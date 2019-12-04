Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Mozilla Thunderbird 68.3.0

Mozilla Thunderbird 60 logo (80 pix) De Mozilla Foundation heeft versie 68.3 van Thunderbird uitgebracht. Mozilla Thunderbird is een opensourceclient voor e-mail en nieuwsgroepen, met features als ondersteuning voor verschillende mail- en newsaccounts, een spamfilter, spellingscontrole en een aanpasbaar uiterlijk.

In versie 68 zien we voor het eerste een 64bit-versie voor Windows en vanaf deze versie is het nu ook mogelijk om een 32bit-versie te migreren naar de 64bit-versie. Verder kan het programma via policies binnen bedrijfsomgevingen worden beheerd, kunnen filters nu periodiek worden gestart en kunnen meerdere mappen tegelijkertijd als 'gelezen' worden gemarkeerd. In deze update zijn verder nog de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

New: Changed:
  • "New email" icon in Windows systray changed from in-tray with arrow to envelope
Fixed:
  • Icons of attachments in the attachment pane of the Write window not always correct
  • Toolbar buttons of add-ons in the menubar not shown after startup
  • LDAP lookup not working when SSL was enabled. LDAP search not working when "All Address Books" was selected.
  • Scam link confirmation panel not working
  • In Write window, the Link Properties dialog wasn't showing named anchors in context menu
  • Calendar: Start-up failed if the application menu is not on the calendar toolbars
  • Chat: Account reordering via drag-and-drop not working on Instant messaging status dialog (Show Accounts)
Known Issues
  • When upgrading from Thunderbird version 60 to version 68, add-ons are not automatically updated during the upgrade process. They will however be updated during the add-on update check. It is of course possible to reinstall combatible add-on via the Add-ons Manager or via addons.thunderbird.net.

Mozilla Thunderbird screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 68.3.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.thunderbird.net/en-US/thunderbird/all/
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Mozilla Foundation

