Foxit Software heeft versie 9.6 van Foxit Reader uitgebracht. Dit alternatief voor Adobe Reader kan uitstekend overweg met de meeste pdf-documenten, maar complexe of zeer grote documenten vormen soms een iets te grote uitdaging. Voor computers met beperkte resources is het echter een uitkomst. Tegenwoordig kunnen documenten ook online in Foxit Cloud opgeslagen worden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New Features and Enhancements: PDF index searching

Search PDF index using Advanced Search, which can greatly speed up searches in PDF files.

More seamless integration with ECM Add an option that allows you to create PDFs from files in SharePoint, Google Drive, and OneDrive. Enhanced integration with Alfresco helps users better manage and share PDF documents.

Enable you to add Numbered lists to paragraphs when using Typewriter/Callout/Textbox features.

Enhancements in digital signatures Support Long Term Validation (LTV) for digital signatures in PDF, which is useful to ensure the document can be validated at any time in the future. Allow you to create a digital signature in compliance with PAdES standard. Place digital signatures on multiple files.

Offer improvements in setting a scale ratio and calibrating the measurements in the document.

Get annotation properties through JS.

Add an option to scan a paper document to multiple PDF files directly.

Provide a new-style user interface during the installation of the EXE package.

Some other user-friendly enhancements. Issue Addressed: Fixed some security and stability issues. Click here for details.