Driver-update: GeForce Game Ready Driver 442.50 WHQL

nVidia GeForce logo (45 pix) Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 442.50 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Kepler-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave onder meer verbeteringen voor de spellen Zombie Army: Dead War 4, Apex Legends Season 4 en Metro Exodus: Sam's Story, en zijn er natuurlijk weer diverse problemen verholpen. De complete release notes staan hieronder:

The new Game Ready Driver provides optimal support for
  • Apex Legends: Season 4
  • The Division 2 - Warlords of New York expansion
  • ARK: Genesis Part 1.
New Features and Other Changes
  • Added security updates for driver components.
    See the NVIDIA Security Bulletin 4996 for details.
  • VRSS profiles added for the following VR applications to enable VRSS.
    • VRChat
    • Budget Cuts 2: Mission Insolvency
    • The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
    • Doctor Who
    • PokerStarsVR
Fixed Issues in this Release
  • [Apex Legends]: The game may crash with error DXGI_ERROR_DEVICE_HUNG 0x887A0006. [2679551]
  • [Mortal Kombat]: The game may randomly crash to the desktop without error [2813996]
  • [Zombie Army: Dead War 4][Vulkan][HDR]:Corrupted flickering occurs when in-game HDR is enabled. [200585136]
  • [Battleye][Low-Latency Mode]: Launching Battleye with NVIDIA Low Latency Mode set to Ultra may cause DWM to reset. [2834199]
  • [Twitch Studio]: The app shows corruption when Image Sharpening is enabled globally from the NVIDIA Control Panel [2811830]
  • Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed crashes when playing in a water level. [2826669]
  • [Zombie Army: Dead War 4][Vulkan]: Game may flicker when in-game HDR is enabled. [200585136]
  • [Red Dead Redemption 2][Vulkan]: Random crashes occur during gameplay on Pascal and older GPUs.[2822927]
Windows 7 Open Issues
  • [World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth][DirectX 12]: The game crashes when switched from DirectX 11 to DirectX 12 mode. [200574934]
Windows 10 Open Issues
  • [Zombie Army: Dead War 4][Ansel/Freestyle]: The Ansel & Freestyle tabs are unselectable. [2810884]
  • [Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege][Vulkan][G-SYNC]: When playing the game in Vulkan mode with G-SYNC enabled, flickering occurs after switching the game between full-screen and windowed mode.[200578641]
    To work around, either disable G-SYNC or play using an API other than Vulkan.

Versienummer 442.50 WHQL
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website nVidia
Download https://www.geforce.co.uk/drivers
Bestandsgrootte 529,60MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

27-02-2020 17:34
submitter: Nickvdd

27-02-2020 • 17:34

14 Linkedin

Submitter: Nickvdd

Bron: nVidia

+1CH4OS
27 februari 2020 17:43
Handige tool die ik onlangs alhier tegen kwam is downloads: NVCleanstall 1.4.0, waarmee je o.a. de tracking uit de drivers kan slopen! Handigste daarbij is wel, om eerst met DDU de huidige driver te deinstalleren. Vanuit DDU vink je aan dat Windows niet zelf mag updaten en kun je vervolgens zelf naar hartelust met NVCleanstall de drivers naar wens aanpassen, door bepaalde zaken eruit te laten slopen.

Dankzij NVCleanstall ben ik van letterlijk 1000en (DNS) verzoeken per uur voor events.gfe.nvidia.com naar 0 per uur gegaan.

Aanvulling: met NVCleanstall is het ook mogelijk om andere features er uit te slopen. Denk dan bijvoorbeeld aan de HDMI audio, waar sommigen ook veel problemen mee hebben (als in: dat het zichzelf soms instelt als default audio device oid en dan dus het geluid kwijt zijn).

Tweede aanvulling:
Voor Plex / Emby / Jellyfin gebruikers die gebruik maken van hardware transcoding, maar gelimiteerd zijn aan aantal nvenc encoding streams, middels nvidia-patch kun je de driver patchen zodat de GeForce GPU bijvoorbeeld ongelimiteerd is in aantal nvenc encoding streams. Kan handig zijn als je veel gebruikt maakt van hardwarematige transcoding (al ben ik daar geen voorstander van om dat serverside te laten doen).
Wel voor deze denk ik nog even wachten tot de patch er is voor de nieuwe versie van de drivers.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 27 februari 2020 18:20]

0Tim2010
@CH4OS27 februari 2020 17:48
Zijn deze DNS verzoeken afkomstig van de driver zelf of GFE?
0JapyDooge
@Tim201027 februari 2020 17:56
GFE. Ik installeer die troep nooit mee en in mijn DNS logging zijn er 0 requests te vinden.
+1CH4OS
@JapyDooge27 februari 2020 18:05
Ik draai GFE ook niet en heb de tracking wel, dus het is echt vanuit de driver.
0jaaoie17
@CH4OS27 februari 2020 17:59
Is dat zon ramp dan die verzoeken?
0CH4OS
@jaaoie1727 februari 2020 18:05
Die verzoeken geven aan dat er tracking in de driver zit (ik heb namelijk GFE niet geinstalleerd en heb de verzoeken ook). En die tracking vind ik inderdaad niet oke.
0kevz
@CH4OS27 februari 2020 18:10
Dit tooltje gebruik ik ook sinds kort, maar 442.50 staat nog niet in het lijstje. Nu ik het gebruik ben ik ook te lui om handmatig dingen te installeren :')
0CH4OS
@kevz27 februari 2020 18:11
Je kunt met het tooltje ook kiezen om automatisch de nieuwste versie binnen te hengelen. Haalt hij dan ook 442.19 binnen? :)
0GuusFrenken
@kevz27 februari 2020 18:13
Het is helemaal geen ramp om een weekje of 2 te wachten tot je de nieuwste graphics driver installeert, op die manier kan het andere volk de driver voor jou testen, mocht er iets mis mee zijn. :)
0kevz
@GuusFrenken27 februari 2020 18:38
Mee eens, maar in dit geval staat er een Apex Legends fix in voor 'random crashes', dat is wel fijn gezien Apex nogal wat buggy is :)
0GuusFrenken
@CH4OS27 februari 2020 18:16
TinyNvidiaUpdateChecker kan ook interessant zijn als je naar een open-source oplossing zoekt. Het idee is het zelfde, maar is een portable applicatie die naar een nieuwe driver voor de gedetecteerde videokaart zoekt en vervolgens een installer aanmaakt op basis van jouw instellingen (bijv. zonder GFE en overige rommel).
+1Tim2010
27 februari 2020 17:44
Fixed Issues in this Release
[Apex Legends]: The game may crash with error DXGI_ERROR_DEVICE_HUNG 0x887A0006. [2679551]
_/-\o_ EIN-DE-LIJK! _/-\o_
Ik zit al meer dan 7 maanden op dezelfde driver versie omdat ik bij nieuwere versies telkens weer deze crash kreeg in Apex.
