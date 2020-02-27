Versie 5.17.1 van WinSCP is verschenen. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen op een veilige manier bestanden tussen twee computers worden gekopieerd. Het programma ondersteunt ftp, secure ftp en het oudere scp-protocol. WinSCP is niet alleen als een opzichzelfstaand programma beschikbaar, maar ook als plug-in voor de programma's FAR en Altap Salamander. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende problemen verholpen:

Changes in version 5.17.1: Bug fix: Confirmation to close WinSCP does not have a help page associated (to explain the workspace). 1825

Bug fix: Failure when loading extension with filename containing some special characters (like a dash). 1826

Bug fix: SCP fallback is no longer working. 1827

Bug fix: Path on Address bar of Explorer interface cannot be submitted. 1828

Bug fix: Failure when changing directory using tree after resuming system from sleep. 1829

Bug fix: Cannot use TLS / SSL client certificate. 1830

Bug fix: TLS/SSL client certificate could be configured for S3 protocol even though it is not supported.