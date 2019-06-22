Moritz Bunkus heeft versie 35 van MKVToolNix uitgebracht. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen matroska-bestanden bekeken, bewerkt en worden geconverteerd. Zo kunnen geluidssporen en ondertiteling worden toegevoegd, verwijderd of juist als standaard worden ingesteld. MKVToolNix is een verzameling afzonderlijke commandline-tools, maar er wordt ook een grafische gebruikersinterface meegeleverd. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, diverse Linux-distributies en macOS. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
New features and enhancements
Bug fixes
- mkvmerge: JSON identification: the "codec name" track property will be output as
codec_name. The JSON schema has been bumped to v12 for this change.
- MKVToolNix GUI: job queue: added a new type of action to execute after job completion: deleting source files for of multiplexer jobs. As this is a destructive operation, the action is disabled by default. Implements #869 and #2570.
- mkvmerge: the "codec name" track property wasn’t copied from Matroska files. Fixes #2566.
- MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: Windows: clearing the destination file name will reset the tab name to "<No destination file>" again. Fixes #2571.
- MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: the file types were not re-translated if the UI language was changed. Fixes #2572.