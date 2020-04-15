Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: VirtualBox 6.1.6

VirtualBox logo (105 pix) Oracle heeft de derde update voor VirtualBox versie 6.1 uitgebracht. VirtualBox kan worden gebruikt om andere besturingssystemen in een virtuele omgeving op een computer te installeren. Op die manier is het mogelijk om verschillende besturingssystemen op dezelfde hardware naast elkaar en tegelijkertijd te gebruiken. VirtualBox is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS, Linux en Solaris, en is in staat om diverse gastbesturingssystemen te draaien. De veranderingen die in versie 6.1.6 zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

This is a maintenance release. The following items were fixed and/or added:

  • GUI: Multiple enhancements including visual elements updates
  • Graphics: Fixed monitor resizing and multi-monitor handling bugs on X11 guests with VMSVGA graphics adapter
  • Graphics: Enhancements in 2D and 3D acceleration and rendering
  • USB: Multiple enhancements improving prformance and stability
  • Serial port: Improve error handling and fix hang when host port disappears
  • VBoxManage: Multiple fixes for guestcontrol operations
  • API: Fix for exception handling bug in Python bindings
  • Shared clipboard: Multiple fixes including possible crash and HTML data support
  • Linux host and guest: Support Linux kernel 5.6 (bug #19312)

Versienummer 6.1.6
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Solaris, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website Oracle
Download https://www.virtualbox.org/wiki/Downloads
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Oracle

Reacties (6)

+1Ondermertje
15 april 2020 15:56
Alleen jammer dat je niet weet wat Oracle gaat doen qua licentie...
+1Eonfge
@Ondermertje15 april 2020 16:14
Inderdaad een groot probleem. Virtual Box kan eenvoudig non-free onderdelen inladen welke zeer gevaarlijk zijn mocht je toevallig een Java Webserver bouwen. Het is een manier van Oracle om een voet in de deur te krijgen en aangezien ze nogal graag naar de rechter stappen, raad ik het elk bedrijf af om Virtual Box te draaien.

Alternatieven?
Mac en WIndows Hosts: VMWare, Parallels
Linux hosts: VMWare, GNOME Boxes, VirtManager
+1sfranken
@Eonfge15 april 2020 16:19
Linux hosts: VMWare, GNOME Boxes, VirtManager
GNOME Boxes en VirtManager zijn beiden gebouwd op dezelfde techniek: QEMU/KVM (libvirt). Het is sneller om dat dus gewoon zo te noemen. Technisch gezien zijn het frontends voor QEMU/KVM namelijk.

Als alternatief heb je dan nog Xen, maar geen idee hoe daar de vork in de steel zit. Ik gebruik QEMU/KVM met als frontend virt-manager of tegenwoordig Cockpit.
0rubenvb
@Ondermertje15 april 2020 16:46
Voorlopig is deze versie uitgegeven onder GPL, dus ik zie niet wat het probleem kan zijn?
0Ondermertje
15 april 2020 16:52
The binaries in this section for VirtualBox before version 4.0 are all released under the VirtualBox Personal Use and Evaluation License (PUEL). As of VirtualBox 4.0, the Extension Pack is released under the VirtualBox Personal Use and Evaluation License and the other packages are released under the terms of the GPL version 2. By downloading, you agree to the terms and conditions of the respective license.

bron: https://www.virtualbox.org/wiki/Downloads
