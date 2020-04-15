Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 445.75 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Kepler-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave bevat onder meer verbeteringen voor de spellen Minecraft RTX bèta, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered, Saints Row: The Third Remastered en SnowRunner, en voegt verder diverse sli-profielen toe. De complete release notes staan hieronder:
Game Ready for the Minecraft with RTX Beta
The new Game Ready Driver provides the latest performance optimizations, profiles, and bug fixes for the Minecraft with RTX Beta. In addition, this release also provides optimal support for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered, Saints Row: The Third Remastered, and SnowRunner.Added or updated the following SLI profiles for NVIDIA Turing GPUs:
Added or updated the following SLI profiles for all supported NVIDIA GPUs:
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
- Blacksad: Under the Skin
- Blair Witch
- Close to the Sun
- Hell Let Loose
- Journey To The Savage Planet
- Monster Energy Supercross 3
- MotoGP 19
- MXGP 2019 - The Official Motocross Videogame
- eFootball PES 2020
- World War 3
Fixed Issues in this Release
- Druidstone: The Secret of the Menhir Forest
- Phoenix Point
- Tamarin
- Will To Live Online
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
Windows 7 Open Issues
- [GeForce RTX 2080 Ti][Rise Of The Tomb Raider - DirectX 12]: Blue-screen crash occurs after playing the game for 5-10 minutes. [2904755/2847526]
- [Doom Eternal]: There is black flickering in the game. [2904116]
- Some DirectX 11 games may fail to launch when Image Sharpening is enabled from the NVIDIA Control Panel: [2901920]
- [Notebook]: Graphical corruption may occur after resume from display sleep. [2859247]
Windows 10 Open Issues
- [Notebook][H-Clone]: With the integrated graphics processor as the clone source, display settings cannot be changed from the NVIDIA Control Panel. [200594188]
- [Notebook][H-Clone]: With the integrated graphics processor as the clone source, display settings cannot be changed from the NVIDIA Control Panel. [200594188]
- [Notebook][GeForce 1050 Ti MaxQ]: The screen displays corruption after waking from display off. [2859247]
- [SLI][Doom Eternal]: Corruption occurs in the game upon opening the Steam overlay. [200593967]
- (Battlefield 5, Destiny 2)[HDR]: With HDR enabled, the games appear too bright. [2909218]
- [Monster Hunter World Iceborne]: Artifacts appear in the game. [2903858]
- [Call of Duty - Warzone]: Freestyle does not work. (200593020)
- [Forza Motorsport 7]: The curb may display a black strip during a race on certain tracks. [2781776]
- [Zombie Army: Dead War 4][Ansel/Freestyle]: The Ansel & Freestyle tabs are unselectable. [2810884]
- [Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege][Vulkan][G-SYNC]: When playing the game in Vulkan mode with G-SYNC enabled, flickering occurs after switching the game between full-screen and windowed mode.[200578641]
To work around, either disable G-SYNC or play using an API other than Vulkan.