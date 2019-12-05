Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Tails 4.1

Tails logo (79 pix) Tails staat voor "The amnesic incognito live system" en is een live Linux-distributie die zich richt op privacy en anonimiteit. Als basis maakt het gebruikt van Debian GNU/Linux en het voegt daar een Gnome-omgeving met Tor, Tor Browser, Pidgin, Thunderbird, Electrum, LibreOffice, GPG en KeePassXC aan toe. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Het ontwikkelteam heeft versie 4.1 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:

Changes and upgrades
  • Use https://keys.openpgp.org/, also available here, as the default OpenPGP key server.
    • keys.openpgp.org is more trustworthy than other OpenPGP public key servers because it only references an OpenPGP public key after sending a confirmation email to the email addresses listed in the key.
    • keys.openpgp.org does not distribute third-party signatures, which are the signatures on a key that were made by some other key. Third-party signatures are the signatures used to create the OpenPGP Web of Trust.
    • keys.openpgp.org prevents OpenPGP certificate flooding attacks, which can make your OpenPGP keyring unusable and crash your computer.
    To learn more about keys.openpgp.org, read their About and FAQ pages.
  • Update Tor Browser to 9.0.2.
  • Update Thunderbird to from 60.9.0 to 68.2.2.
  • Replace the TorBirdy extension with custom settings and patches in Thunderbird that provide equivalent privacy.
  • Update Enigmail to 2.1.3, which has a simplified setup wizard that automatically creates an OpenPGP key for new email accounts.
  • Update Linux to 5.3.9. This should improve the support for newer hardware (graphics, Wi-Fi, etc.).
Fixed problems
  • Add back the Show Passphrase check box in Tails Greeter. (#17177)
  • Fix the display of the troubleshooting error when GDM fails to start. (#17200)
  • Add back the option to Open in Terminal when doing right-click (on Mac, click with two fingers) in a folder in the Files browser. (#17186)
  • Make the installation of additional software more reliable. (#17203)

For more details, read our changelog.

Versienummer 4.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Tails
Download https://tails.boum.org/install/index.en.html
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

