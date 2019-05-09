JetBrains brengt verschillende ontwikkelomgevingen uit, zoals IntelliJ Idea gericht op Java, CLion gericht op C en C++, DataGrip gericht op sql en PhpStorm gericht op php. PhpStorm biedt on-the-fly-errorpreventie, autocompletion, coderefactoring en debugging, en kan ook overweg met html, css, Coffee- en JavaScript. Voor een overzicht van de mogelijkheden verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Voor het gebruik van PhpStorm is wel een licentie nodig. Voor zakelijk en thuisgebruik zul je daarvoor moeten betalen, maar als de software wordt gebruikt voor onderwijs of niet-commerciële opensourceprojecten, is de licentie gratis. JetBrains heeft PhpStorm 2019.1.2 uitgebracht en de belangrijkste veranderingen die daarin zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

In this second minor update for the PhpStorm 2019.1 we are happy to bring you support for Composer via Docker. This release also contains a Blade templates debugging fix, and a bunch of other bug fixes and improvements for PHP, the Web, and includes all the latest improvements made to the IntelliJ Platform.

The usage of containerized environments by PHP developers is steadily growing by roughly 12% each year – from 18% in 2017, to 30% in 2018, to 42% in 2019, according to The State of Developer Ecosystem Survey. While PhpStorm supports PHP interpreters via Docker and Docker-compose, it still had some parts missing. One of these is Composer integration. You needed a local PHP setup in order to run it. But it could be that this differs from the one you have in your containerized dev environment, or you might not even have a local PHP interpreter at all both of which might cause problems.

In PhpStorm 2019.1.2, this is finally solved. You are now able to run Composer via any Docker image (WI-45865).

Under Preferences | Languages & Frameworks | PHP | Composer you can find a new Docker radio button option, where you’ll be able to configure the Docker server (this is not a PHP server), as well as provide an image, the Composer executable name, and the container options:

This feature is a subset of a broader request to support Composer via any remote PHP interpreter (WI-23544). According to the survey and stats, the main use-case is Docker, which is why we have started with this first. We would like to hear from you on how you like the current implementation, then based on this feedback we will try to improve and expand it to the other use-cases.

We’ve added support for debugging Blade templates in PhpStorm 2019.1. Due to a bug, the debug info format, which is needed for PhpStorm to map compiled files to original templates, since a change was made in Laravel 5.8.11. The current PhpStorm build brings debugging Blade templates experience back (WI-46191) for Laravel 5.8.11+.

Thanks a lot to the Laravel community for help with this issue!

Fixed: Open recent menu doesn’t display project group if any (IDEA-168223 +55)

Fixed: Move Caret to Matching Brace moves to wrong position (IDEA-210104 +12)

Fixed: Terminal tabs can’t be reordered (IDEA-202809 +10)

Fixed: High CPU usage, code analysis never completes when resolving references from “reselect” module (WEB-38158 +9)

Fixed: JDK 11: Response handler doesn’t work (Nashorn is removed) (WI-45704 +6)

You can find the full list of bug-fixes and improvements in the release notes.