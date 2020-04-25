Er is met versienummer 5.7 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows- api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 27.073 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release: Wine Mono engine updated to 5.0.0, with upstream WPF support.

More progress on the WineD3D Vulkan backend.

Beginnings of a USB device driver.

Support for building with Clang in MSVC mode.

Builtin modules no longer depend on libwine.

Support for configuring Windows version from the command line. Bugs fixed in 5.7 (total 38): 10600: Multiple applications using skinning have distorted/unusable GUI (ABC Amber LIT Converter 2.0, GSA Search Engine Ranker v7.25)

18104: Multiple TTS applications using Microsoft SAPI runtime report 'Speech engine not installed' (CLSID_SpVoice '{96749377-3391-11D2-9EE3-00C04F797396}')(Final Draft, TactileView, Vocaboly 3.0)

19239: Multiple applications crash with division by zero on edit control with zero line height (eBay Turbo Lister, Clarin TX control wrapper)

27825: Super Street Fighter IV AE : Videos won't play

29067: Skyrim crashes during game intro

38776: ReadPlease 2003 (SAPI 4.0) won't load non-English Text to Speech Engine

40502: Global objects constructors fail when invoking standard libs

41559: (winecfg) Add ability to change windows version via command line

42136: switching tab in sapi.cpl from Microsoft Speech SDK 5.1 crashes control

43638: Multiple 4k demoscene OpenGL demos crash on startup with 'No active WGL context found' (Yermom, 'End of time' by Alcatraz and Altair)

45111: Winamp - Milkdrop complains

46633: Multiple applications need threadpool I/O (MariaDB mysqld, Mono's System.Threading.ThreadPoolBoundHandle)

47061: Multiple E-Banking applications by KOBIL Systems GmbH crash on startup or report 'Security issue code: 0x03938745 (60000069)' (MigrosBank EBanking 8.2.x, Sparda Bank SecureApp 1.x)

47365: jittering caused by mouse input in vkquake

47944: Wine64 tries to change permissions in /private/tmp/ that fails on macOS 10.15 Catalina

48052: kernel32:debugger - Wine randomly fails to get the thread context

48389: Detroit: Become Human has poor performance (use of unaligned futexes for condition variables on Linux)

48556: Nascar racers crash at start

48731: Just Cause crashes while loading level with builtin d3dx9_26

48740: ConEmu is constantly loosing focus

48747: ConEmu flickers and scrolls randomly

48803: FITietokanta crashes every time after ADD-button is pressed

48807: Panzer Corps 2 needs vcruntime140_1.dll.__CxxFrameHandler4

48817: Module_InitDLL fails if LDR_MODULE.Flags was modified

48898: 4k demoscene OpenGL demos crash on startup due to missing opengl32.dll 'wglGetDefaultProcAddress' stub (Crinkler's imports resolver requires named API exports matching native opengl32)

48923: Heroes of Might and Magic IV crashes on start

48932: Wine does not display any windows unless `xrandr --auto` has been run

48937: Wine 5.6 ships broken 'winepath' that emits DOS-style instead of UNIX-style line endings, breaking scripts

48941: IMalloc::DidAlloc() return value is inaccurate

48956: winecfg fails to initialize kernelbase.dll

48958: wineusb driver doesn't install in WINEPREFIX

48960: NtQueryDirectoryFile incorrectly returns STATUS_NO_MORE_FILES when it encounters an ignored entry

48961: Il-2 Sturmovik 1946 (GOG.com) fails to start

48966: Previously created Wine prefix: "kernelbase.dll" failed to initialize, aborting

48971: Multiple Blizzard Games not running anymore with a Game Initialization Failed: T error

48973: eDrawings 2015 (.NET 4.0 app) crashes on startup (needs 'Win32_VideoController' WMI class 'AdapterCompatibility' property)

48974: Multiple MSI-based installers show 'newBinaryXX' text instead of bitmap on button controls (missing support for 'msidbControlAttributesBitmap')

48983: DeutschlandLAN Cloud PBX Desktop client v22.x is not able to connect with the internet