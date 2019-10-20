Versie 2.64 van Tixati is uitgekomen. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient voor Windows en Linux met ondersteuning voor dht, magnet-links en rss-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux. Het programma toont geen advertenties. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:
This update contains several important fixes and improvements:
- Advanced file auto-select options, applied when a transfer is started, available from Settings > Transfers > Files
- Can auto-select using wildcard filters applied against file names
- Better options for auto-select based on file size
- Individual transfer and file completion notifications can be enabled in Settings > User Interface > Behavior > Notifications
- Transfer completion notifications can be set by the transfer right-click menu > Local Files > Notify On Complete
- File or folder completion notification can be set by the file/folder right-click menu > Notify On Complete
- RSS feeds can have a completion notification for all created transfers, set by using the feed right-click menu
- Categories can have a default completion notification for their transfers, set by using the category right-click menu
- Show category non-default bandwidth settings in tooltip
- Updated piece size checking upon meta-info loading, allow 16K - 64M
- Allow local creation of transfers with piece size up to 64M
- Updated IP location tables
- A few other minor fixes in the GUI