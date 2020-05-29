Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: WinSCP 5.17.6

WinSCP logo (75 pix) Versie 5.17.6 van WinSCP is verschenen. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen op een veilige manier bestanden tussen twee computers worden gekopieerd. Het programma ondersteunt ftp, secure ftp en het oudere scp-protocol. WinSCP is niet alleen als een opzichzelfstaand programma beschikbaar, maar ook als plug-in voor de programma's FAR en Altap Salamander. In deze uitgave is een probleem verholpen en zijn enkele vertalingen bijgewerkt.

Changes in version 5.17.6:
  • Added new af-south-1 and eu-south-1 AWS regions. 1864
  • Translation updated: Brazilian Portuguese.
  • Not defaulting to Documents folder on a network drive even if it is mapped. 1869
  • Workaround for lack of support for max-keys parameter in Backblaze S3 API. 1871
  • Installer upgraded to Inno Setup 6.0.5.
  • Bug fix: Transfer settings are not preserved when starting synchronization in new window.
  • Bug fix: Keep remote directory up to date window cannot be restored after it was minimized to tray using Minimize to System Tray command, when the window was opened from command-line or using Start in New Window command. 1868
  • Bug fix: Starting synchronization in a new window should be disabled when Selected files only option is selected, as that combination is not implemented. 1870
  • Bug fix: Starting a synchronization in a new window does not work if the remote path consist of one level only.
  • Bug fix: Failure when canceling an authentication of an ad-hoc session from a workspace opened from command-line. 1875
  • Bug fix: GSSAPI key exchange authentication is off by default as it caused failures when old version of MIT Kerberos was installed on the machine. 1874

Versienummer 5.17.6
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website WinSCP
Download https://winscp.net/eng/download.php
Bestandsgrootte 10,64MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 29-05-2020 09:460

29-05-2020 • 09:46

0 Linkedin

Bron: WinSCP

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

WinSCP

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

Overige software

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone SE (2020) Microsoft Xbox Series X LG CX Google Pixel 4a CES 2020 Samsung Galaxy S20 4G Sony PlayStation 5 Nintendo Switch Lite

'14 '15 '16 '17 2018

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2020 Hosting door True