Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: TeamViewer 15.2.2756

TeamViewer logo (75 pix) Versie 15.2 van TeamViewer is verschenen. Met dit programma kunnen andere computers via een veilige vpn-verbinding op afstand worden beheerd. TeamViewer is gratis voor niet-commercieel gebruik en wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS en Android. In versie 15 zien we onder meer verbeteringen in de geluidskwaliteit, is het eenvoudiger gemaakt om het updatebeleid aan te passen en is ondersteuning voor Windows 10 1909 toegevoegd. In versie 15.2 zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen toegevoegd:

Change Log:
  • You can now right-click on your computers and contacts to view a context menu.
  • You can now resize the Computers & Contacts list to a slim window.
  • TeamViewer now supports an easier MSI version update. All TeamViewer settings (account assignment, customization, and further registry settings) are now preserved when updating from TeamViewer 15.2 or later to a newer version.
  • Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented printing a document via TeamViewer Printing due to the printing dialogue not popping up.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented the script menu within a session being updated automatically when the very first script has been added to the Management Console.
  • Fixed a bug in the file transfer window that resulted in a crash when navigating to a folder with thousands of files.
  • Fixed a bug for "Leave note" that did not accept Japanese characters.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented TeamViewer from terminating and prevented re-starting.

Versienummer 15.2.2756
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, iOS, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website TeamViewer
Download https://download.teamviewer.com/full
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 28-01-2020 17:5810

28-01-2020 • 17:58

10 Linkedin Google+

Bron: TeamViewer

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

TeamViewer

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (10)

-Moderatie-faq
-110010+18+20+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
+1m4th31st
28 januari 2020 21:58
Ik gebruik het om zo eens per maand mijn digibete oom te helpen (niveau "help, mijn computer is kapot, want er is een snelkoppeling van het bureaublad verdwenen").
Om de een of andere onduidelijke reden werd er een paar weken geleden "commercieel gebruik" geconstateerd, waardoor elke sessie na 5 minuten automatisch verbroken wordt. Echt irritant. En man, wat een gedoe om aan te tonen dat ik er echt niks commercieels mee doe. Je moet een verklaring ondertekenen en je naw-gegevens achterlaten. |:(
Ik heb dus besloten om op zoek te gaan naar een alternatief dat vooral voor die oom zeer gebruiksvriendelijk moet zijn. TightVNC lijkt me wel wat. Iemand anders nog tips? (Gewoon persoonlijk langs gaan doe ik overigens ook vaak genoeg hoor :) )
Reageer
+1cyclofosfamide
@m4th31st28 januari 2020 22:26
Iedere update van Teamviewer zie ik in de discussies AnyDesk langs komen. Ik ga ook zsm Teamviewer vervangen hierdoor bij familie en vrienden.
Reageer
+1PhWolf
@m4th31st28 januari 2020 23:07
Als je oom en jij allebei Windows 10 draaien heb je Quick Assist, een evolutie van Remote Assistance. Ik heb hier erg goede ervaringen mee, al is het enigszins beperkter dan TV (b.v. geen file transfer, wel clipboard sharing; niet meekijken bij UAC prompts)
Reageer
0Tuinhark
@m4th31st30 januari 2020 07:18
Ook ik liep tegen dit probleem aan, commercieel gebruik geconstateerd. Hoezo?! :?

Ik heb geprobeerd contact te krijgen met de helpdesk van TeamViewer, maar meermaals geen reactie. Dus, exit TeamViewer en enter AnyDesk.

AnyDesk werkt praktisch net zo goed. Het ondersteunt net als TeamViewer de mogelijkheid voor unattended sign in, of hoe het ook heet.

:Y)
Reageer
+1powerboat
29 januari 2020 00:29
Ik maak inmiddels gebruik van meshcentral2 open source en selfhosted op zowel Windows als Linux. Ontwikkeld door Intel engineers :+ (Hoewel ik meer AMD fan ben :Y)

Overigens ook al aangegeven voor de meuktracker. 8)7 maar nog niets vernomen
Reageer
+1Jogai
@powerboat29 januari 2020 09:37
Na de server setup, en je maakt die bereikbaar via internet kunnen gebruikers dan daar naar toe en met een simpele klik een client installeren die automatisch op de server registreerd?
Reageer
+1powerboat
@Jogai29 januari 2020 09:41
Je kan in Meshcentral een gebruiker aanmaken en die een deel link mailen of beschikbaar maken op je website
Reageer
+1magician2000
28 januari 2020 22:28
(Nog) niet zelf gebruikt, maar in plaats van TeamViewer is hier al heel vaak anydesk aangeraden. Blijkbaar oud-medewerkers van TeamViewer.

Langsgaan kan leuk(er) zijn, maar komt niet altijd uit.

Had een reactie op @m4th31st moeten zijn...

[Reactie gewijzigd door magician2000 op 28 januari 2020 22:28]

Reageer
0Down Under
28 januari 2020 18:13
Ik zou zo zeggen, je mag het een enkele keer gratis gebruiken.
Reageer
+1magician2000
@Down Under28 januari 2020 22:25
Of in ieder geval zolang als het TeamViewer team acht dat je het niet zakelijk gebruikt.

In het verleden met veel plezier gebruikt, de laatste jaren al niet meer. Gelukkig niet meer nodig en eventueel diverse andere opties.
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone 11 Microsoft Xbox Series X LG OLED C9 Google Pixel 4 CES 2020 Samsung Galaxy S20 4G Sony PlayStation 5 Nintendo Switch Lite

'14 '15 '16 '17 2018

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2020 Hosting door True