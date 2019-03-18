Versie 2.59 van Tixati is uitgekomen. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient met ondersteuning voor dht, magnet-links en rss-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux. Het programma toont geen advertenties, in tegenstelling tot bijvoorbeeld µTorrent. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

This update contains several important fixes and improvements: new internal GUI framework that properly scales on high-DPI displays like 2K and 4K

bandwidth throttle re-engineered for much more CPU-efficient operation

search algorithms and RSS filter updated to better support international character equivalencies

word-breaking code in search algorithms and RSS filter updated to support all Unicode word-break sequences

RSS-XML parser major updates, better compatibility with non-conforming feeds

now support tracker/RSS/IPFilter authenticated URLs that contain a user name with an @ symbol

several UPNP / NAT-PMP problems fixed, including one that could cause a crash

HTTP server that runs the WebUI has been fully rewritten

WebUI HTTPS certificate parsing and management routines fully rewritten

several optimizations in WebUI chart rendering routines

fixed WebUI outgoing bandwidth chart mime type

updated SHA1 and SHA3 hashers for improved performance

updated RC4 encryption routines for better throughput

several improvements to treeview controls used throughout the program, less RAM usage, faster sorting

new file system access and bandwidth charts in Help > Diagnostics menu

several minor fixes and optimizations when saving .dat program config-files

all GUI icons now scale correctly with font-size changes

GUI frame thickness and control spacing now scales proportionally to configured font-size

default max units now set to T everywhere

charts now have correct layout and spacing in high-DPI modes

charts now fully support 64-bit data sets without visual overflow

fixed problems with chart display accuracy when using base-2 units

several math fixes and optimizations in chart painting routines, more accurate and faster output

fixed problems with auto-scroll in chat rooms

fixed label ellipsizing problems in several areas

improved color-text drawing routines, much lower CPU usage

fixed minor problems with clipboard copy operations in chat rooms and private messages

color-selector in settings fully re-engineered, now renders correctly in high-DPI modes, uses less CPU

fixed font size setting desynchonization problem when adjusting from tray menu

memory state diagnostic chart is now more accurate when dealing with large numbers of small allocations

updated linked OpenSSL libraries to most recent

updated IP-Country location tables

several minor fixes to RPM and DEB file packages for Linux systems

many other minor adjustments and tweaks throughout the program Another release will be posted very soon. We are in the process of integrating several other improvements to our application framework that were made during the development of Super Simple Server. There are several new features that are ready to be added once Tixati is fully updated and we are certain that everything is stable. Please stay tuned.