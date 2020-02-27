Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: WinSCP 5.17.1

WinSCP logo (75 pix) Versie 5.17.1 van WinSCP is verschenen. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen op een veilige manier bestanden tussen twee computers worden gekopieerd. Het programma ondersteunt ftp, secure ftp en het oudere scp-protocol. WinSCP is niet alleen als een opzichzelfstaand programma beschikbaar, maar ook als plug-in voor de programma's FAR en Altap Salamander. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende problemen verholpen:

Changes in version 5.17.1:
  • Bug fix: Confirmation to close WinSCP does not have a help page associated (to explain the workspace). 1825
  • Bug fix: Failure when loading extension with filename containing some special characters (like a dash). 1826
  • Bug fix: SCP fallback is no longer working. 1827
  • Bug fix: Path on Address bar of Explorer interface cannot be submitted. 1828
  • Bug fix: Failure when changing directory using tree after resuming system from sleep. 1829
  • Bug fix: Cannot use TLS/SSL client certificate. 1830
  • Bug fix: TLS/SSL client certificate could be configured for S3 protocol even though it is not supported.

Versienummer 5.17.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website WinSCP
Download https://winscp.net/eng/download.php
Bestandsgrootte 10,57MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

0Orion64
27 februari 2020 18:12
Nog even een weekje wachten voor de auto-update dus. Of... toch maar even snel met de hand bijwerken?
Hmmm... Hoeveel zin heb ik daarin? MAar ja, wel werelprogramma en gebruik t erg vaak. Dan maar even met de hand. Puntje van verbetering; iets snellere auto-update functie.
