Software-update: MKVToolNix 35.0.0

Moritz Bunkus heeft versie 35 van MKVToolNix uitgebracht. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen matroska-bestanden bekeken, bewerkt en worden geconverteerd. Zo kunnen geluidssporen en ondertiteling worden toegevoegd, verwijderd of juist als standaard worden ingesteld. MKVToolNix is een verzameling afzonderlijke commandline-tools, maar er wordt ook een grafische gebruikersinterface meegeleverd. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, diverse Linux-distributies en macOS. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

New features and enhancements
  • mkvmerge: JSON identification: the "codec name" track property will be output as codec_name. The JSON schema has been bumped to v12 for this change.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: job queue: added a new type of action to execute after job completion: deleting source files for of multiplexer jobs. As this is a destructive operation, the action is disabled by default. Implements #869 and #2570.
Bug fixes
  • mkvmerge: the "codec name" track property wasn’t copied from Matroska files. Fixes #2566.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: Windows: clearing the destination file name will reset the tab name to "<No destination file>" again. Fixes #2571.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: the file types were not re-translated if the UI language was changed. Fixes #2572.

Versienummer 35.0.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Solaris, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Moritz Bunkus
Download https://www.fosshub.com/MKVToolNix.html
Licentietype GPL
0Montaner
22 juni 2019 14:50
Super handig om ondertiteling toe te voegen als je vaak streamt waardoor de subtitle files niet als apart bestand ingeladen kunnen worden.
