Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.36 uitgebracht en de release notes voor die uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.
June 2019 (version 1.36)
Welcome to the June 2019 release of Visual Studio Code. There are a number of updates in this version that we hope you will like, some of the key highlights include:
- Hide/show status bar items - Only display your preferred status bar items.
- Indent guides in explorers - Clearly highlights your project's folder structure.
- Better terminal shell selector - Easily select the default shell to use in the Integrated Terminal.
- Sequential task execution - Control the order of task and subtask execution.
- Jump to cursor debugging - Skip code execution as you jump to a new location.
- Disable debug console word wrap - Lets you keep debugging output to one line.
- JavaScript/TypeScript nightly builds - New extension integrates JS/TS nightly builds.
- New Java installer - Installs VS Code, the Java extension pack, and required Java dependencies.
- Remote Development (Preview) improvements - Save to local file system, drag and drop files to remotes, and more.