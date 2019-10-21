Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: AIMP 4.60 build 2156

AIMP logo (75 pix) Er is een update voor versie 4.60 van AIMP uitgekomen. Deze gratis, lichtgewicht mediaspeler van Russische makelij heeft ondersteuning voor de populairste muziekformaten. Het uiterlijk heeft wat weg van het bekende Winamp en is door middel van skins aan te passen. AIMP heeft een 18-kanaalsequalizer aan boord en ondersteunt plug-ins. Verder kan het programma cd's rippen, muziekbestanden converteren en tags bewerken. Sinds versie 4.60 build 2146 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

AIMP v4.60, build 2156
  • Smart-playlists: added an ability to sort files by template even if synchronization with data source is switched on
  • UI: now you not need to hold Ctrl key to switch between tabs playlists via mouse wheel
  • Fixed: general - an "Access Violation" error occurs on attempt to invoke settings dialog (regression)
  • Fixed: skin engine - minor issues has been fixed
  • minor issues were fixed
AIMP v4.60, build 2153
  • Player: the "resume playback position on app startup" option has been added
  • Common: localizations has been updated
  • Sound Engine: replaygain - analysis quality has been improved
  • Fixed: general - an error occurs on app close if the album art / lyrics search task is active in background
  • Fixed: sound engine - scratches can be heard during volume changes if the "loudness compensated volume control" option is switched on
  • Fixed: sound engine - CD playback is interrupted in end of track if the "pre-load next track while current is playing" option is switched on
  • Fixed: player - the MPEG-DASH containers cannot be played when running at Windows 7 (regression)
  • Fixed: scheduler - does not handle a new tracks adding to the queue/playlist while last track from queue/playlist is playing
  • Fixed: skin engine - the "duplicates not allowed" error occurs after rename the object via script
  • Fixed: skin engine - the GrayScale blending mode works incorrectly
  • Fixed: skin engine - minor issues has been fixed
  • Fixed: tags - ID3v2 - app processes #0-separator incorrectly while read the ID3v2.3 tag data
  • Fixed: plugins - GUI API - some object's properties does not react to changes (regression)

Versienummer 4.60 build 2156
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website AIMP
Download http://www.aimp.ru/?do=download&os=windows
Bestandsgrootte 11,41MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

21-10-2019 • 19:39

21-10-2019 • 19:39

Bron: AIMP

AIMP

Reacties (3)

0beezjeh
21 oktober 2019 19:53
Ik kreeg eerder vanavond een trojan(Trojan:W32/Malware!DeepGuard)
melding met Ziggo Safe Online tijdens het installeren of downloaden. Is mij uiteindelijk wel gelukt met Google Drive bestand zonder een melding(false ga ik vanuit)...

[Reactie gewijzigd door beezjeh op 21 oktober 2019 19:54]

0Bathing Aap
@beezjeh21 oktober 2019 20:12
Waar had je 'm gedownload dan?
0Qalo
21 oktober 2019 20:28
In de zeldzame momenten dat ik Windows gebruik wordt AIMP standaard gebruikt. Ik vind dit één van de fijnste audiospelers onder Windows. Daarbij moet ik aantekenen dat ik altijd de portable versie gebruik, en 'm nooit installeer.

Ik gebruik AIMP ook met de klassieke schil. Dan doet 'ie me in de verte nog wel denken aan de oude Winamp. Ook natuurlijk omdat AIMP vergelijkbare kleuren gebruikt als Winamp vroeger deed.

Het is bijna jammer dat er geen Linuxversie van is. Maar ach... onder Linux doet Audacious het ook geweldig. En nee, geen zin om AIMP onder Wine te draaien (om iedereen vóór te zijn dat AIMP op die manier alsnog onder Linux te draaien is). Dat soort Windows nabootserij is niet aan mij besteed. Ik werk niet mee aan het in stand houden van de afhankelijkheid van Windows en zijn applicaties. Daarvoor zijn er veel te veel méér dan uitstekende alternatieven onder Unix- en Unix-like besturingssystemen. Maar dat even terzijde... ;)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Qalo op 21 oktober 2019 20:31]

