Er is een update voor versie 4.60 van AIMP uitgekomen. Deze gratis, lichtgewicht mediaspeler van Russische makelij heeft ondersteuning voor de populairste muziekformaten. Het uiterlijk heeft wat weg van het bekende Winamp en is door middel van skins aan te passen. AIMP heeft een 18-kanaalsequalizer aan boord en ondersteunt plug-ins. Verder kan het programma cd's rippen, muziekbestanden converteren en tags bewerken. Sinds versie 4.60 build 2146 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
AIMP v4.60, build 2156
AIMP v4.60, build 2153
- Smart-playlists: added an ability to sort files by template even if synchronization with data source is switched on
- UI: now you not need to hold Ctrl key to switch between tabs playlists via mouse wheel
- Fixed: general - an "Access Violation" error occurs on attempt to invoke settings dialog (regression)
- Fixed: skin engine - minor issues has been fixed
- minor issues were fixed
- Player: the "resume playback position on app startup" option has been added
- Common: localizations has been updated
- Sound Engine: replaygain - analysis quality has been improved
- Fixed: general - an error occurs on app close if the album art / lyrics search task is active in background
- Fixed: sound engine - scratches can be heard during volume changes if the "loudness compensated volume control" option is switched on
- Fixed: sound engine - CD playback is interrupted in end of track if the "pre-load next track while current is playing" option is switched on
- Fixed: player - the MPEG-DASH containers cannot be played when running at Windows 7 (regression)
- Fixed: scheduler - does not handle a new tracks adding to the queue/playlist while last track from queue/playlist is playing
- Fixed: skin engine - the "duplicates not allowed" error occurs after rename the object via script
- Fixed: skin engine - the GrayScale blending mode works incorrectly
- Fixed: skin engine - minor issues has been fixed
- Fixed: tags - ID3v2 - app processes #0-separator incorrectly while read the ID3v2.3 tag data
- Fixed: plugins - GUI API - some object's properties does not react to changes (regression)