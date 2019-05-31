Intel heeft voor het Windows 10-platform nieuwe videodrivers uitgebracht voor de ingebakken gpu van de processors uit de Skylake-, Kaby Lake (Refresh)-, Coffee Lake (Refresh)-, Amber Lake-, Apollo Lake-, Gemini Lake- en Whiskey Lake-generaties. Dat zijn de Intel UHD Graphics, Intel HD Graphics, Intel Iris Plus Graphics en Intel Iris Pro Graphics. Het versienummer is vastgezet op 26.20.100.6890. De lijst met veranderingen ziet er als volgt uit:
GAMING HIGHLIGHTS
Get ready for Layers of Fear 2, the sequel of the psychological thriller on Intel UHD Graphics 620 or better.
PERFORMANCE IMPROVEMENTS:
KEY ISSUES FIXED:
- Improved performance when Conservative Morphological Anti-Aliasing (CMAA) is enabled for DX12 games and 3D applications.
- Lower latency optimizations for remote gaming scenarios.
- Support for MPEG Common Encryption (CENC) V1 protected video playback in Chrome Browser
NOTE: This driver contains stability and security improvements.
- Intermittent crashes or hangs may occur in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.
- Minor graphics anomalies may be observed in Rust (Vulkan) and Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 (DX12).
- Corruptions may be observed in Creo View 5.1 (OpenGL).
- Improved support for HDR monitors and panels.
- Improved support for DP-VGA dongles.