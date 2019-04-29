Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: The Sleuth Kit 4.6.6

Het programma The Sleuth Kit is een collectie forensische tools die gebruikt kunnen worden om de harde schijf nader te bekijken. Daarmee wordt het mogelijk om verwijderde bestanden terug te halen of gedeeltelijk te bekijken. Ondersteuning voor ntfs-, fat-, exfat-, ufs1-, ufs2-, ext2fs-, ext3fs-, etx4-, hfs-, yaffs2- en iso 9660-indelingen is aanwezig. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaars hebben onlangs versie 4.6.6 uitgebracht, met de volgende veranderingen:

The Sleuth Kit 4.6.6

C/C++ Code:
  • Acquisition details are set in DB for E01 files
  • Fix NTFS decompression issue (from Joe Sylve)
  • Image reading fix when cache fails (Joe Sylve)
  • Fix HFS+ issue with large catalog files (Joe Sylve)
  • Fix free memory issue in srch_strings (Derrick Karpo)
Java:
  • Fix so that local files can be relative
  • More Blackboard artifacts and attributes for web data
  • Added methods to CaseDbManager to enable checking for and modifying tables.
  • APIs to get and set acquisition details
  • Added methods to add volume and file systems to database
  • Added method to add LayoutFile for allocated files
  • Changed handling of JNI handles to better support multiple cases
The Sleuth Kit 4.6.5

C/C++ Code:
  • HFS boundary check fix
Java Code:
  • New artifacts and attributes defined
  • Fixed bug in SleuthkitCase.getContentById() for data sources
  • Fixed bug in LayoutFile.read() that could allow reading past end of file
Case Database Schema
  • New fields for hash values and acquisition details in case database
  • Store "created schema version" in case database
The Sleuth Kit 4.6.4

This release has no changes to the command line tools or C/C++ libraries. It is being done only to support the Autopsy 4.9.1 release.

Java Code:
  • Increase max statements in database to prevent errors under load
  • Have a max timeout for SQLite retries
Versienummer 4.6.6
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, UNIX, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website The Sleuth Kit
Download http://sleuthkit.org/sleuthkit/download.php
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)
Vorige download Volgende download

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 29-04-2019 09:510

29-04-2019 • 09:51

0 Linkedin Google+

Bron: The Sleuth Kit

Update-historie

Lees meer

The Sleuth Kit

geen prijs bekend

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

OnePlus 7 Microsoft Xbox One S All-Digital Edition LG W7 Google Pixel 3 XL OnePlus 6T (6GB ram) FIFA 19 Samsung Galaxy S10 Sony PlayStation 5

Tweakers vormt samen met Tweakers Elect, Hardware.Info, Autotrack, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer de Persgroep Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True