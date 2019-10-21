Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: EMDB 3.50

EMDB logo (75 pix) Versie 3.50 van EMDB is uitgekomen. EMDB, wat staat voor Eric's Movie Database, is een gratis programma waarmee een filmcollectie kan worden beheerd. Hoewel de download slechts 4,5MB groot is, beschikt het programma over uitgebreide functionaliteit. Zo kan relevante informatie van onlinedatabases als IMDb, MovieMeter, TMDb en TheTVDB worden opgehaald, kan worden bijgehouden welke films uitgeleend zijn en kunnen films die op de harde schijf staan direct vanuit het programma gestart worden. EMDB kan worden gebruikt in diverse talen, waaronder het Nederlands. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Changes in EMDB version 3.50:
  • Print: Fixed printing of the last page of the movie details sometimes failed.
  • IMDB Import: Sometimes not all the actor photos were downloaded.
  • Backups: Added the name of the database to the backup file or folder (if multiple databases are in use).
  • TomatoMeter Scores: Fixed displaying 0% when no score available or importing of tomatometer is disabled.
  • TomatoMeter Scores Import: Fixed import due to a change the way the Rotten Tomatoes website handled data.
  • Add /Edit Dialog: Clearing all data set the TomatoMeter Score to 0% instead of no score.
  • Cast Photos: Fixed an issue were images were repeated if actors don't have a photo.
  • Export / Print: Added TomatoMeter Scores.
  • Translations: Updated the Arabic, Slovenian, German, Italian, Czech, Simplified Chinese and Dutch translations.

Versienummer 3.50
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Wicked & Wild Inc.
Download https://www.emdb.eu/bin/emdb.zip
Bestandsgrootte 4,54MB
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Wicked & Wild Inc.

EMDB

