Er is met versienummer 5.7 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows-api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 27.073 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
What's new in this release:
Bugs fixed in 5.7 (total 38):
- Wine Mono engine updated to 5.0.0, with upstream WPF support.
- More progress on the WineD3D Vulkan backend.
- Beginnings of a USB device driver.
- Support for building with Clang in MSVC mode.
- Builtin modules no longer depend on libwine.
- Support for configuring Windows version from the command line.
- 10600: Multiple applications using skinning have distorted/unusable GUI (ABC Amber LIT Converter 2.0, GSA Search Engine Ranker v7.25)
- 18104: Multiple TTS applications using Microsoft SAPI runtime report 'Speech engine not installed' (CLSID_SpVoice '{96749377-3391-11D2-9EE3-00C04F797396}')(Final Draft, TactileView, Vocaboly 3.0)
- 19239: Multiple applications crash with division by zero on edit control with zero line height (eBay Turbo Lister, Clarin TX control wrapper)
- 27825: Super Street Fighter IV AE : Videos won't play
- 29067: Skyrim crashes during game intro
- 38776: ReadPlease 2003 (SAPI 4.0) won't load non-English Text to Speech Engine
- 40502: Global objects constructors fail when invoking standard libs
- 41559: (winecfg) Add ability to change windows version via command line
- 42136: switching tab in sapi.cpl from Microsoft Speech SDK 5.1 crashes control
- 43638: Multiple 4k demoscene OpenGL demos crash on startup with 'No active WGL context found' (Yermom, 'End of time' by Alcatraz and Altair)
- 45111: Winamp - Milkdrop complains
- 46633: Multiple applications need threadpool I/O (MariaDB mysqld, Mono's System.Threading.ThreadPoolBoundHandle)
- 47061: Multiple E-Banking applications by KOBIL Systems GmbH crash on startup or report 'Security issue code: 0x03938745 (60000069)' (MigrosBank EBanking 8.2.x, Sparda Bank SecureApp 1.x)
- 47365: jittering caused by mouse input in vkquake
- 47944: Wine64 tries to change permissions in /private/tmp/ that fails on macOS 10.15 Catalina
- 48052: kernel32:debugger - Wine randomly fails to get the thread context
- 48389: Detroit: Become Human has poor performance (use of unaligned futexes for condition variables on Linux)
- 48556: Nascar racers crash at start
- 48731: Just Cause crashes while loading level with builtin d3dx9_26
- 48740: ConEmu is constantly loosing focus
- 48747: ConEmu flickers and scrolls randomly
- 48803: FITietokanta crashes every time after ADD-button is pressed
- 48807: Panzer Corps 2 needs vcruntime140_1.dll.__CxxFrameHandler4
- 48817: Module_InitDLL fails if LDR_MODULE.Flags was modified
- 48898: 4k demoscene OpenGL demos crash on startup due to missing opengl32.dll 'wglGetDefaultProcAddress' stub (Crinkler's imports resolver requires named API exports matching native opengl32)
- 48923: Heroes of Might and Magic IV crashes on start
- 48932: Wine does not display any windows unless `xrandr --auto` has been run
- 48937: Wine 5.6 ships broken 'winepath' that emits DOS-style instead of UNIX-style line endings, breaking scripts
- 48941: IMalloc::DidAlloc() return value is inaccurate
- 48956: winecfg fails to initialize kernelbase.dll
- 48958: wineusb driver doesn't install in WINEPREFIX
- 48960: NtQueryDirectoryFile incorrectly returns STATUS_NO_MORE_FILES when it encounters an ignored entry
- 48961: Il-2 Sturmovik 1946 (GOG.com) fails to start
- 48966: Previously created Wine prefix: "kernelbase.dll" failed to initialize, aborting
- 48971: Multiple Blizzard Games not running anymore with a Game Initialization Failed: T error
- 48973: eDrawings 2015 (.NET 4.0 app) crashes on startup (needs 'Win32_VideoController' WMI class 'AdapterCompatibility' property)
- 48974: Multiple MSI-based installers show 'newBinaryXX' text instead of bitmap on button controls (missing support for 'msidbControlAttributesBitmap')
- 48983: DeutschlandLAN Cloud PBX Desktop client v22.x is not able to connect with the internet