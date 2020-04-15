Cookies op Tweakers

Driver-update: GeForce Game Ready Driver 445.87 WHQL

nVidia GeForce logo (45 pix) Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 445.75 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Kepler-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave bevat onder meer verbeteringen voor de spellen Minecraft RTX bèta, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered, Saints Row: The Third Remastered en SnowRunner, en voegt verder diverse sli-profielen toe. De complete release notes staan hieronder:

Game Ready for the Minecraft with RTX Beta

The new Game Ready Driver provides the latest performance optimizations, profiles, and bug fixes for the Minecraft with RTX Beta. In addition, this release also provides optimal support for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered, Saints Row: The Third Remastered, and SnowRunner.

Added or updated the following SLI profiles for NVIDIA Turing GPUs:
  • Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
  • Blacksad: Under the Skin
  • Blair Witch
  • Close to the Sun
  • Hell Let Loose
  • Journey To The Savage Planet
  • Monster Energy Supercross 3
  • MotoGP 19
  • MXGP 2019 - The Official Motocross Videogame
  • eFootball PES 2020
  • World War 3
Added or updated the following SLI profiles for all supported NVIDIA GPUs:
  • Druidstone: The Secret of the Menhir Forest
  • Phoenix Point
  • Tamarin
  • Will To Live Online
  • Yakuza Kiwami 2
Fixed Issues in this Release
  • [GeForce RTX 2080 Ti][Rise Of The Tomb Raider - DirectX 12]: Blue-screen crash occurs after playing the game for 5-10 minutes. [2904755/2847526]
  • [Doom Eternal]: There is black flickering in the game. [2904116]
  • Some DirectX 11 games may fail to launch when Image Sharpening is enabled from the NVIDIA Control Panel: [2901920]
  • [Notebook]: Graphical corruption may occur after resume from display sleep. [2859247]
Windows 7 Open Issues
  • [Notebook][H-Clone]: With the integrated graphics processor as the clone source, display settings cannot be changed from the NVIDIA Control Panel. [200594188]
Windows 10 Open Issues
  • [Notebook][H-Clone]: With the integrated graphics processor as the clone source, display settings cannot be changed from the NVIDIA Control Panel. [200594188]
  • [Notebook][GeForce 1050 Ti MaxQ]: The screen displays corruption after waking from display off. [2859247]
  • [SLI][Doom Eternal]: Corruption occurs in the game upon opening the Steam overlay. [200593967]
  • (Battlefield 5, Destiny 2)[HDR]: With HDR enabled, the games appear too bright. [2909218]
  • [Monster Hunter World Iceborne]: Artifacts appear in the game. [2903858]
  • [Call of Duty - Warzone]: Freestyle does not work. (200593020)
  • [Forza Motorsport 7]: The curb may display a black strip during a race on certain tracks. [2781776]
  • [Zombie Army: Dead War 4][Ansel/Freestyle]: The Ansel & Freestyle tabs are unselectable. [2810884]
  • [Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege][Vulkan][G-SYNC]: When playing the game in Vulkan mode with G-SYNC enabled, flickering occurs after switching the game between full-screen and windowed mode.[200578641]
    To work around, either disable G-SYNC or play using an API other than Vulkan.

Versienummer 445.87 WHQL
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website nVidia
Download https://www.geforce.co.uk/drivers
Bestandsgrootte 535,70MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

15-04-2020 • 16:03

Bron: nVidia

Nvidia GeForce Game Ready Driver

Reacties (6)

0Youqi
15 april 2020 16:39
Werkt ray tracing op een 1660 Ti (laptop)? Ik zie hier verschillende berichten over namelijk.
Ik hoop dat Minecraft dan in ieder geval werkt met ray tracing :)
Reageer
0faraga
@Youqi15 april 2020 16:42
Waarschijnlijk niet, de 1660 Ti heeft geen raytracingcores ingebouwd namelijk.
Reageer
0ChromeBallz
@faraga15 april 2020 16:57
NVidia heeft raytracing achteraf op driver niveau mogelijk gemaakt voor de 1000 serie, maar natuurlijk wel met nogal bedroevende performance over het algemeen.
Reageer
0ChromeBallz
@Youqi15 april 2020 16:56
Dat werkt, maar alleen via de drivers/software. Goede performance hoef je hier niet van te verwachten.
Reageer
0TheDeeGee
@Youqi15 april 2020 17:03
Daar zal je toch echt een 20XX voor nodig hebben als je minimaal 60 FPS wilt halen.
Reageer
0TheDeeGee
15 april 2020 17:02
Ben van de week terug gegaan van 445.78 naar 442.59 is de beste driver voor Pascal.
Reageer


