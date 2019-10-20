Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Tixati 2.64

Tixati logo (75 pix) Versie 2.64 van Tixati is uitgekomen. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient voor Windows en Linux met ondersteuning voor dht, magnet-links en rss-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux. Het programma toont geen advertenties. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

This update contains several important fixes and improvements:
  • Advanced file auto-select options, applied when a transfer is started, available from Settings > Transfers > Files
  • Can auto-select using wildcard filters applied against file names
  • Better options for auto-select based on file size
  • Individual transfer and file completion notifications can be enabled in Settings > User Interface > Behavior > Notifications
  • Transfer completion notifications can be set by the transfer right-click menu > Local Files > Notify On Complete
  • File or folder completion notification can be set by the file/folder right-click menu > Notify On Complete
  • RSS feeds can have a completion notification for all created transfers, set by using the feed right-click menu
  • Categories can have a default completion notification for their transfers, set by using the category right-click menu
  • Show category non-default bandwidth settings in tooltip
  • Updated piece size checking upon meta-info loading, allow 16K - 64M
  • Allow local creation of transfers with piece size up to 64M
  • Updated IP location tables
  • A few other minor fixes in the GUI

Versienummer 2.64
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website Tixati
Download https://www.tixati.com/download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 20-10-2019 13:130

20-10-2019 • 13:13

0 Linkedin Google+

Bron: Tixati

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

Tixati

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone 11 Nintendo Switch Lite LG OLED C9 Google Pixel 4 FIFA 20 Samsung Galaxy S10 Sony PlayStation 5 Cartech

'14 '15 '16 '17 2018

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True