Versie 5.17.6 van WinSCP is verschenen. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen op een veilige manier bestanden tussen twee computers worden gekopieerd. Het programma ondersteunt ftp, secure ftp en het oudere scp-protocol. WinSCP is niet alleen als een opzichzelfstaand programma beschikbaar, maar ook als plug-in voor de programma's FAR en Altap Salamander. In deze uitgave is een probleem verholpen en zijn enkele vertalingen bijgewerkt.

Changes in version 5.17.6: Added new af-south-1 and eu-south-1 AWS regions. 1864

Not defaulting to Documents folder on a network drive even if it is mapped. 1869

Workaround for lack of support for max-keys parameter in Backblaze S3 API . 1871

Bug fix: Transfer settings are not preserved when starting synchronization in new window.

Bug fix: Keep remote directory up to date window cannot be restored after it was minimized to tray using Minimize to System Tray command, when the window was opened from command-line or using Start in New Window command. 1868

Bug fix: Starting synchronization in a new window should be disabled when Selected files only option is selected, as that combination is not implemented. 1870

Bug fix: Starting a synchronization in a new window does not work if the remote path consist of one level only.

Bug fix: Failure when canceling an authentication of an ad-hoc session from a workspace opened from command-line. 1875

Bug fix: GSSAPI key exchange authentication is off by default as it caused failures when old version of MIT Kerberos was installed on the machine. 1874

