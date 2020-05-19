Blackmagic Design heeft versie 16.2.2 van DaVinci Resolve uitgebracht. DaVinci Resolve is een non-linear videobewerkingsprogramma voor Windows, macOS en Linux. Het is beschikbaar is de gratis DaVinci Resolve-uitvoering en de betaalde DaVinci Resolve Studio, die over extra functionaliteit beschikt, zoals de mogelijkheid om in hogere resoluties en frames per second te werken en de mogelijkheid om van extra grafische processoren en OpenFX plug-ins gebruik te maken. De changelog voor versie 16.2.2 ziet er als volgt uit:

What's new in DaVinci Resolve 16.2.2: Hardware accelerated H.265 Main10 renders on supported Macs.

Blackmagic RAW clip LUT name can now be viewed in clip metadata.

Ability to assign frame rate in YouTube, Vimeo and Frame.io renders.

Support for marking Frame.io comments in markers as complete.

Nudge keyboard actions can be used in the sync clip dialog.

Support for exporting .srt files without formatting.

Support for RED 7.3.1 SDK.

Support for Rec.709-A gamma option for QuickTime player compatibility.

Preference to automatically tag Rec.709 clips as Rec.709-A.

Addressed level shifts playing some short H.264 clips on Mac systems.

Addressed loss of audio transition when trimming clips in the timeline.

Addressed issues with stabilization not being available in the inspector.

Addressed issues with incorrect channel order for audio waveform display.

Addressed an issue with previewing in Fusion when in proxies mode.

Addressed an issue with using reference sizing with timeline wipe.

Addressed an issue with aspect ratio metadata in some MXF renders.

Multiple performance and stability improvements.