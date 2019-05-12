Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Postbox 6.1.16

Postbox logo (75 pix) Versie 6.1.16 van Postbox is uitgekomen en inmiddels is er ook al een update met kleine verbeteringen verschenen. Postbox is een e-mailclient voor Windows en macOS, die zijn oorsprong heeft in Mozilla's Thunderbird. Het heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden, zoals een gemeenschappelijke inbox voor verschillende e-mailaccounts, quick reply, signatures en het openen van mails in tabs. Daarnaast heeft het een uitgebreide contactmanager en veel zoekmogelijkheden. Sinds versie 6.1.13 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in Postbox 6.1.16
  • We've made Tab navigation across interface elements buttery smooth, try it!
  • Folder display in the Quick Bar has been improved by truncating the front of long folder names or deeply nested folder paths
  • Search strings are now highlighted in the Quick Bar and Addressing fields making them easier to see
  • Added the Reminder toolbar button to stand-alone message windows
  • Removed Smart Folders from the Run Now command in the filters panel
  • Added more services to our Anti-Tracking feature to highlight when tracking tools are used in messages
  • Restyled the Account Wizard
  • Fixed an issue that could cause images to disappear during message edit when multiple images were present
  • Fixed an issue that could cause addressing bubbles to duplicate when clicking outside of the bubble before completion
  • Fixed an issue that caused the sort order to be lost when folders are switched during Focus Pane searches
  • Fixed several issues related to the display of fonts, please see this tech note for details
  • Fixed an issue that could prevent filtering on a specific message when an Account Group is selected
  • Fixed an issue that could cause conversation threads to disappear from view when loading remote images
  • Fixed several issues related to how and when the Pending flag is set
  • Fixed an issue that could cause strange characters to appear when replying or editing drafts
  • Fixed an issue where drafts would not save when the Follow-up field is used
Changes in Postbox 6.1.15
  • Made a change to allow the Pin Reminders function to work for Sent, Trash and Archive folders (except for Gmail All Mail folders, which are too large and could introduce unwanted behavior)
  • Removed white top border that would display when using dark mode on Windows while in full screen mode
  • Fixed an issue that could cause the message list to not update when an Account Group is selected and folder tabs are open
  • Fixed a bug that could cause All Accounts + Focus Pane selections to stop working after clearing a search
  • Fixed a bug that could prevent Reminder indicators from immediately displaying when View menu > Organize by Thread is set to "off"
  • Fixed an issue that caused inline images to disappear during message edit
  • Fixed a regression that could cause strange characters to appear when resending or redirecting a message
  • Fixed non-threaded, vertical view message list display when sorting by reverse date order
Changes in Postbox 6.1.14
  • Added ellipses to the Quick Bar to accommodate long folder names or deeply nested folder paths
  • Improved the way Postbox automatically indexes messages for search
  • Added preference for the number of idle seconds to wait before indexing in Preferences | Options > Advanced > General
  • Added preference that will automatically download message bodies for folders marked for offline in Preferences | Options > Advanced > General
  • Implemented change that will always force a selection in the Focus Pane when it is opened
  • Improved the accuracy of S/MIME icons in the message header
  • Better and more complete fix for "efail" security issue
  • Fixed a bug caused signature defaults to not display properly in the Identity preference panel
  • Fixed a bug that would prevent subsequent Topic selections from working in the MacBook Pro Touch Bar
  • Fixed a bug that could cause content to be duplicated when jumping from Quick Reply to a full composition window
  • Fixed a regression that prevented Topics from being properly removed
  • Fixed a bug that prevented search results from displaying when an Account Group is selected
  • Fixed a bug that could cause new messages to not appear when Focus Pane attributes are selected
  • Fixed several theme/UI issues

Versienummer 6.1.16
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Postbox Inc.
Download https://www.postbox-inc.com/download
Bestandsgrootte 44,80MB
Licentietype Shareware
Bart van Klaveren

12-05-2019 06:46

12-05-2019 • 06:46

1 Linkedin Google+

Bron: Postbox Inc.

Postbox

Reacties (1)

Moderatie-faq
Ongemodereerd
Wijzig sortering
0Mopperman
12 mei 2019 06:58
Wat is het voordeel van Postbox tegenover thunderbird?
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

