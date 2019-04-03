Versie 6.1.13 van Postbox is uitgekomen en inmiddels is er ook al een update met kleine verbeteringen verschenen. Postbox is een e-mailclient voor Windows en macOS, die zijn oorsprong heeft in Mozilla's Thunderbird. Het heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden, zoals een gemeenschappelijke inbox voor verschillende e-mailaccounts, quick reply, signatures en het openen van mails in tabs. Daarnaast heeft het een uitgebreide contactmanager en veel zoekmogelijkheden. Sinds versie 6.1.10 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in Postbox 6.1.13 We've redesigned the Quick Bar to make it easier to read and use

The Password field is now hidden in the Account Setup Wizard when Gmail accounts are detected

Text to Speech on macOS now respects text selection

Preference for hiding Send button in macOS Touch Bar has been added to Preferences > Display > Advanced

Added OAuth2 support for Yahoo! accounts

Disabled Run Filters on Folder commands for Smart/Saved Searches

Added more debug info within the filter logs

Single message bodies will now highlight in the Message Pane

Reverted a thread menu change that caused some functions to disable when in offline mode

Fixed an issue with the bullet/list contextual menu while in Edit mode

Fixed several small UI glitches

Fixed a bug that could prevent the Preferences Pane from closing properly when the last selected account wasn't set to OAuth for security

Fixed a bug where filters would not run when a filter action tried to apply a Topic when it was already set

Fixed a bug that could cause contacts to duplicate in the addressing fields

Fixed a bug that prevented some contacts from appearing in replies using Summarize mode

Fixed a bug that prevented macOS Spotlight from indexing on new installs Changes in Postbox 6.1.12 Added more debug info within the filter logs

Images shared from Cloud File Sharing will no longer be added to message body

Improved the rendering performance of the International Character Panel

Reverted change that removed default send server setting in 6.1.11

Windows Dark Mode styling improvements for stand-alone windows

Reduced the size of text in the Quick Bar

Removed deprecated thread commands from the Message menu

Removed mbox troubleshooting option that is no longer needed

Things.app to-dos added via the contextual menu now include message links

Removed due date from Things notes so that new to-dos appear in the Things Inbox

Fixed a bug that prevented Things.app on macOS from appearing in the context menu

Fixed a Quick Bar bug that prevented the first auto-completed response from being inserted properly

Fixed a bug that prevented the OneDrive Cloud File Sharing service from authenticating Changes in Postbox 6.1.11 Several fixes to improve indexing performance

Added a "Theme" menu option to the View menu

Change to prevent the "Edit Message" command from activating when the Preview Pane is not open

The folder contextual menu command "Download This Folder" will now also index the folder

Added preference UI for "Show text attachments inline" in Preferences | Options > Display > General

Restored close window warning notifications on Windows

Removed message counts from the Windows Taskbar

Removed deprecated Default Send Server option from Accounts > Outgoing Server settings

Fixed an issue that prevented filter action "Play Sound" filename from displaying

Fixed an issue with LDAP that prevented contacts from displaying

Fixed an issue with account reordering within an Account Group