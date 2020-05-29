Versie 5.17.6 van WinSCP is verschenen. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen op een veilige manier bestanden tussen twee computers worden gekopieerd. Het programma ondersteunt ftp, secure ftp en het oudere scp-protocol. WinSCP is niet alleen als een opzichzelfstaand programma beschikbaar, maar ook als plug-in voor de programma's FAR en Altap Salamander. In deze uitgave is een probleem verholpen en zijn enkele vertalingen bijgewerkt.
Changes in version 5.17.6:
- Added new
af-south-1and
eu-south-1AWS regions. 1864
- Translation updated: Brazilian Portuguese.
- Not defaulting to Documents folder on a network drive even if it is mapped. 1869
- Workaround for lack of support for
max-keysparameter in Backblaze S3 API. 1871
- Installer upgraded to Inno Setup 6.0.5.
- Bug fix: Transfer settings are not preserved when starting synchronization in new window.
- Bug fix: Keep remote directory up to date window cannot be restored after it was minimized to tray using Minimize to System Tray command, when the window was opened from command-line or using Start in New Window command. 1868
- Bug fix: Starting synchronization in a new window should be disabled when Selected files only option is selected, as that combination is not implemented. 1870
- Bug fix: Starting a synchronization in a new window does not work if the remote path consist of one level only.
- Bug fix: Failure when canceling an authentication of an ad-hoc session from a workspace opened from command-line. 1875
- Bug fix: GSSAPI key exchange authentication is off by default as it caused failures when old version of MIT Kerberos was installed on the machine. 1874
-