Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 442.50 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Kepler-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave onder meer verbeteringen voor de spellen Zombie Army: Dead War 4, Apex Legends Season 4 en Metro Exodus: Sam's Story, en zijn er natuurlijk weer diverse problemen verholpen. De complete release notes staan hieronder:
The new Game Ready Driver provides optimal support for
New Features and Other Changes
- Apex Legends: Season 4
- The Division 2 - Warlords of New York expansion
- ARK: Genesis Part 1.
Fixed Issues in this Release
- Added security updates for driver components.
See the NVIDIA Security Bulletin 4996 for details.
- VRSS profiles added for the following VR applications to enable VRSS.
- VRChat
- Budget Cuts 2: Mission Insolvency
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
- Doctor Who
- PokerStarsVR
Windows 7 Open Issues
- [Apex Legends]: The game may crash with error DXGI_ERROR_DEVICE_HUNG 0x887A0006. [2679551]
- [Mortal Kombat]: The game may randomly crash to the desktop without error [2813996]
- [Zombie Army: Dead War 4][Vulkan][HDR]:Corrupted flickering occurs when in-game HDR is enabled. [200585136]
- [Battleye][Low-Latency Mode]: Launching Battleye with NVIDIA Low Latency Mode set to Ultra may cause DWM to reset. [2834199]
- [Twitch Studio]: The app shows corruption when Image Sharpening is enabled globally from the NVIDIA Control Panel [2811830]
- Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed crashes when playing in a water level. [2826669]
- [Zombie Army: Dead War 4][Vulkan]: Game may flicker when in-game HDR is enabled. [200585136]
- [Red Dead Redemption 2][Vulkan]: Random crashes occur during gameplay on Pascal and older GPUs.[2822927]
Windows 10 Open Issues
- [World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth][DirectX 12]: The game crashes when switched from DirectX 11 to DirectX 12 mode. [200574934]
- [Zombie Army: Dead War 4][Ansel/Freestyle]: The Ansel & Freestyle tabs are unselectable. [2810884]
- [Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege][Vulkan][G-SYNC]: When playing the game in Vulkan mode with G-SYNC enabled, flickering occurs after switching the game between full-screen and windowed mode.[200578641]
To work around, either disable G-SYNC or play using an API other than Vulkan.