JetBrains brengt verschillende ontwikkelomgevingen uit, zoals IntelliJ Idea gericht op Java, CLion gericht op C en C++, DataGrip gericht op sql en PhpStorm gericht op php. PhpStorm biedt on-the-fly-errorpreventie, autocompletion, coderefactoring en debugging, en kan ook overweg met html, css, Coffee- en JavaScript. Voor een overzicht van de mogelijkheden verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Voor het gebruik van PhpStorm is wel een licentie nodig. Voor zakelijk en thuisgebruik zul je daarvoor moeten betalen, maar als de software wordt gebruikt voor onderwijs of niet-commerciële opensourceprojecten, is de licentie gratis. JetBrains heeft een tweede update voor versie 2020.1 uitgebracht en de changelog voor die uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
WSL 2 Support
WSL 2 is a new version of the Windows Subsystem for Linux architecture that allows Windows to run Linux binaries. PhpStorm has supported WSL 1 since v2019.3, and now it supports WSL 2 as well.
You can run PhpStorm on a Windows machine and target Linux environments without any hassle.
One thing that’s still missing is support for Docker via WSL 2 (WI-53396).
Do you use WSL 2? Let us know what you think of WSL Support in PhpStorm! What would you like to see improved or added?Other notable changes:
You can find the full list of bug fixes and improvements in the release notes.
- Fixed: Idea freezes with AppleSystemUIFont when Event Log is opened (MultilineTreeCellRenderer takes a lot of time doing stringWidth) (IDEA-235635 +39)
- CSS/SCSS formatter need is now aware of CSS3 grid-layout properties (WEB-10013 +29)
- Fixed: Some text in “IDE and Plugin Updates” popups in dark themes is gloom (IDEA-227157 +28)
- Fixed: Wrong project name and path when opening project with shell script (IDEA-228859 +25)
- Fixed: Scanning node_modules directory with many files freezes IDE on project open (WEB-39488 +11)
- Fixed: Next/Previous occurrence actions don’t work when Find Usages is open and the focus is in the editor (IDEA-230766 +8)
- Navigate to File now honors the Sources directories first (IDEA-219697 +7)
- Fixed: High CPU usage on editing (WEB-45024 +4)
- Fixed: Incorrect inspection for trait collision for PHP > 7.3 (WI-49707 +3)
- Fixed: Memory leak / code analysis never finishes for a certain project (WI-51645 +2)
- Fixed: Fail to parse validation script output on reload php info for vagrant remote interpreter (WI-53016)