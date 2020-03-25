Versie 4.2.2 van qBittorrent is verschenen. Deze opensource-torrentclient heeft versies voor Windows, Linux, macOS en FreeBSD, en toont geen advertenties. Het programma wordt met Qt ontwikkeld en is gebaseerd op libtorrent (rasterbar) en Boost. Het programma is het geesteskind van de Franse student Christophe Dumez, die er sinds begin 2006 aan werkt. Tegenwoordig wordt het door de community onderhouden. In versie 4.2.2 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

There's a "qBittorrent" app on the Windows Store which costs money. It isn't an official release nor it is coming from us. The person publicizing it doesn't have permission to use the qBittorrent name/logo.

Allow transfer list text color changes through QSS

Option to show console when external program is run

Rename Country column to "Country / Region"

Change the defaults of some settings

Refactored Transfer List code to allow theming. As a sideffect the row height has more padding.

Allow double-click in preview dialog

Expose stop_tracker_timeout in advanced settings

Add piece_extent_affinity to AdvancedSettings

Reorganize UI theme selection

Show any multiple connections from the same IP in peer list

Add stalled filters to GUI and Web API/UI

Use IP geolocation database by DB-IP instead of MaxMind

Allow to save downloaded metadata as torrent file

Allow single app instance per configuration

Move multiple torrents one by one

Disable Torrent Queue by default for new users

Update free disk space label on Category change in Auto Mode

Save resume data after recheck

Tracker is errored only if all local endpoints fail

Change placement of stop tracker timeout setting

Redesign torrent startup handling

Show "∞" instead of " -1" in Preferences

Improve code efficiency for reverse resolution of peers

Handle HTTP redirection to magnet URI

Various fixes for portable mode

Include resume folder path in exception message

Change placeholder text in torrent list's filter

Improvements in the embedded tracker to be more spec compliant

Improve the options tooltips

Check if file exists in seed mode

Delegate GUI scaling work to Qt

Fix crash when renaming torrent contents

Fix total connected peers count calculation

Allow other keypresses in LogListWidget

Disable Auto TMM when not using default savepath from monitored folder

Fix first row renaming in files tab

Use SVG image for WebUI favicon

Inherit text color for filter list elements

Expose WebUI ban counter to users

Expose WebUI ban duration to users

Implement "Secure" flag for session cookie

Remove unused/deprecated option

Prevent excessive sync requests

Fix populating statistics window

Fix matching uncategorized torrents

Always allow whitespace in category names

Bump python version for new installation

Fix missing string

Drop python2 support