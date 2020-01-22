In juli 2017 is versie 1.7.13 van Media Player Classic - Home Cinema uitgekomen en gaven de ontwikkelaars aan dat zij verder geen nieuwe versies meer uit zouden gaan brengen. De broncode is echter opensource en een ontwikkelaar die onder de naam clsid bij de website Doom9 bekend staat en zelf lange tijd bij mpc-hc betrokken was, brengt nu af en toe nieuwe "onofficiële" versies uit. Deze bevatten alleen kleine verbeteringen en ook wordt altijd de laatste versie van de LAV Filters en MediaInfo meegeleverd. De changelog voor versie 1.9.1 is hieronder te vinden.

Changes/additions/improvements: ICC color profile is now also applied on coverart

Added LumaSharpen and Sepia shaders

Added a shortcut for toggling default subtitle style (see Options > Player > Keys)

Improved the visual appearance of the volume control in dark theme

Improved the visual appearance of the transition to full screen (on Windows 8+) Fixes: Fixed slow loading of huge playlist (regression in 1.9.0)

Fixed autoplay issue with madVR on secondary screen (regression in 1.9.0)

Fixed large text in option window due to text scaling of Windows 10 (regression in 1.9.0)

Fixed issue where subtitles could be rendered at a too low resolution after video resize (regression in 1.9.0)

Fixed a small memory leak with PNG coverart

Fixed rendering of certain SSA subs that use opaque boxes as background for translated texts

youtube-dl processing is now skipped when an URL points directly to a media file