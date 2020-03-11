Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.43 uitgebracht. Hieronder is een overzicht te vinden van de belangrijkste veranderingen die we daar in aan kunnen treffen:
February 2020 (version 1.43)
Welcome to the February 2020 release of Visual Studio Code. There are a number of updates in this version that we hope you will like, some of the key highlights include:
- Search Editors - Search and save your global search results in a full-sized editor.
- Draggable sash corners - Easily change the editor layout by dragging sash corners.
- Linux screen reader support - VS Code now supports the Orca screen reader.
- Minimap sizing options - New options to fit or fill the minimap vertical layout.
- Column selection mode - Column mode toggle lets you quickly select blocks of text.
- Display whitespace on selection - Render whitespace characters only in selected text.
- Convert to template string - Convert concatenations to JavaScript/TypeScript template strings.
- JS/TS Call Hierarchy view - Review all calls to or from a function and drill into callers of callers.
- Remote Development - Support for Windows and macOS SSH hosts, SSH connection sharing.
- Settings Sync preview - Settings Sync lets you share settings and keybindings across machines.
If you'd like to read these release notes online, go to Updates on code.visualstudio.com.