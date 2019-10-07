2Brightsparks heeft versie 9.1.12.0 uitgebracht van SyncBackFree. Dit programma is de eenvoudigste en daarmee meteen ook de gratis uitvoering van de back-upsoftware die dit bedrijf in de aanbieding heeft. Naast back-ups maken kan SyncBackFree data synchroniseren. Dit kan naar een locatie op dezelfde of een andere schijf, of naar een ander medium, zoals een cd-rw of usb-stick, of naar een ftp-server of ziparchief. Naast deze gratis uitvoering zijn er ook SyncBackSE en SyncBackPro, die voor respectievelijk 45 en 62 euro extra functionaliteit bieden. De changelog voor deze uitgave is hieronder te vinden:

New: (Pro): Google Photos (BETA)

(Pro): Can now choose Dropbox Teams root folder instead of users home folder (Dropbox Business) Updated: Files with temporary attribute are no longer ignored by default

When searching for files, or getting a list of files, on a drive or network share, it will retry when it can

(Pro): SHA-256 used for File Integrity with FTP servers that support it and if FTP engine supports it

(Pro): Can select and upload multiple profiles to SBMS service

(Pro): Changes in S3 for better V4 signing support in Wasabi, plus support for Wasabi regions Fixed: (SE/Pro): Could not change number of threads to use for multi-threaded copy

(SE/Pro): Getting hash values of files on some non-standard FTP servers when using wodFTP FTP engine

When uploading a file to FTP, and safe copy is used, the existing file permissions are retained (if the FTP server supports CHMOD extension)

The wodFTP FTP engine did not get file permissions on UNIX systems

Can now unlink GMail OAUTH if it was being used in a profile

(Pro): Was setting meta-data on folders to indicate they were files

(Pro): When using worker threads then may have failed to delete old Backblaze B2 file versions

(Pro): May ignore failures getting metadata from S3 and compatible services

(Pro): Unhandled exception when choosing WebDAV folder and connection details were invalid