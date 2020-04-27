Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: EMDB 3.57

EMDB logo (75 pix) Versie 3.57 van EMDB is uitgekomen. EMDB, wat staat voor Eric's Movie Database, is een gratis programma waarmee een filmcollectie kan worden beheerd. Hoewel de download slechts 4,7MB groot is, beschikt het programma over uitgebreide functionaliteit. Zo kan relevante informatie van onlinedatabases als IMDb, MovieMeter, TMDb en TheTVDB worden opgehaald, kan worden bijgehouden welke films uitgeleend zijn en kunnen films die op de harde schijf staan direct vanuit het programma gestart worden. EMDB kan worden gebruikt in diverse talen, waaronder in het Nederlands. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

User Interface:
  • Moved Managing groups to the Options.
  • Improved drawing of the cover and selection of 4K UHD cases on the bookshelf.
Database:
  • Added batch renaming USB drive labels.
  • When switching location in the Database Options Page the extra databases are now also automatically detected.
  • Added 'NOW TV' to the Streaming Services.
  • Added 5 more custom genres.
TV Series:
  • Fixed displaying season information on the bookshelf when seasons don't have episodes yet.
  • Better handle adding seasons which are not sequential.
  • Improved detection of episodes from file names and added support for years as seasons. (e.g. Tatort 2020x14.mp4)
The TVDb Import:
  • Added support for years as seasons.
Printing:
  • Updated all templates to better support high resolution printers.
Add from Hard disk:
  • Don'tcheck for TV Series episodes anymore when adding Movies.
Bookshelf:
  • Improve navigating movies starting with a letter using the keyboard and F3.
Translations Updated:
  • Arabic
  • Czech
  • Dutch
  • German
  • Persian
  • Slovenian
  • Spanish

Versienummer 3.57
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Wicked & Wild Inc.
Download https://www.emdb.eu/bin/emdb.zip
Bestandsgrootte 4,71MB
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

