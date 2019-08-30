RAR Labs heeft de eerste bètarelease van versie 5.80 van zijn archiveringsprogramma's RAR en WinRAR uitgebracht. Deze populaire compressietool is beschikbaar voor diverse besturingssystemen, waaronder Windows, Linux en macOS. Het programma kan overweg met de gangbaarste formaten - waaronder rar, zip, cab, arj, lzh, tar, gz, uue, bz2, jar, iso, 7z en z - heeft een skinnable interface, en ondersteuning voor Zip64- en multivolume-cab-bestanden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
- "Preserve source files last access time" option on "Time" page of archiving dialog permits to preserve the original last access time of archiving files.
- Command line -tsp switch can be used to preserve the original last access time of archiving files. It can be combined with other -ts switches, like: rar a -tsc -tsp arcname files
- It is allowed to combine several modifiers in the same -ts switch. For example, we can use -tscap instead -tsc -tsa -tsp.
- WinRAR can read default values of command line switches from rar.ini text file, which can be stored either in the same folder as WinRAR.exe or in %APPDATA%\WinRAR folder. This file includes strings in following format:
First applies switches to all and second to individual commands. For example:
- switches=<any RAR switches separated by spaces>
- switches_<command>=<any RAR switches separated by spaces>
Most of switches specified in rar.ini are used only in the command line mode. Some switches can be applicable both in shell and in command line modes. Previously this rar.ini format was supported only by console RAR.
- switches=-m5 -s
- switches_x=-o+
- Command line -agf switch specifies the default format string for -ag switch. It has a practical value only if placed to rar.ini configuration file or to RAR environment variable.
For example, if we set RAR environment variable to -agfYYYY-MMM-DD, we can use -ag without a parameter with YYYY-MMM-DD format string assumed.
- Switches -ed and -e+d can be used in archive processing commands for any combination of RAR and archive operating systems. In older versions RAR for Windows could not use them for Unix RAR archives also as RAR for Unix for Windows RAR archives.
- Previously "Test" command failed to check integrity of archived NTFS alternate data streams and issued "Unknown data header format" warning if size of such stream exceeded 16 MB. This limitation is removed now.
- Archiving speed for large NTFS alternate data streams on multi-core CPUs is increased.
- "Find" command:
- when extracting encrypted files directly from "Search results" dialog, password prompt was issued for every found file even if all files belonged to same archive.
Now password is requested only once per archive;
- Ctrl+A hotkey selects all files in "Search results".
- Archive comment window:
- previous versions did not allow to use Ctrl+W shortcut to close WinRAR when comment window had keyboard focus. Now Ctrl+W works also from comment window;
- mouse wheel is supported also for comments with ANSI Escape sequences;
- for some lenghty comments with ANSI Escape sequences last line of comment was visible only partially even after scrolling up to bottom. It is displayed comletely now.
- Maximum path length for files in 7z archives is increased up to 2048 characters. While such lengthy paths were already supported for RAR and ZIP formats, previous versions limited the path length to 260 characters for 7z archives.
- If archive or file name is too lengthy to fit to archiving or extraction progress window, it is truncated. Previously such names were truncated at the end, making the file extension invisible. This version truncates them removing the path component and symbols in the middle, but preserving beginning of file name and file extension.
- If files selected for archiving differ only by extension, a proposed archive name is based on their name part. For example, archiving dialog will propose Readme.rar if we selected Readme.txt and Readme.doc.
Previous versions always generated the archive name based on parent folder name for several selected files.
- "Symlink" and "Hardlink" is diplayed in "Type" column for symlink and hardlink records in .tar archives. Previous versions displayed a proper type for such records only in .rar archives.
- Copying and pasting files from large archives could fail if extraction took a lot of time. This version can paste files from such archives as well, but we have to start extraction already on "Copy" command and not on "Paste" to achieve this.
- Similarly to RAR5 volumes, recovery volumes in RAR4 format use the same width of volume number field as corresponding RAR volumes. While previously WinRAR could create arc.part01.rar and arc.part1.rev in RAR4 format, now both types of volumes will use "part01".
- "Set font..." button in "Settings/File list" also changes the folder tree panel font. Previously it changed only the file list font.
- if non-existent path is specified in archive name in archiving dialog, WinRAR proposes to create such path. Previous versions could create such path in WinRAR start-up folder instead of currently displayed folder;
- WinRAR could crash when adding the recovery record in RAR5 format on CPUs not supporting CPUID EAX=7 command and returning random data in response. These are some CPUs from early 2000s;
- WinRAR failed to create archives after dragging files with right mouse button in Windows shell, dropping them to another folder, selecting "Add to archive..." in context menu and enabling "Put each file to separate archive" option;
- "winrar r *.zip" command repaired only the first ZIP archive in the set if all archives had numeric names like 1.zip, 2.zip and signatures in the beginning of archives were missing;
- previous WinRAR version failed to unpack folder records in archives created by RAR 1.50;
- in rare cases WinRAR failed to extract and reported an error for valid .gz archives produced by some compression optimization tools;
- progress bar in tray icon never reached 100% in high DPI mode;
- creation and last access time was not displayed for archived folders if folder records were stored in archive after folder contents;
- "Skip encrypted archives" option in "Convert archives" command did not work for 7-Zip archives with headers encryption.
De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
WinRAR 5.80 bèta 1 (32bit)
WinRAR 5.80 bèta 1 (64bit)
RAR 5.80 bèta 1 voor Linux (32bit)
RAR 5.80 bèta 1 voor Linux (64bit)
RAR 5.80 bèta 1 voor FreeBSD (32bit)
RAR 5.80 bèta 1 voor FreeBSD (64bit)
RAR 5.80 bèta 1 voor macOS (64bit)