JetBrains brengt verschillende ontwikkelomgevingen uit, zoals IntelliJ Idea gericht op Java, CLion gericht op C en C++, DataGrip gericht op sql en PhpStorm gericht op php. PhpStorm biedt on-the-fly-errorpreventie, autocompletion, coderefactoring en debugging, en kan ook overweg met html, css, Coffee- en JavaScript. Voor een overzicht van de mogelijkheden verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Voor het gebruik van PhpStorm is wel een licentie nodig. Voor zakelijk en thuisgebruik zul je daarvoor moeten betalen, maar als de software wordt gebruikt voor onderwijs of niet-commerciële opensourceprojecten, is de licentie gratis. JetBrains heeft een tweede update voor versie 2020.1 uitgebracht en de changelog voor die uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

WSL 2 is a new version of the Windows Subsystem for Linux architecture that allows Windows to run Linux binaries. PhpStorm has supported WSL 1 since v2019.3, and now it supports WSL 2 as well.

You can run PhpStorm on a Windows machine and target Linux environments without any hassle.

One thing that’s still missing is support for Docker via WSL 2 (WI-53396).

Do you use WSL 2? Let us know what you think of WSL Support in PhpStorm! What would you like to see improved or added?