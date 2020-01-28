Versie 15.2 van TeamViewer is verschenen. Met dit programma kunnen andere computers via een veilige vpn-verbinding op afstand worden beheerd. TeamViewer is gratis voor niet-commercieel gebruik en wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS en Android. In versie 15 zien we onder meer verbeteringen in de geluidskwaliteit, is het eenvoudiger gemaakt om het updatebeleid aan te passen en is ondersteuning voor Windows 10 1909 toegevoegd. In versie 15.2 zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen toegevoegd:

Change Log: You can now right-click on your computers and contacts to view a context menu.

You can now resize the Computers & Contacts list to a slim window.

TeamViewer now supports an easier MSI version update. All TeamViewer settings (account assignment, customization, and further registry settings) are now preserved when updating from TeamViewer 15.2 or later to a newer version.

Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented printing a document via TeamViewer Printing due to the printing dialogue not popping up.

Fixed a bug that prevented the script menu within a session being updated automatically when the very first script has been added to the Management Console.

Fixed a bug in the file transfer window that resulted in a crash when navigating to a folder with thousands of files.

Fixed a bug for "Leave note" that did not accept Japanese characters.

Fixed a bug that prevented TeamViewer from terminating and prevented re-starting.