Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Postbox 6.1.13

Versie 6.1.13 van Postbox is uitgekomen en inmiddels is er ook al een update met kleine verbeteringen verschenen. Postbox is een e-mailclient voor Windows en macOS, die zijn oorsprong heeft in Mozilla's Thunderbird. Het heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden, zoals een gemeenschappelijke inbox voor verschillende e-mailaccounts, quick reply, signatures en het openen van mails in tabs. Daarnaast heeft het een uitgebreide contactmanager en veel zoekmogelijkheden. Sinds versie 6.1.10 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in Postbox 6.1.13
  • We've redesigned the Quick Bar to make it easier to read and use
  • The Password field is now hidden in the Account Setup Wizard when Gmail accounts are detected
  • Text to Speech on macOS now respects text selection
  • Preference for hiding Send button in macOS Touch Bar has been added to Preferences > Display > Advanced
  • Added OAuth2 support for Yahoo! accounts
  • Disabled Run Filters on Folder commands for Smart/Saved Searches
  • Added more debug info within the filter logs
  • Single message bodies will now highlight in the Message Pane
  • Reverted a thread menu change that caused some functions to disable when in offline mode
  • Fixed an issue with the bullet/list contextual menu while in Edit mode
  • Fixed several small UI glitches
  • Fixed a bug that could prevent the Preferences Pane from closing properly when the last selected account wasn't set to OAuth for security
  • Fixed a bug where filters would not run when a filter action tried to apply a Topic when it was already set
  • Fixed a bug that could cause contacts to duplicate in the addressing fields
  • Fixed a bug that prevented some contacts from appearing in replies using Summarize mode
  • Fixed a bug that prevented macOS Spotlight from indexing on new installs
Changes in Postbox 6.1.12
  • Added more debug info within the filter logs
  • Images shared from Cloud File Sharing will no longer be added to message body
  • Improved the rendering performance of the International Character Panel
  • Reverted change that removed default send server setting in 6.1.11
  • Windows Dark Mode styling improvements for stand-alone windows
  • Reduced the size of text in the Quick Bar
  • Removed deprecated thread commands from the Message menu
  • Removed mbox troubleshooting option that is no longer needed
  • Things.app to-dos added via the contextual menu now include message links
  • Removed due date from Things notes so that new to-dos appear in the Things Inbox
  • Fixed a bug that prevented Things.app on macOS from appearing in the context menu
  • Fixed a Quick Bar bug that prevented the first auto-completed response from being inserted properly
  • Fixed a bug that prevented the OneDrive Cloud File Sharing service from authenticating
Changes in Postbox 6.1.11
  • Several fixes to improve indexing performance
  • Added a "Theme" menu option to the View menu
  • Change to prevent the "Edit Message" command from activating when the Preview Pane is not open
  • The folder contextual menu command "Download This Folder" will now also index the folder
  • Added preference UI for "Show text attachments inline" in Preferences | Options > Display > General
  • Restored close window warning notifications on Windows
  • Removed message counts from the Windows Taskbar
  • Removed deprecated Default Send Server option from Accounts > Outgoing Server settings
  • Fixed an issue that prevented filter action "Play Sound" filename from displaying
  • Fixed an issue with LDAP that prevented contacts from displaying
  • Fixed an issue with account reordering within an Account Group

Versienummer 6.1.13
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Postbox Inc.
Download https://www.postbox-inc.com/download
Bestandsgroottes 44,80MB - 58,00MB
Licentietype Shareware
Vorige download Volgende download

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 03-04-2019 17:000

03-04-2019 • 17:00

0 Linkedin Google+

Bron: Postbox Inc.

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

Postbox

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone XS Red Dead Redemption 2 LG W7 Google Pixel 3 XL OnePlus 6T (6GB ram) FIFA 19 Samsung Galaxy S10 Google Pixel 3

Tweakers vormt samen met Tweakers Elect, Hardware.Info, Autotrack, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer de Persgroep Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True