Firmware-update: OnePlus 6(T) OxygenOS 10.3.1

OnePlus heeft updates vrijgegeven van OxygenOS voor zijn OnePlus 6- en OnePlus 6T-smartphones met 10.3.1 als versienummer. Deze smartphones hebben een Snapdragon 845-soc, 6 of 8GB werkgeheugen en 64, 128 of 256GB opslagruimte aan boord met een 6,28"-amoledscherm met inkeping voor de OnePlus 6 en een 6,41"-amoledscherm met inkeping voor de OnePlus 6T. Met deze nieuwe uitgave worden weer verschillende verbeteringen doorgevoerd en bugs geplet.

OxygenOS 10.3.1 for the OnePlus 6 and 6T

Hey everyone,

We are starting to push the incremental rollout of OxygenOS 10.3.1 for OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T.

Changelog
  • System
    • Fixed the issue with a black screen appearing after unlocking the device using fingerprint
    • Fixed the issue with the animation logo while rebooting the device
    • Fixed the issue with device heating up while charging
    • Fixed the random disconnection issue with 5Ghz Hotspot
    • Improved system stability and fixed general bugs
    • Updated Android security patch to 2019.12
  • Camera
    • Optimized the image preview time in the Pro mode
    • Fixed the camera crash issue
  • Gallery
    • Fixed the issue with videos and images not displaying in Gallery
Explore what's new on Android 10 here.

This OTA will have a staged rollout. The OTA will be received by a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs. Using VPN to download this build might not work as the rollout Is not based on regions and is randomly pushed out to a limited number of devices.

For those who were on previous versions for OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T, we appreciate your active feedback and for reaching out to us. With your help, we have been able to better optimize and improve several key areas. Thank you for your patience and as always, we look forward to getting your continued feedback via the Community app.
Versienummer 10.3.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Android
Website OnePlus
Download https://forums.oneplus.com/threads/oxygenos-10-3-1-for-the-oneplus-6-and-6t.1174291/
Licentietype Freeware

27-01-2020 08:44
27-01-2020 • 08:44

Bron: OnePlus

Smartphones OnePlus

Reacties (3)

+1FireDrunk
27 januari 2020 08:54
Fixed the issue with device heating up while charging
Knap, ik dacht altijd dat dit gewoon inherent aan opladen was, net als met alle andere elektrische apparaten in de wereld... :+
Reageer
0PeacekeeperNL

@FireDrunk27 januari 2020 09:07
Bij OnePlus wordt normaliter de lader zelf warm, in plaats van het toestel.
Reageer
0AnonymousWP

27 januari 2020 09:01
Voordat iedereen gaat roepen: voor de 6T is hij beschikbaar op Oxygen Updater, voor de 6 is de roll-out nog niet gestart.
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

