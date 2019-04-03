Versie 6.1.13 van Postbox is uitgekomen en inmiddels is er ook al een update met kleine verbeteringen verschenen. Postbox is een e-mailclient voor Windows en macOS, die zijn oorsprong heeft in Mozilla's Thunderbird. Het heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden, zoals een gemeenschappelijke inbox voor verschillende e-mailaccounts, quick reply, signatures en het openen van mails in tabs. Daarnaast heeft het een uitgebreide contactmanager en veel zoekmogelijkheden. Sinds versie 6.1.10 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in Postbox 6.1.13
Changes in Postbox 6.1.12
- We've redesigned the Quick Bar to make it easier to read and use
- The Password field is now hidden in the Account Setup Wizard when Gmail accounts are detected
- Text to Speech on macOS now respects text selection
- Preference for hiding Send button in macOS Touch Bar has been added to Preferences > Display > Advanced
- Added OAuth2 support for Yahoo! accounts
- Disabled Run Filters on Folder commands for Smart/Saved Searches
- Added more debug info within the filter logs
- Single message bodies will now highlight in the Message Pane
- Reverted a thread menu change that caused some functions to disable when in offline mode
- Fixed an issue with the bullet/list contextual menu while in Edit mode
- Fixed several small UI glitches
- Fixed a bug that could prevent the Preferences Pane from closing properly when the last selected account wasn't set to OAuth for security
- Fixed a bug where filters would not run when a filter action tried to apply a Topic when it was already set
- Fixed a bug that could cause contacts to duplicate in the addressing fields
- Fixed a bug that prevented some contacts from appearing in replies using Summarize mode
- Fixed a bug that prevented macOS Spotlight from indexing on new installs
Changes in Postbox 6.1.11
- Added more debug info within the filter logs
- Images shared from Cloud File Sharing will no longer be added to message body
- Improved the rendering performance of the International Character Panel
- Reverted change that removed default send server setting in 6.1.11
- Windows Dark Mode styling improvements for stand-alone windows
- Reduced the size of text in the Quick Bar
- Removed deprecated thread commands from the Message menu
- Removed mbox troubleshooting option that is no longer needed
- Things.app to-dos added via the contextual menu now include message links
- Removed due date from Things notes so that new to-dos appear in the Things Inbox
- Fixed a bug that prevented Things.app on macOS from appearing in the context menu
- Fixed a Quick Bar bug that prevented the first auto-completed response from being inserted properly
- Fixed a bug that prevented the OneDrive Cloud File Sharing service from authenticating
- Several fixes to improve indexing performance
- Added a "Theme" menu option to the View menu
- Change to prevent the "Edit Message" command from activating when the Preview Pane is not open
- The folder contextual menu command "Download This Folder" will now also index the folder
- Added preference UI for "Show text attachments inline" in Preferences | Options > Display > General
- Restored close window warning notifications on Windows
- Removed message counts from the Windows Taskbar
- Removed deprecated Default Send Server option from Accounts > Outgoing Server settings
- Fixed an issue that prevented filter action "Play Sound" filename from displaying
- Fixed an issue with LDAP that prevented contacts from displaying
- Fixed an issue with account reordering within an Account Group