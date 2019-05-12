Versie 6.1.16 van Postbox is uitgekomen en inmiddels is er ook al een update met kleine verbeteringen verschenen. Postbox is een e-mailclient voor Windows en macOS, die zijn oorsprong heeft in Mozilla's Thunderbird. Het heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden, zoals een gemeenschappelijke inbox voor verschillende e-mailaccounts, quick reply, signatures en het openen van mails in tabs. Daarnaast heeft het een uitgebreide contactmanager en veel zoekmogelijkheden. Sinds versie 6.1.13 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in Postbox 6.1.16
Changes in Postbox 6.1.15
- We've made Tab navigation across interface elements buttery smooth, try it!
- Folder display in the Quick Bar has been improved by truncating the front of long folder names or deeply nested folder paths
- Search strings are now highlighted in the Quick Bar and Addressing fields making them easier to see
- Added the Reminder toolbar button to stand-alone message windows
- Removed Smart Folders from the Run Now command in the filters panel
- Added more services to our Anti-Tracking feature to highlight when tracking tools are used in messages
- Restyled the Account Wizard
- Fixed an issue that could cause images to disappear during message edit when multiple images were present
- Fixed an issue that could cause addressing bubbles to duplicate when clicking outside of the bubble before completion
- Fixed an issue that caused the sort order to be lost when folders are switched during Focus Pane searches
- Fixed several issues related to the display of fonts, please see this tech note for details
- Fixed an issue that could prevent filtering on a specific message when an Account Group is selected
- Fixed an issue that could cause conversation threads to disappear from view when loading remote images
- Fixed several issues related to how and when the Pending flag is set
- Fixed an issue that could cause strange characters to appear when replying or editing drafts
- Fixed an issue where drafts would not save when the Follow-up field is used
Changes in Postbox 6.1.14
- Made a change to allow the Pin Reminders function to work for Sent, Trash and Archive folders (except for Gmail All Mail folders, which are too large and could introduce unwanted behavior)
- Removed white top border that would display when using dark mode on Windows while in full screen mode
- Fixed an issue that could cause the message list to not update when an Account Group is selected and folder tabs are open
- Fixed a bug that could cause All Accounts + Focus Pane selections to stop working after clearing a search
- Fixed a bug that could prevent Reminder indicators from immediately displaying when View menu > Organize by Thread is set to "off"
- Fixed an issue that caused inline images to disappear during message edit
- Fixed a regression that could cause strange characters to appear when resending or redirecting a message
- Fixed non-threaded, vertical view message list display when sorting by reverse date order
- Added ellipses to the Quick Bar to accommodate long folder names or deeply nested folder paths
- Improved the way Postbox automatically indexes messages for search
- Added preference for the number of idle seconds to wait before indexing in Preferences | Options > Advanced > General
- Added preference that will automatically download message bodies for folders marked for offline in Preferences | Options > Advanced > General
- Implemented change that will always force a selection in the Focus Pane when it is opened
- Improved the accuracy of S/MIME icons in the message header
- Better and more complete fix for "efail" security issue
- Fixed a bug caused signature defaults to not display properly in the Identity preference panel
- Fixed a bug that would prevent subsequent Topic selections from working in the MacBook Pro Touch Bar
- Fixed a bug that could cause content to be duplicated when jumping from Quick Reply to a full composition window
- Fixed a regression that prevented Topics from being properly removed
- Fixed a bug that prevented search results from displaying when an Account Group is selected
- Fixed a bug that could cause new messages to not appear when Focus Pane attributes are selected
- Fixed several theme/UI issues