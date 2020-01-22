Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Media Player Classic - Home Cinema 1.9.1

Media Player Classic logo (75 pix)In juli 2017 is versie 1.7.13 van Media Player Classic - Home Cinema uitgekomen en gaven de ontwikkelaars aan dat zij verder geen nieuwe versies meer uit zouden gaan brengen. De broncode is echter opensource en een ontwikkelaar die onder de naam clsid bij de website Doom9 bekend staat en zelf lange tijd bij mpc-hc betrokken was, brengt nu af en toe nieuwe "onofficiële" versies uit. Deze bevatten alleen kleine verbeteringen en ook wordt altijd de laatste versie van de LAV Filters en MediaInfo meegeleverd. De changelog voor versie 1.9.1 is hieronder te vinden.

Changes/additions/improvements:
  • ICC color profile is now also applied on coverart
  • Added LumaSharpen and Sepia shaders
  • Added a shortcut for toggling default subtitle style (see Options > Player > Keys)
  • Improved the visual appearance of the volume control in dark theme
  • Improved the visual appearance of the transition to full screen (on Windows 8+)
Fixes:
  • Fixed slow loading of huge playlist (regression in 1.9.0)
  • Fixed autoplay issue with madVR on secondary screen (regression in 1.9.0)
  • Fixed large text in option window due to text scaling of Windows 10 (regression in 1.9.0)
  • Fixed issue where subtitles could be rendered at a too low resolution after video resize (regression in 1.9.0)
  • Fixed a small memory leak with PNG coverart
  • Fixed rendering of certain SSA subs that use opaque boxes as background for translated texts
  • youtube-dl processing is now skipped when an URL points directly to a media file

Versienummer 1.9.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website Doom9
Download https://github.com/clsid2/mpc-hc/releases/tag/1.9.1
Bestandsgrootte 15,56MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Media Player Classic - Home Cinema

Score: 4.5

