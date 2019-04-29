Het programma The Sleuth Kit is een collectie forensische tools die gebruikt kunnen worden om de harde schijf nader te bekijken. Daarmee wordt het mogelijk om verwijderde bestanden terug te halen of gedeeltelijk te bekijken. Ondersteuning voor ntfs-, fat-, exfat-, ufs1-, ufs2-, ext2fs-, ext3fs-, etx4-, hfs-, yaffs2- en iso 9660-indelingen is aanwezig. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaars hebben onlangs versie 4.6.6 uitgebracht, met de volgende veranderingen:

The Sleuth Kit 4.6.6



C/C++ Code: Acquisition details are set in DB for E01 files

Fix NTFS decompression issue (from Joe Sylve)

Image reading fix when cache fails (Joe Sylve)

Fix HFS+ issue with large catalog files (Joe Sylve)

Fix free memory issue in srch_strings (Derrick Karpo) Java: Fix so that local files can be relative

More Blackboard artifacts and attributes for web data

Added methods to CaseDbManager to enable checking for and modifying tables.

APIs to get and set acquisition details

Added methods to add volume and file systems to database

Added method to add LayoutFile for allocated files

Changed handling of JNI handles to better support multiple cases The Sleuth Kit 4.6.5



C/C++ Code: HFS boundary check fix Java Code: New artifacts and attributes defined

Fixed bug in SleuthkitCase.getContentById() for data sources

Fixed bug in LayoutFile.read() that could allow reading past end of file Case Database Schema New fields for hash values and acquisition details in case database

Store "created schema version" in case database The Sleuth Kit 4.6.4



This release has no changes to the command line tools or C/C++ libraries. It is being done only to support the Autopsy 4.9.1 release.



Java Code: Increase max statements in database to prevent errors under load

Have a max timeout for SQLite retries