OxygenOS 10.3.1 for the OnePlus 6 and 6T
Hey everyone,
We are starting to push the incremental rollout of OxygenOS 10.3.1 for OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T.
Changelog
Explore what's new on Android 10 here.
- System
- Fixed the issue with a black screen appearing after unlocking the device using fingerprint
- Fixed the issue with the animation logo while rebooting the device
- Fixed the issue with device heating up while charging
- Fixed the random disconnection issue with 5Ghz Hotspot
- Improved system stability and fixed general bugs
- Updated Android security patch to 2019.12
- Camera
- Optimized the image preview time in the Pro mode
- Fixed the camera crash issue
- Gallery
- Fixed the issue with videos and images not displaying in Gallery
This OTA will have a staged rollout. The OTA will be received by a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs. Using VPN to download this build might not work as the rollout Is not based on regions and is randomly pushed out to a limited number of devices.
For those who were on previous versions for OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T, we appreciate your active feedback and for reaching out to us. With your help, we have been able to better optimize and improve several key areas. Thank you for your patience and as always, we look forward to getting your continued feedback via the Community app.