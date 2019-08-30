Er is een nieuwe versie van Calibre uitgekomen. Calibre is een opensource-e-book-beheerprogramma en is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het kan onder meer alle relevante informatie en kaftafbeeldingen opzoeken, en e-boeken converteren om ze geschikt te maken voor de diverse soorten e-readers. Verder kan het programma kranten, tijdschriften en nieuwsartikelen op basis van rss-feeds omzetten in e-bookformaat. Ook kunnen met Calibre boeken worden aangeschaft bij de bekende webwinkels. De laatste tijd komen er minder frequent updates uit en dit komt doordat Kovid Goyal momenteel veel tijd spendeert aan de migratie naar Python 3. Sinds versie 3.4.5 zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Release: 3.47 New features HTML metadata: Support reading identifiers from HTML files.

Preferences->Ignored devices: Add a button to reset the list of devices that calibre is allowed to manage. Bug fixes macOS: Fix a regression that could cause a crash on exit if any books were deleted while calibre was running. Closes tickets: 1839044.

Content server OPDS: Handle form encoded search queries. Closes tickets: 1841464.

Fix an error when adding files from clipboard and file is of unknown type.

Speed up restoring original format by doing a rename rather than a copy and re-add. Closes tickets: 1839733.

EPUB 3: Fix setting metadata in EPUB 3 files without a title not working.

PML Input: Modernize the generated HTML a bit.Closes tickets: 1839689.

HTMLZ Output: Fix svg content from HTML files that contain only SVG being removed. Closes tickets: 1839522.

Content server: Fix OPDS feed for category based browsing listing restricted books, even though these books cannot be actually downloaded. Closes tickets: 1839173.

Preserve tag order when reading metadata from MOBI files.

Add missing 'language' field to ComicBookInfo metadata for .CBR files.

LIT Output: Fix regression in 3.41 caused by py3 porting that broke conversion of some files to LIT. Closes tickets: 1837561. Improved news sources Esquire

Foreign Affairs

derStandaard

Globe and Mail

CNET News

National Geographic

New Yorker

Chicago Tribune Release: 3.46 Bug fixes Manage tags dialog: When searching for a tag also search the "Was" column to see if the original tag name matches. Closes tickets: 1836813.

Windows: Fix calibre-server --manage-users not working correctly

MOBI Input: Fix conversion of MOBI files with malformed markup and embedded <guide> tags not working. Closes tickets: 1836548.

Edit book: Allow the search expression history to remember very short terms and also preserve leading and trailing whitespace. Closes tickets: 1836559.

Fix a regression in 3.45 that broke conversion of SVG images when converting to formats such as MOBI that do not support SVG. Closes tickets: 1836463.

Fix a regression in 3.45 that broke parsing of old-style .py config files.