Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 445.75 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Kepler-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave bevat onder meer verbeteringen voor de spellen Minecraft RTX bèta, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered, Saints Row: The Third Remastered en SnowRunner, en voegt verder diverse sli-profielen toe. De complete release notes staan hieronder:

The new Game Ready Driver provides the latest performance optimizations, profiles, and bug fixes for the Minecraft with RTX Beta. In addition, this release also provides optimal support for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered, Saints Row: The Third Remastered, and SnowRunner.

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown

Blacksad: Under the Skin

Blair Witch

Close to the Sun

Hell Let Loose

Journey To The Savage Planet

Monster Energy Supercross 3

MotoGP 19

MXGP 2019 - The Official Motocross Videogame

eFootball PES 2020

World War 3

Druidstone: The Secret of the Menhir Forest

Phoenix Point

Tamarin

Will To Live Online

Yakuza Kiwami 2

[GeForce RTX 2080 Ti][Rise Of The Tomb Raider - DirectX 12]: Blue-screen crash occurs after playing the game for 5-10 minutes. [2904755/2847526]

[Doom Eternal]: There is black flickering in the game. [2904116]

Some DirectX 11 games may fail to launch when Image Sharpening is enabled from the NVIDIA Control Panel: [2901920]

[Notebook]: Graphical corruption may occur after resume from display sleep. [2859247]

[Notebook][H-Clone]: With the integrated graphics processor as the clone source, display settings cannot be changed from the NVIDIA Control Panel. [200594188]