Versie 28.6 van Pale Moon is uitgekomen. Deze webbrowser is ooit begonnen als een fork van Mozilla Firefox. Door optimalisaties voor moderne hardware en het weglaten van Accessibility features en Parental Controls presteerde hij toen een stuk beter. Ook was er een 64bit-versie beschikbaar, ruim voordat Mozilla deze zelf aanbood. Sinds Mozilla in versie 57 is overgestapt op Quantum, is er echter weinig meer dat de twee browsers nog verbindt.
Vlak voordat Mozilla met Quantum kwam, heeft het Pale Moon ontwikkelteam de sourcetree van Firefox nog een keer geforkt en er de verbeteringen van Pale Moon aan toegevoegd. Zo is er bijvoorbeeld de lay-outengine Goanna, een fork van Gecko, waarvan nu de vierde generatie uit is. Daarnaast is er het Unified XUL Platform, wat kan worden beschouwd als een tegenhanger van het op Chromium-gebaseerde Electron. De download van Pale Moon is alleen in het Engels, een apart Nederlands taalbestand is beschikbaar. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden:
Changes/fixes:
- Implemented
String.prototype.trimStartand
String.prototype.trimEnd(ES2019)
- Implemented
Array.prototype.flatand
Array.prototype.flatMap(ES2019)
- Implemented
Symbol.prototype.description(ES2019)
- Added support for gzip-compressed SVG-in-Opentype fonts.
- Updated official branding.
- Updated reader view components.
- Added a preference to control the setting of cookies through meta header information (non-standard feature) and disabled by default.
- Updated ES6 Atomics and re-enabled them.
- Updated internationalization code to support updated time zones and the Japanese Reiwa era.
- Updated NSS to a custom version to have better encryption strength for master passwords.
IMPORTANT: To use this strong encryption and re-key the password database with it, change your master password (can be changed to the same one you already had if desired, but you have to go through the change password process). Depending on your computer and the number of stored passwords, this encryption update may take some time, so please be patient. Please be aware that once re-keyed, the password store will be locked to the new encryption and will no longer be accessible with the master password in older versions of Pale Moon.
- Restored "Release notes" in the help menu.
- Rearchitectured the application/extension update code.
- Added several performance improvements to DOM and the parser.
- Improved JavaScript garbage collection of dead compartments.
- Fixed a performance issue with painting on some pages.
- Improved performance of some websites with complex event regions.
- Fixed a potential performance issue in display lists on some pages.
- Fixed a rendering bottleneck for the use of XRender when using a remote session.
- Fixed graphical artifacts/flickering when using XRender on Intel or Intel-hybrid GPU setups.
- Added a DiD fix for potential future issues with inlining array natives.
- Fixed a potential UAF situation in the HTML5 parser (DiD)
- Fixed an
origin-cleanbypass issue.
- Changed the way permissions for predefined sites are loaded.
- Reverted the 28.5.1 change to treat *.jnlp files as executables (CVE-2019-11696) after input from an Oracle representative. Java Web Start files are not executable and should not be treated any different than regular documents handled by external applications.
- Removed SecurityUI telemetry.
- Removed some other dead telemetry code.
- Removed geo-specific selection of default search engines.
- Deprecated the use of FUEL.
- Removed the unused code for "enhanced tiles" in the new tab page.
- Removed preference to brute-force e10s to on.
- Removed Unboxed Array code.
- Removed Unboxed Object code.
- Fixed failure to print if a page contains a 0-sized
<canvas>element.
- Fixed an issue with tab-modal dialogs being presented in the wrong order.
- Fixed an issue with the tab bar remaining collapsed in customize mode if normally hidden.
- Fixed an issue with Sync when choosing to overwrite data with synced data.
- Fixed an issue with tab previews on the taskbar.
- Fixed an issue with IntersectionObserver viewport accuracy.
- Fixed Scroll bar orientation on Mac OS X.
- Fixed an issue with anchor/link targets not re-using a named target.
- Fixed a build issue with Gnu-CC on PPC64.
- Fixed
browser.link.open_newwindowfunctionality.