Versie 2.64 van Tixati is uitgekomen. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient voor Windows en Linux met ondersteuning voor dht, magnet-links en rss-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux. Het programma toont geen advertenties. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

This update contains several important fixes and improvements: Advanced file auto-select options, applied when a transfer is started, available from Settings > Transfers > Files

Can auto-select using wildcard filters applied against file names

Better options for auto-select based on file size

Individual transfer and file completion notifications can be enabled in Settings > User Interface > Behavior > Notifications

Transfer completion notifications can be set by the transfer right-click menu > Local Files > Notify On Complete

File or folder completion notification can be set by the file/folder right-click menu > Notify On Complete

RSS feeds can have a completion notification for all created transfers, set by using the feed right-click menu

Categories can have a default completion notification for their transfers, set by using the category right-click menu

Show category non-default bandwidth settings in tooltip

Updated piece size checking upon meta-info loading, allow 16K - 64M

Allow local creation of transfers with piece size up to 64M

Updated IP location tables

A few other minor fixes in the GUI