Versie 6.1.16 van Postbox is uitgekomen en inmiddels is er ook al een update met kleine verbeteringen verschenen. Postbox is een e-mailclient voor Windows en macOS, die zijn oorsprong heeft in Mozilla's Thunderbird. Het heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden, zoals een gemeenschappelijke inbox voor verschillende e-mailaccounts, quick reply, signatures en het openen van mails in tabs. Daarnaast heeft het een uitgebreide contactmanager en veel zoekmogelijkheden. Sinds versie 6.1.13 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in Postbox 6.1.16 We've made Tab navigation across interface elements buttery smooth, try it!

Folder display in the Quick Bar has been improved by truncating the front of long folder names or deeply nested folder paths

Search strings are now highlighted in the Quick Bar and Addressing fields making them easier to see

Added the Reminder toolbar button to stand-alone message windows

Removed Smart Folders from the Run Now command in the filters panel

Added more services to our Anti-Tracking feature to highlight when tracking tools are used in messages

Restyled the Account Wizard

Fixed an issue that could cause images to disappear during message edit when multiple images were present

Fixed an issue that could cause addressing bubbles to duplicate when clicking outside of the bubble before completion

Fixed an issue that caused the sort order to be lost when folders are switched during Focus Pane searches

Fixed several issues related to the display of fonts, please see this tech note for details

Fixed an issue that could prevent filtering on a specific message when an Account Group is selected

Fixed an issue that could cause conversation threads to disappear from view when loading remote images

Fixed several issues related to how and when the Pending flag is set

Fixed an issue that could cause strange characters to appear when replying or editing drafts

Fixed an issue where drafts would not save when the Follow-up field is used Changes in Postbox 6.1.15 Made a change to allow the Pin Reminders function to work for Sent, Trash and Archive folders (except for Gmail All Mail folders, which are too large and could introduce unwanted behavior)

Removed white top border that would display when using dark mode on Windows while in full screen mode

Fixed an issue that could cause the message list to not update when an Account Group is selected and folder tabs are open

Fixed a bug that could cause All Accounts + Focus Pane selections to stop working after clearing a search

Fixed a bug that could prevent Reminder indicators from immediately displaying when View menu > Organize by Thread is set to "off"

Fixed an issue that caused inline images to disappear during message edit

Fixed a regression that could cause strange characters to appear when resending or redirecting a message

Fixed non-threaded, vertical view message list display when sorting by reverse date order Changes in Postbox 6.1.14 Added ellipses to the Quick Bar to accommodate long folder names or deeply nested folder paths

Improved the way Postbox automatically indexes messages for search

Added preference for the number of idle seconds to wait before indexing in Preferences | Options > Advanced > General

Added preference that will automatically download message bodies for folders marked for offline in Preferences | Options > Advanced > General

Implemented change that will always force a selection in the Focus Pane when it is opened

Improved the accuracy of S/MIME icons in the message header

Better and more complete fix for "efail" security issue

Fixed a bug caused signature defaults to not display properly in the Identity preference panel

Fixed a bug that would prevent subsequent Topic selections from working in the MacBook Pro Touch Bar

Fixed a bug that could cause content to be duplicated when jumping from Quick Reply to a full composition window

Fixed a regression that prevented Topics from being properly removed

Fixed a bug that prevented search results from displaying when an Account Group is selected

Fixed a bug that could cause new messages to not appear when Focus Pane attributes are selected

Fixed several theme/UI issues