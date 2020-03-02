Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: The Bat! 9.1

The Bat! logo (75 pix) Ritlabs heeft versie 9.1 van zijn e-mailprogramma The Bat uitgebracht. Het programma biedt ondersteuning voor verschillende pop3- en imap4-accounts, en heeft een Bayesiaans spamfilter en uitgebreide zoek- en filtermogelijkheden. Verder is er ondersteuning voor pgp, end-to-end encryption en de e-mails kunnen versleuteld op de harde schijf worden opgeslagen. Verder zijn er geen minimumsysteemeisen. Het werkt op de oudste hardware, maar kan ook overweg met de AVX-512-instruction set, die in de Intel's Xeon Phi x200 Knights Landing gevonden kan worden. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

New features
  • TLS AEAD AES-GCM cipher suites: TLS_ECDHE_ECDSA_WITH_AES_256_GCM_SHA384, TLS_ECDHE_RSA_WITH_AES_256_GCM_SHA384, TLS_DHE_RSA_WITH_AES_256_GCM_SHA384, TLS_ECDHE_ECDSA_WITH_AES_128_GCM_SHA256, TLS_ECDHE_RSA_WITH_AES_128_GCM_SHA256, TLS_DHE_RSA_WITH_AES_128_GCM_SHA256
  • Added icons for the commands (menu items, toolbar buttons) that did not have icons
  • Added SHA-384 cipher suites for TLS: TLS_ECDHE_ECDSA_WITH_AES_256_CBC_SHA384 & TLS_ECDHE_RSA_WITH_AES_256_CBC_SHA384
  • "/CRC32_CCITT_BENCHMARK" and "/CRC32_CASTAGNOLI_BENCHMARK" command-line parameters to calculate performance of CRC32 implementation used by The Bat!
Improvements
  • Enabled the following ciphers suite for TLS: TLS_DHE_RSA_WITH_AES_256_CBC_SHA256 cipher suite (it was disabled because it had largest AES key size, but DHE which is slower than ECDHE)
Fixes
  • ECDHE TLS ciphers didn't work on TLS version 1.0 (but did work on TLS version 1.1 and later)
  • Added Shortcuts Customization (it was missing since version 9.0)
  • MailTicker font style was incorrectly saved
  • Added correct categories in menu customization
  • Fixed Favorites Menu (there was an issue since version 9.0)
  • A memory leak is fixed (the TGoogleAuthTask object was not released)
  • Fixed AV in customizing menus (64bit-only)
  • (#0000329) Link to folder missing from the "Information" tab
  • (#0001736) Message Dispatcher is not terminated
  • (#0001811) The Sorting Office option "Do not preserve header of the original messages" is always applied regardless of the settings
  • (#0001873) Can't change font styles of selected text
  • (#0001874) Editor: Menu-Item "Format" contains an unnecessary item divider (it was an issue since version 9.0)
  • (#0001896) "Esc" does not close the "Address Book", "View Message Source", "Print Preview" and "Enter Registration Key" windows
  • (#0001917) "Cannot remove shell notification icon" error popup during shutdown
  • (#0001923) After language change, a button was missing (it was an issue since version 9.0)
  • (#0001930) Clicking an URL in HTML message opens two browsers
  • (#0001936) Access Violation on "OK" in the Print Setup Dialog
  • (#0001937) The items in the main menu "Workspace -> Show Connection Centre" are not mutually exclusive (it was an issue since version 9.0)
  • (#0001941) Access Violation errors in print setup dialog and cancelling password dialog
  • (#0001953) Message tags are not displayed in the column "Tags"

Versienummer 9.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Ritlabs
Download https://www.ritlabs.com/en/products/thebat/download.php
Bestandsgrootte 40,22MB
Licentietype Shareware

Door Bart van Klaveren

The Bat!

geen prijs bekend

Reacties

