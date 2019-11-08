Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Visual Studio Code 1.40

Visual Studio Code logo (79 pix) Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.40 uitgebracht. De complete release notes voor die uitgave kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden, dit is de aankondiging daaruit:

October 2019 (version 1.40)

Welcome to the October 2019 release of Visual Studio Code. As announced in the October iteration plan, we focused on housekeeping GitHub issues and pull requests as documented in our issue grooming guide. Across all of our VS Code repositories, we closed (either triaged or fixed) 4622 issues, which is even more than during our last housekeeping iteration in September 2018, where we closed 3918 issues. While we closed issues, you created 2195 new issues. This resulted in a net reduction of 2427 issues. The main vscode repository now has 2162 open feature requests and 725 open bugs. In addition, we closed 287 pull requests. As part of this effort, we have also tuned our process and updated the issue triaging workflow.

Versienummer 1.40
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Microsoft
Download https://code.visualstudio.com/#alt-downloads
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 08-11-2019 10:06
2 • submitter: guidogast

08-11-2019 • 10:06

2 Linkedin Google+

Submitter: guidogast

Bron: Microsoft

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

Visual Studio Code

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties (2)

-Moderatie-faq
-1202+11+20+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
0SebasFM
8 november 2019 11:17
Voor mensen die PyMakr gebruiken voor het uploaden van Python code naar een ESP8266/ESP32, de plugin doet het niet meer. Dan kan je beter nog even op VS Code versie 1.39.2 blijven hangen.
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone 11 Nintendo Switch Lite LG OLED C9 Google Pixel 4 FIFA 20 Samsung Galaxy S10 Sony PlayStation 5 Microsoft

'14 '15 '16 '17 2018

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True