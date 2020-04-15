Oracle heeft de derde update voor VirtualBox versie 6.1 uitgebracht. VirtualBox kan worden gebruikt om andere besturingssystemen in een virtuele omgeving op een computer te installeren. Op die manier is het mogelijk om verschillende besturingssystemen op dezelfde hardware naast elkaar en tegelijkertijd te gebruiken. VirtualBox is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS, Linux en Solaris, en is in staat om diverse gastbesturingssystemen te draaien. De veranderingen die in versie 6.1.6 zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

This is a maintenance release. The following items were fixed and/or added: GUI: Multiple enhancements including visual elements updates

Graphics: Fixed monitor resizing and multi-monitor handling bugs on X11 guests with VMSVGA graphics adapter

Graphics: Enhancements in 2D and 3D acceleration and rendering

USB: Multiple enhancements improving prformance and stability

Serial port: Improve error handling and fix hang when host port disappears

VBoxManage: Multiple fixes for guestcontrol operations

API: Fix for exception handling bug in Python bindings

Shared clipboard: Multiple fixes including possible crash and HTML data support

Linux host and guest: Support Linux kernel 5.6 (bug #19312)