Na lange tijd van stilte is versie 4.0 van Altap Salamander uitgekomen. Dit bestandsbeheerprogramma lijkt qua uiterlijk en functionaliteit nog het meest op Total Commander. Altap is overgenomen door Fine en het programma is nu zowel in privé- als commerciële omgevingen gratis te gebruiken. In versie 4.0 is overgestapt naar Microsoft Visual C++ 2019 als ontwikkelomgeving en zijn er diverse verbeteringen aangebracht zodat het weer bij de tijd is. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

Altap Salamander 4.0 Changelog Altap was acquired by Fine company, the civil engineering software developer.

Altap Salamander 4.0 is released free of charge for both commercial and non-commercial use.

Compiler switched to Visual C++ 2019.

Altap Salamander 4.0 requirements: Windows 10, 8.1, or 7 (x86 or x64). CPU with SSE2 support.

High DPI support: proper size of panel icons and icon overlays.

High DPI support: old toolbar icons are upscaled according to system DPI.

High DPI support: support for SVG icons in toolbars. Conversion from bitmaps to SVG is not complete, contacts us on https://forum.altap.cz if you would like to help with this redesign.

High DPI support: several bitmaps used in dialog box controls are converted to SVG.

High DPI support: Consolas font used for Internal Viewer, File Comparator, and FTP Client.

Configuration window could be resized in vertical direction.

OpenSSL upgraded to 1.0.2s for security bug fixes.

Removed obsolete plugins: UnACE, DiskCopy. 7-Zip Fixed error handling when user entered wrong password while unpacking encrypted archive. IE Viewer Support for viewing markdown files with GitHub extensions. PE Viewer Support for new debug information format REPRO (PE determinism or reproducibility).

More information displayed for managed modules.

Thanks to Manison! UnMime Better filenames sanitizing. ZIP Fixed creation of SFX in x64 Salamander version. Encrypt Option to suppress warning about using SSD disk for temporary files.