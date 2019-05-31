Cookies op Tweakers

Driver-update: Intel (U)HD Graphics Driver 26.20.100.6890

Intel heeft voor het Windows 10-platform nieuwe videodrivers uitgebracht voor de ingebakken gpu van de processors uit de Skylake-, Kaby Lake (Refresh)-, Coffee Lake (Refresh)-, Amber Lake-, Apollo Lake-, Gemini Lake- en Whiskey Lake-generaties. Dat zijn de Intel UHD Graphics, Intel HD Graphics, Intel Iris Plus Graphics en Intel Iris Pro Graphics. Het versienummer is vastgezet op 26.20.100.6890. De lijst met veranderingen ziet er als volgt uit:

GAMING HIGHLIGHTS

Get ready for Layers of Fear 2, the sequel of the psychological thriller on Intel UHD Graphics 620 or better.

Be sure to check out gameplay.intel.com, where you’ll find recommended in-game settings for your Intel® Graphics system for many more of your favorite games. Get a front row pass to gaming deals, contests, betas, and more with Intel Software Gaming Access.

PERFORMANCE IMPROVEMENTS:
  • Improved performance when Conservative Morphological Anti-Aliasing (CMAA) is enabled for DX12 games and 3D applications.
  • Lower latency optimizations for remote gaming scenarios.
  • Support for MPEG Common Encryption (CENC) V1 protected video playback in Chrome Browser
KEY ISSUES FIXED:

NOTE: This driver contains stability and security improvements.
  • Intermittent crashes or hangs may occur in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.
  • Minor graphics anomalies may be observed in Rust (Vulkan) and Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 (DX12).
  • Corruptions may be observed in Creo View 5.1 (OpenGL).
  • Improved support for HDR monitors and panels.
  • Improved support for DP-VGA dongles.
Versienummer 26.20.100.6890
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10
Website Intel
Download https://downloadcenter.intel.com/download/28816/Intel-Graphics-Windows-10-DCH-Drivers?product=80939
Licentietype Freeware
Vorige download

