Mozilla heeft versie 76 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. In versie 76 is onder meer de ingebakken Lockwise password manager verbeterd. Zo laat het zien wanneer websites waarvan wachtwoorden zijn opgeslagen zijn gehackt, of het wachtwoord van een gehackte website ook ergens anders wordt gebruikt en worden opgeslagen wachtwoorden niet meer getoond zonder dat het Firefox of Windows wachtwoord wordt ingegeven. Verder zijn er diverse beveiligingsproblemen verholpen en zijn er enkele verbeteringen aangebracht in de zoekfunctie vanuit de adresbalk. De complete changelog kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New With today’s release, Firefox strengthens protections for your online account logins and passwords, with innovative approaches to managing your accounts during this critical time: Firefox displays critical alerts in the Lockwise password manager when a website is breached; If one of your accounts is involved in a website breach and you've used the same password on other websites, you will now be prompted to update your password. A key icon identifies which accounts use that vulnerable password. Automatically generate secure, complex passwords for new accounts across more of the web that are easily saved right in the browser; You have been able to access and see your saved passwords under Logins and Passwords easily under the main menu. If your device happens to be shared among your family or roommates, the latest update helps to prevent casual snooping over your shoulder. If you don’t have a master password set up for Firefox, Windows and macOS now requires a login to your operating system account before showing your saved passwords.

Picture-in-Picture allows you to multitask, the small video window following along no matter what you are doing on your computer, across different applications and even workspaces. Now, when you are ready to focus on the video, a double click can take the small window into full screen. Double click again to reduce the size again.

Firefox now supports Audio Worklets that will allow more complex audio processing like VR and gaming on the web; and is being adopted by some of your favorite software programs. With this change, you can now join Zoom calls on Firefox without the need for any additional downloads.

WebRender continues its roll out to more Firefox for Windows users, now available by default on modern Intel laptops with a small screen (<= 1920x1200) for improved graphics rendering. Fixed Various security fixes Changed The shadow around the address bar field is reduced in width when a new tab is opened;

The bookmarks toolbar has expanded slightly in size to improve its surface area for touchscreens. Developer Developer Information

Testing mobile interactions using DevTools’ Responsive Design Mode now mimics the device behavior for handling double-tap to zoom. This builds on previous improvements to correctly rendering meta-viewport tags, allowing developers to optimize their sites for Firefox for Android without a device.

Double-clicking table headers in DevTools’ network request table now resizes the column width to fit the content, making it easier to expand the important data.

WebSocket inspection now supports ActionCable message preview, adding to the list of automatically formatted protocols like socket.io, SignalR, WAMP, etc. unresolved Audio playback is currently not working when running the 32-bit Windows version of Firefox from a network drive. This will be addressed in an upcoming future Firefox release.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:

